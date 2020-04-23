It all makes sense.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to their royal waves when meeting their brother, Prince Louis, these toddlers never fail to make news. And judging by Prince Louis’ recent updates (including his love for interrupting Zoom calls), he seems to take after his siblings.

The Cambridge children make the most news on one of their birthdays, when an official birthday portrait is released of them on their behalf, with Prince Louis’ second birthday portraits released today.

While traditionally these have been taken by an official royal photographer, the Duchess of Cambridge, a lover of photography, opts to take her children’s official photographs herself instead of hiring someone in.

The Cambridge birthday portraits have been praised for their natural touch, with the children at ease with the camera – something that will definitely be to do with the fact that it’s their mother behind the lens.

It has also been revealed that releasing the official photographs is in the family’s best interest, with Kate and William reportedly having an understanding with the British media that lets them share portraits of these special moments in exchange for general privacy for their children day to day.

‘Nothing is a given, but in terms of managing to keep a good relationship with the British media, it’s in William and Kate’s interest to release photos’, royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told Cosmopolitan.

Is there anything Kate Middleton can’t do?