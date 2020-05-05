Royal insiders name Kate Middleton as ‘one of the nicest royals’

Here's everything to know...

Being a royal certainly has its advantages – the palaces, the tiaras, the Instagram followers – but it also has significant drawbacks, from the end of privacy to the constant speculation.

No one knows this more than the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, with the sisters-in-law pitted against each other from day one and bombarded with rumours of fallouts and feuds.

Their rumoured ‘feud’ reemerged this week following the release of Tom Quinn’s new royal insider book, Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir From Queen Mary To Meghan Markle.

The book, comprised of secret interviews with royal staffers, looks into what the royals are like behind closed doors, and predictably there’s a lot about Meghan and Kate. Yes, from the rumoured incident where Meghan shouted at one of Kate’s staff to the two women being constantly forced into competition with each other, something Meghan reportedly ‘found difficult to deal with’.

Something that was clear from the book was that Kate Middleton is incredibly popular within the palace walls, with one palace insider explaining: ‘Kate is actually one of the nicest royals, and she hasn’t let life in her extremely grand apartment at Kensington go to her head—or at least not too much.’

The source continued: ‘She is nice to her staff, in the main, and she was very warm towards Meghan when she arrived.’

Well, that’s lovely.