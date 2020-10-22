Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just unveiled their brand new website

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal family roles this year after months of discussions.

The Sussex couple lost their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand and relocated to California to prioritise their family of three and mental health over their former roles.

As former working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to have their hands full with charity work, official tours and royal meetings. Now however, they will not act on behalf of the royal family.

Since their resignation, there has been speculation around what this actually means and what the Sussex couple will do next. And this summer, the couple not only signed a huge Netflix deal to make movies and TV programmes, they also bought a home together in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

It was their new website that made headlines this week however as they unveiled the site for their new Archewell organisation.

The site is quite simple for now, with the landing page featuring the definitions of the words that make up ‘Archewell’.

‘Arche…Greek word meaning source of action’, reads the statement. ‘Well… a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep.’

Launching the new website this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited readers to sign up, offering an tickable option to receive emails about Archewell’s activity.

The new website went live on Tuesday and we already can’t wait to learn more!

Congratulations to Harry and Meghan!