Game changers

Life-proof make-up deserves to be shouted about more often.

What I mean by this are products that when you apply them in the morning, you don’t have to think about them again all day. Products that you trust so implicitly that you don’t actually give them another thought once they’re in place.

Make-up that stays put all day is actually the most requested product recommendation of my friends. So I am beyond pleased that this weekend I tried out two new long-lasting make-up products that have quite honestly changed my life for the better.

First up is Milk Makeup’s new Hydro Grip Eye Primer. I’m not normally one to use a primer (it’s laziness by the way, not because I don’t think the best primer is worth it), but after initially testing it out during my Put your make-up on with me Instagram Live chat with Milk Makeup co-founder Zanna Rassi, I was seriously impressed and wanted to give it a proper try.

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Eye Primer, £22 | Cult Beauty

Doesn't matter if you're using powders or creams, pop this on ahead of your best concealer and eyeshadow in the morning and and I am telling you that they'll still be in place at the end of the day. It feels silky smooth on the skin, which makes applying make-up a dream. Inside is hemp-derived cannabis seed extract and hyaluronic acid, which keep the eye area nice and hydrated (which helps with the staying power). My other new favourite product is Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Shot Caller. I'm always super sceptical about long-wearing lipsticks that claim to be transfer, budge and smudge-proof. However, here I stand on a Monday morning completely corrected.