Game changers
Life-proof make-up deserves to be shouted about more often.
What I mean by this are products that when you apply them in the morning, you don’t have to think about them again all day. Products that you trust so implicitly that you don’t actually give them another thought once they’re in place.
Make-up that stays put all day is actually the most requested product recommendation of my friends. So I am beyond pleased that this weekend I tried out two new long-lasting make-up products that have quite honestly changed my life for the better.
First up is Milk Makeup’s new Hydro Grip Eye Primer. I’m not normally one to use a primer (it’s laziness by the way, not because I don’t think the best primer is worth it), but after initially testing it out during my Put your make-up on with me Instagram Live chat with Milk Makeup co-founder Zanna Rassi, I was seriously impressed and wanted to give it a proper try.
Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Eye Primer, £22 | Cult Beauty
Doesn’t matter if you’re using powders or creams, pop this on ahead of your best concealer and eyeshadow in the morning and and I am telling you that they’ll still be in place at the end of the day. It feels silky smooth on the skin, which makes applying make-up a dream. Inside is hemp-derived cannabis seed extract and hyaluronic acid, which keep the eye area nice and hydrated (which helps with the staying power).
My other new favourite product is Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Shot Caller. I’m always super sceptical about long-wearing lipsticks that claim to be transfer, budge and smudge-proof. However, here I stand on a Monday morning completely corrected.
Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Spiced Collection Liquid Lipstick in 325 Shot Caller, £9.99 | Boots
Over the weekend I applied this lipstick, took my toddler swimming and then ate a curry and I am telling you it looked perfect afterwards. I now have such faith in this lipstick that I could apply it in the morning and leave the tube at home. It’s matte, highly pigmented so packs a punch, and the applicator is slightly pointed to allows for precise application. It’s definitely one of the best red lipsticks on the market right now.
These products have changed my life, and I promise they will change yours too.