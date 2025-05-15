The warm weather is upon us, and while it may bring a long list of sunny perks with it, a major summer downer for me is the awful sting of hayfever. Pollen season leaves my face feeling itchy, my eyes watery, and I sneeze on repeat. It’s not a glamorous look, so I need my beauty products to work harder than ever.

I never had to deal with hayfever before I had my son, but similar to the random patches of postnatal hyperpigmentation that flared up on my chin, my seasonal sneezing was an unexpected post-pregnancy symptom. It has returned every spring and summer since. Now, as soon as the garden starts to bloom, I wake up with irritated eyes and itchy skin all over my face, which is not only uncomfortable, but means I have to rethink my make-up choices too. Even after I’ve taken an antihistamine, my eyes can often be watery for a good few hours, and most of my usual go-to daily essentials just won’t cut it. Runny eyes can often lead to smudged liner and mascara smears and there have been times when I’ve arrived at the office looking like I spent my commute sobbing, so I’ve had to reapply all over again.

After lots of trial and error, I have found some truly budge-proof heroes that will stick around on even the most itchy of days, as well as some wonderfully calming skincare to soothe and depuff. If you are one of the whopping 13 million people in the UK who suffer from this particular seasonal woe, the below buys will make a welcome addition to your daily routine.

Best Hayfever-proof Beauty

1. Too Faced Wrapped Lash Mascara

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Too Faced)

Too Faced Wrapped Lash Mascara Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £28 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Long Lasting + Firm lift without being crunchy + No smudging Reasons to avoid - Takes a few coats to get a really full-looking flutter

This new mascara has really impressed me over the last few weeks. It’s a tubing formula, which means it wraps around each lash rather than coating in the traditional way. I feel like I need to apply an extra layer to fill out my flutter, but the result is very long and lifted lashes that do last. It promises 24 hours of wear, and although I haven’t put it to the full day test, it sticks around from morning to night without smudging—even when my eyes are very watery. It's gentle to use on sensitive eyes too. I'm a big fan, and I have been using it on repeat.

2. Victoria Beckham Satin Kajal Liner

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham)

Victoria Beckham Satin Kajal Liner Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £32 at Victoria Beckham Reasons to buy + Wide range of colours + Very easy to apply + Waterproof Reasons to avoid - A little bit tricky to remove at the end of the day

When my eyes are reacting to the pollen in the air, I tend to avoid any product on my waterline, but if I’m heading out for dinner or want to amp up my make-up look, I will use this silky smooth pencil. It glides onto skin easily without pulling and although not technically a waterproof formula, it has impressive staying power. There's a whopping 20 shades to choose from, and they all contain soothing ingredients, including chamomile and vitamin E so won't further irritate.

3. Avène Soothing Eye Contour Cream for Very Sensitive Skin

(Image credit: Avene)

Avène Soothing Eye Contour Cream for Very Sensitive Skin Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £13.95 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Very gentle on irritated skin + A little goes a long way + Soothing Reasons to avoid - Can take a minute or two to fully absorb

I can always rely on Avène when my skin is irritated, as the super gentle formulations can be used on even the most sensitive and sensitised skin without reaction. This featherlight cream hydrates and soothes the under eyes to reduce redness and depuff while nourishing any damaged areas from rubbing. It’s a winner for keeping the delicate area looking and feeling happy during the summer months.

4. L'Oreal Paris Superliner Perfect Slim Eyeliner

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: L'Oreal)

L'Oreal Paris Superliner Perfect Slim Eyeliner Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £7.99 at Boots Reasons to buy + Waterproof + Fine tip makes it easy to create flicks + Range of shades Reasons to avoid - Tip can dry out a bit sooner than similar liners

I've been relying on this eyeliner pen for years during hayfever season as it really does stick around. The very fine tip is great for tracing along lashes and creating neat cat-like flicks, and it's available in a range of colours, including classic black and my favourite brown tone. I can swipe it on first thing and trust it’ll still be there by lunchtime and beyond.

5. Patchology Served Chilled On Ice Eye Gels

(Image credit: Patchology)

Patchology Served Chilled On Ice Eye Gels Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £14 (for 5 pairs) at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Instantly cooling on irritated skin + Brightens and depuffs + Quick to use Reasons to avoid - Non-biodegradable

Rubbing my eyes can make them look and feel far worse. When they flare up, I try to avoid touching them and instead use a cool under-eye mask like this one. The chilly temperatures are such a relief to use on angry skin, and they can really help to fight puffiness and calm my complexion in just a few minutes. The combination of peptides, bakuchiol and berry oils is such a treat for an irritated face and brightens the whole area brilliantly. Top tip: keep them in the fridge for an extra cool boost.

6. Max Factor False Lash Effect Waterproof Mascara

(Image credit: Max Factor)

Max Factor False Lash Effect Waterproof Mascara Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £12.99 at Boots Reasons to buy + Lots of lift and curl + Very long lasting + Glossy colour Reasons to avoid - More than two coats can feel a little crunchy on lashes

The False Lash Effect Mascara is one of those cult-loved products that I will often find myself going back to. I originally started to use the waterproof version when I went to the gym—the jet black, flutter-boosting formula is budge-proof (even after the sweatiest of runs). So I started to wear it during particularly itchy-eyed mornings too.

7. e.l.f Stay Cool Primer Stick

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: e.l.f)

e.l.f. Stay Cool Primer Stick Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £7 at e.l.f. Reasons to buy + Super cooling on itchy skin + Quick to use + Creates a smooth base for foundation Reasons to avoid - May not be hydrating enough for very dry skin types

Another gorgeous cooling product, this primer is great for resetting my skin before I apply any base. The gel stick can easily be swiped over my nose and under eyes, and the aloe water feels wonderfully fresh and zingy on my skin and can really help to ease itchiness while giving my skin a hydration boost. It has a clear finish and gives my foundation plenty of staying power, too.

8. NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer

(Image credit: Nars)

NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £28 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Impressive shade range + Matte finish + Very long lasting Reasons to avoid - If you apply too much it can look a little cakey

When it comes to under-eye concealers, this one is up there with the best. Just a small amount can be gently patted onto skin to cancel out any redness, and the hard-working and mattifying formula lasts for hours to keep my face looking fresh. The creamy camouflage is available in an impressive 30 shades and contains the added benefit of hyaluronic acid and a blend of vitamins.

9. Sculpted by Aimee Energising Eye Cream

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Sculpted By Aimee)

Sculpted by Aimee Energising Eye Cream Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £26 at Boots Reasons to buy + Cooling metal applicator + Soothing formula + Absorbs quickly Reasons to avoid - A little pricy compared to some other eyecreams I use

This eye treatment launched earlier this year, and I was a fan after just a couple of uses. The serum-like texture absorbs quickly and contains caffeine to refresh and revive sleepy and puffy lids. The product itself is lovely to use, but the applicator makes it particularly good for hayfever-plagued eyes—the metal curved tip stays cold, so it soothes skin. It's wonderfully calming.