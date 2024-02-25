After getting engaged, you can probably guess what was at the top of my to-do list as a beauty editor? Yep, getting all of the inspiration, from wedding hairstyles to bridal fragrances, I've been researching it all. Next on my agenda? Wedding make-up looks inspiration.

But knowing where to start can be a huge hurdle; until I began seriously researching, I had no idea, and I'm surrounded by make-up artists on a regular basis. You see, the most popular make-up trends don't always make for the best bridal looks. Many of the top make-up artists out there say it's all about feeling like an enhanced version of yourself. "You want to feel amazing, but you also want to feel like you," says make-up artist and Sculpted By Aimee founder Aimee Connolly. "When you look back at the picture in years to come you want your look to be timeless so I always suggest keeping it in the realms what what makes you feel like you—just a super special version of that," she adds.

With that in mind, I've turned to Instagram to find some of the best wedding make-up looks out there to take inspiration from. And I think it would only be fair of me to let you in on that research, too.

When it comes to making sure my glam is on point, I don't waste a second. The outfit on the other hand? Well... that can wait.

1. Radiant base

Okay, while I'm calling this the radiant base, I want to stress that radiant doesn't mean perfect. You do not need to have perfect skin for your big day, after all, that's what make-up is for. For this kind of look, nothing beats Armani Luminous Silk with some lit-from-within glow added, courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter.

2. Smokey eyes

If a barely-there bridal look isn't for you, take inspiration from this beautiful smokey eye. This is definitely one to work with a make-up artist to adapt it to your preferences and eye shape to give you the best smouldering look for your big day.

3. Winged liner

A winged liner can look absolutely stunning for a bridal look. Done well, it can complement the other elements of the look without taking attention away from elements like the lips. The glossy lip here pulls it all together.

3. Dazzling eyes

Thinking of going a little more extra for your big day? Try a glittered topper on your eyes. Or, if you're not quite ready to go all out for the entire day, try adding some sparkle before your reception to switch up your look half way through the big day.

4. Matte lip

A matte lip and dramatic lashes are the stars of the show with this look and we can't get enough of it. Try one of MAC's Macximal shades, which is everything you want in a matte lipstick without the horrid dry feeling.

5. Pink lip

Going slightly more pink with your lip shade can change the entire look in the best kind of way. Working to complement your eye colour and skin tone here can really pay off, which it certainly has on this beautiful bride.

6. Beautiful bronze

I love a bronzy look and this one shows that you absolutely never need to look orange when going slightly warmer and sun-kissed. Here, the make-up artist uses Hourglass Ambient Lighting Bronzer with a dusting of Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush.

7. No-make-up make-up

It doesn't get much better than this example of a no-make-up make-up look, enhancing your natural features and making you feel like the very best version of you. From the natural-looking, radiant base to the eye shadow choice and the perfect match glossy lip, this look is perfection.

8. Classic red lip

Don't feel yourself without a red lip? Then wear one on your big day! Although many people choose to go ultra natural with their colour choices on their wedding day, plenty of people choose red, too. As shown here, it can look absolutely phenomenal. The key here is choosing a red lip that suits your skin tone as if it were made just for you.

9. Shimmering smokey eyes

Can't decide between a shimmery or smokey eye? Choose both and the result is effortless, like it is on this stunning bride. Pair this eye look with a neutral lip and dusting of blush.

10. Pink tones

When chosen to suit the bride specifically, pink is a sure winner on your wedding day. I can't get enough of this perfectly pink lip complementing the bride's hair colour like a dream. The full, fluffy brows look great, too!

11. Ultra natural

This is a great example that wearing make-up on your big day doesn't mean you have to cover up your features. You can celebrate your features like this beautiful bride's freckles.

12. Golden lids

The golden shimmer is subtle enough that you might've missed it in this look at first, and that's exactly what makes it so special. A little shimmer isn't always supposed to jump out at you, sometimes a bit of glimmer is all you need. What a beautiful eye look for the big day.

13. Copper eyes

I love a copper on any regular day but on a wedding day? I love it. This copper look is bold enough to notice it but not too much that it takes our attention away from the other make-up elements.