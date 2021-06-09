Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Add a touch of Hollywood glamour or vamp up your off-duty look in seconds

Red lipstick is the Little Black Dress of the beauty world. Slick on a coating of rouge of the best red lipstick and you feel like you can take on the world. It’s undeniably powerful.

However, it’s a seriously tricky look to nail. One moment it’s on your lips, the next it’s smeared onto your chin. So finding the best red lipstick formula and colour for your and your needs is important.

How to find the right red lipstick

First of all, it comes down to picking the right shade for your skin tone. The secret is to find one that completely works with your colouring. This is basically everything from the undertones of your skin, to your hair and eye colour.

Zoë Taylor, CHANEL make-up artist, gives us the lowdown on finding the right shade to suit you.

‘There are hundreds of red lipsticks out there and finding the best one for you may seem daunting, but the key is understanding your skin’s undertone. There are a few tricks to working this out. When it comes to lipstick shades I always tell people to check their colour of their lips in the mirror. If your lip colour is raspberry, your skin’s undertone is likely to be blue or cool based. If your natural lip colour is brown or taupe, your undertone is likely to be yellow or warm based.

‘The colour under your eyes is also a good indicator. Blue/ purple signify a cool undertone colours, while green, yellow or brown signify a warm tone.’

How to wear your red lipstick

It’s worth noting that the lipstick shade can also help create certain looks. For example blue-toned reds look cooler and more retro, whilst poppy orangey reds are warmer and look more modern.

For the ultimate classic French girl look team your red lipstick with a natural eye – just a hint of mascara. Or try slicking on a feline black liquid eye-liner to look like a 1950s fashion icon. Whatever look you’re choosing to go for, add classic glamour and an air of elegance to any ensemble by picking the best red lipstick for your complexion and budget.

‘Lips really need to have the same love as any other part of your face, especially for a red lip,’ explains Taylor. ‘I always prep with Tinker Taylor Lip Kit, starting with the Lip Scrub to buff off any dry skin and to get that natural plumpness. Next up is the Lip Oil for some serious hydration, and then the Lip Balm to maintain lip moisture and seal it all in. This is a great way to enhance your natural lip colour, which is essential if you are unsure if you are a cool or warm undertone.

‘Using what is left over on your foundation brush, blank out the edges of the lip line, then take a pencil to trace over the lip line. Here you can create the shape you want, whether you want it to be natural, symmetrical, fuller, smaller. I love Maybelline Lip Pencil in Pleasure Me Red, as it’s creamy, but also long-wearing. I love Chanel’s Rouge Coco Bloom Lip Colours. They tick all the boxes – long-wearing, incredibly pigmented and provide the comfort of a lip balm.

‘I would then apply a little of the best bronzer, where you would expect the sun to naturally catch, and then a touch of added shine with your best highlighter. And that’s it. A classic, French girl look.’

There’s no denying that a good lipstick is a make-up bag staple, so keep scrolling for our top red lipstick recommendations…