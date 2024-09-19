Pilates HIIT is the hottest new workout on the block - and it promises to boost both cardio fitness and strength

In case you hadn't got the memo, we're firmly in our Pilates era here at MC UK. It's no exaggeration to say that Pilates has transformed the way some of Team MC works out, and we've loved embracing the myriad benefits of the low-impact workout, from stress relief, to boosted muscle tone, to better posture.

That said, some days, we all need a good old boost of serotonin - and, as we all know, the best way of supercharging those feel-good vibes can be via endorphins. You can't help but feel brighter when you're basking in a post-exercise sweat-induced glow, and despite our love for all things Pilates, there are times when we want (and need) a little more, well, impact.

Enter stage right: Pilates HIIT. Yes, you read that right - Pilates, but make it high-intensity. Confused? Allow us to explain. "HIIT Pilates is a fusion workout that combines the principles of Pilates with High-Intensity Interval Training, otherwise known as HIIT," says Pilates instructor and founder of Pilates Prescription, Rebecca Dadoun. "HIIT Pilates typically involves short bursts of high-intensity exercises followed by brief rest or lower intensity movements."

If you're familiar with classic HIIT, you'll know the benefits of training in this way are manifold. Alternating periods of vigorous activity with (slightly) easier movement has been shown to be a fast, effective and time-efficient way of working out, maximising your bang-for-buck, if you will.

Research (such as this study, published in the World Journal of Cardiology) consistently shows that HIIT training is great for cardiovascular health, improving aerobic output - which is the strongest predictor of future health and all-cause mortality.

And if that's not reason enough to partake in the activity, HIIT training is also associated with a boost to brain health: studies (like this one, published in the Journal of Aging and Disease) show that HIIT training can improve memory and brain volume in older adults - yes, that's right - it can increase your brain's volume. Insane, right?

More than this - it's a workout we're pretty sure you're going to love. "Pilates HIIT is a super efficient workout and one that really does boost the post-workout endorphins keeping you coming back for more - I'm obsessed!" says Pilates instructor at Core LDN, Nat Barrett. "The method has become increasingly popular over the last few years, bridging the gap between high-intensity interval training and contemporary or classical Pilates."

Pilates HIIT is trending - so, is it really as effective as TikTok says?

What is Pilates HIIT?

As we've touched on, Pilates HIIT is a fusion of high-intensity moves (we're talking mountain climbers, frog jumps and the like) with more traditional Pilates moves such as a plank and scissors.

"Pilates is a workout that combines the principles of Pilates with High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)," explains Pilates instructor Aleksandra Warburton. "It blends the core-strengthening, flexibility-enhancing exercises of Pilates with the high-energy, fat-burning intervals of HIIT. Typically, this workout alternates between short bursts of intense cardio activity, like squats or jumping jacks, and controlled Pilates moves, such as planks or leg lifts. The result is a full-body workout that builds strength, improves flexibility, and enhances cardiovascular fitness."

It's worth noting at this point that more classical Pilates instructors probably won't have Pilates HIIT on their class repertoires - it's likely to be more fitness-trained instructors putting you through your paces. Pilates purists may baulk at the idea of high-intensity Pilates, but many instructors acknowledge that there's a place for the practice in modern fitness.

"While Pilates HIIT isn't necessarily suited to die-hard Pilates fans who prefer the slower, precise movements of a more classically led Pilates, it's great for those who enjoy faster paced, high-energy workouts where there’s less emphasis on naming each exercise or perfecting form," continues Warburton. "This makes HIIT Pilates a great introduction for cardio lovers looking to dip their toes into the world of Pilates without losing the intensity they crave and love - it can have a place in a varied and well-balanced workout routine."

When was Pilates HIIT invented?

Despite Pilates being over a century old, PIlates HIIT is a relatively new iteration of the practice. "Pilates HIIT is a relatively new fitness trend that gained popularity in the late 2010s," says Dadoun. "As the demand for diverse and time efficient workouts grew, fitness professionals began to combine different training modalities. HIIT and Pilates, both already popular, were merged to create a hybrid workout that offers both strength and cardio benefits."

Which celebrities swear by Pilates HIIT?

It's no secret that Pilates has some pretty major A-list fans. Harry Styles, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston and Beyonce are all known to rave about the mind-body practice, and that trickle-down effect is real: according to research from Pure Gym, Pilates has consistently been one of the top fitness trends for the past few years - and it's popularity shows no signs of waning anytime soon.

What are the benefits of Pilates HIIT?

You're likely aware of the myriad of benefits a regular Pilates practice can provide; one of the reasons we love the workout so much is it's unrivalled ability to challenge muscles you literally didn't know existed!

And Pilates HIIT gives you even more bang for your (benefit) buck, with a heart-healthy dose of cardio, too. Let's dig into the benefits in turn.

1. It's great for cardiovascular health

Any type of high-intensity exercise that gets your heart pumping is beneficial for cardiovascular health, and while your Reformer class can certainly be a challenge (you try doing the Hundred without breaking a sweat), Pilates HIIT offers even more of a heart-rate quickener.

"The cardio bursts in Pilates HIIT aim to elevate your heart rate, pushing your cardiovascular system to work harder and in turn improving its efficiency," agrees Warburton. "These high-intensity intervals, typically structured around 20-40 second repetitions with 10 seconds of rest between exercises, help build endurance and burn calories quickly."

2. It enhances core strength

It's not news to most of us that Pilates is a core-centred workout, and any genre of class will leave you aware of your core muscles in a way you've never been before!

The core in Pilates is known as the body's powerhouse, and most movements in any genre stem from excellent mid-section control and strength.

"The more traditional Pilates exercises weaved into a HIIT class (such as planks/Leg Pull Prone) focus on controlled movements that build core strength, enhance muscle tone, and improve flexibility," adds Warburton.

3. It adds variety to your practice

If (like us) you're a fan of variety and efficiency in your workouts, Pilates HIIT is your BFF.

"You’ll find heart-raising moves like burpees to spike your heart rate, paired with more traditional Pilates exercises such planks in a Pilates HIIT session," says Warburton. "Alternating between these cardio and strength phases works both the cardiovascular and muscular systems, offering the benefits of both in one efficient workout."

Who is Pilates HIIT best for?

There's more good news: Pilates HIIT is great for pretty much everyone.

"Pilates HIIT is ideal for a variety of individuals, especially those who want a time efficient, full body workout that blends strength training, core work, and cardiovascular conditioning," says Dadoun. "It’s great for people who are short on time, fitness enthusiasts seeking variety, and those looking to combine cardio and strength benefits."

No Pilates experience? No problem!

"Pilates HIIT can be modified for beginners," adds Dadoun. "As the HIIT can be pretty intensive, though, it’s particularly well suited for intermediate to advanced exercisers. It's also an advantage to have an understanding of traditional Pilates principles and form, so you can get the most out of your sessions."

Find the pace of a traditional Pilates class a little slow? Pilates HIIT is the answer.

"Pilates HIIT classes often incorporate more pulsing movements and bootcamp-style exercise changes, ensuring a fast-paced and more dynamic workout than a more classical class style," says Warburton.

5 Pilates HIIT workouts to try from home today

Ready to give Pilates HIIT a try? Check out these five workouts you can do from the comfort of your own home tonight, as recommended by our Pilates experts.

1. Pilates Mountain Climbers with Pilates Leg Circles

What? A classic mountain climber to plank, with a few Pilates leg circles for good measure.

"Begin in a high plank position and perform Pilates style mountain climbers by bringing one knee to the chest and back out again," advises Dadoun. "Exhale as the knee comes inwards and exhale as you send the leg away. Then, lie on your back, arms out to the side for support and lift one leg straight up, turn the thigh out from the hip and as you exhale start to bring the leg across your body to make small, controlled circles and inhale as you bring the leg back to the start."

Why? "Mountain climbers with leg circles are a super effective move," says Dadoun. "The climbers elevate the heart rate, working your endurance, the core and upper body, while leg circles focus on hip stability, core strength, and mobility."

How long? Try eight climbers per leg, followed by five leg circles in each direction.

2. Frog jumps with Pilates scissors

What? Starting in a plank position, jump the feet in towards your hands with wide legs as you would with a burpee and then back out again into the plank. For the scissors, lie on your back, lift your head, neck, and shoulders off the mat, and stretch out alternate legs while reaching towards your ankles with your hands.

Why? "Frog jumps are excellent for cardio, full body strength and give some impact for building bone density, while Pilates scissors target the core and improve hip flexor flexibility and control," explains Dadoun.

How long? Aim for eight to 10 frog jumps followed by eight scissor reps per side.

Pilates Exercise: Scissors | Pilates Anytime - YouTube Watch On

3. Jumping jacks to Pilates Hundred

What? A basic jumping jack followed by an all-time classic Pilates move, the Hundred.

Why? "Jumping jacks are a classic cardio move, while the Pilates Hundreds strengthen the core, focusing on endurance and control," says Warburton.

How long? Try 30 seconds of jumping jacks followd by the Hundred. Rinse and repeat as desired!

How to Do The Hundred | Pilates Workout - YouTube Watch On

4. High knees into Side Leg series

What? Go as hard as you can with high knee running in place, before lying on your side, legs outstretched, and lifting and lowereing the top leg.

Why? "High knees increase cardiovascular endurance and elevate heart rate, while the side leg series tones and strengthens the glutes and thighs, giving you both cardio and lower-body benefits in one," advises Warburton.

How long? A nice even 30-seconds on each move.

Pilates Side Lying Leg Series - YouTube Watch On

5. Pilates Burpees

What? Start standing with feet hip width apart. Lower into a squat, place hands on the floor, jump back into a plank, perform one controlled Pilates push-up, jump your feet back towards your hands, and return to standing.

Why? "This move combines cardio with core and upper body strength, engaging multiple muscle groups while boosting heart rate," says Warburton.

How long? Aim for five to ten reps to begin with.

Pilates Burpee - YouTube Watch On

