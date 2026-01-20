When it comes to wellbeing, the Nordic region doesn’t just place highly, it makes a clean sweep. Taking the top four spots in the latest World Happiness Report, Finland, Denmark, Iceland and Sweden consistently outperform the rest of the world for positive emotion, social support, personal freedom and healthy life expectancy.

It’s no wonder, then, that trends like Nordic Walking and Viking Wellness have been taking over our social feeds. Because whilst some of the sudden buzz around them is a little gimmicky, both concepts point to a larger (and very real) culturally ingrained approach to health that many of us in the UK tend to overlook.

Where we’re often tempted by the newest workout, the latest kit or the chicest studio opening, the Nordic philosophy is rooted in function, resilience and balance. Simple, practical and highly effective, wellbeing there isn’t performative - it’s unpretentious, logical and woven seamlessly into everyday life.

You see, rather than doing wellbeing, Scandinavians live it. Raised with these principles from a young age, caring for body and mind doesn’t feel like another item on the to-do list, but a natural way of being.

And while we may not be able to uproot our lives and move to Copenhagen (tempting, though), we can borrow a few pages from the Nordic playbook. Below, we speak to Scandinavian women about the wellness rules they live by, and how adopting even a handful of them could elevate our own health and happiness.

6 Scandinavian Principles Which Will Transform Your Approach to Health and Fitness - Boosting Mind, Body and Spirit

1. Get out in nature

Across Scandinavia, there is deep appreciation and love for the outdoors, with access to nature deemed a right and a privilege. In Sweden, this is formally recognised through the principle of “Allemansrätten”, says Jonny Cooper, founder of Off The Map Travel. Allemansrätten allows Swedes to move around nature, even on private land, based on the core rule of “don’t disturb, don’t destroy”, which means that wildlife, landowners and the environment are respected.

As a result, exercise in Scandinavia is largely cemented in the outdoors. From hiking to running, swimming, cycling and foraging, making use of what nature has provided instead of paying for expensive classes or gym memberships is a cultural norm.

“People in Denmark are very price-averse to anything fitness-related,” confirms Silva Keuylian, who, thanks to the influence of her Danish mother, spent her childhood summers in Scandinavia and now lives there full time. “We use the elements to our advantage - the outdoors is beautiful, and it’s free.”

And as Kristina Esmer, co-founder of Danish activewear brand Planet Nusa, points out: “Training outside reinforces the idea that strength is something practical and adaptable, not confined to a gym setting.”

We sometimes lose sight of that in the UK, thanks to the ready access we have to high-end studios and gyms. But using everyday movements to build strength, often now referred to as functional fitness, is crucial for our longevity. From balance to proprioception, twisting, standing or lifting, all without the control afforded to us by a static barbell or squat rack, studies show functional training is linked to improved fitness, agility, strength and power, all of which make life easier as we age.

2. Embrace the elements

Getting out in nature might not sound so foreign to us during the summer, but the Scandi love for nature exists year-round. From Sweden to Denmark and Norway, everyone I spoke to repeated one phrase:

“There is no bad weather, just bad clothing.”

It encapsulates the no-nonsense, inner resilience that sits at the heart of the Scandinavian approach to health and wellbeing.

“We have this conviction that you need at least 30 minutes of fresh air on your nose every single day to be happy,” says Camilla Lorentzen, Norwegian personal trainer and founder of Mila.

Research backs her up. A 2018 study showed that just a few minutes outside can lift your mood by triggering feel-good hormones such as endorphins and serotonin, whilst also helping to reduce anxiety.

That’s easy when the skies are crisp and blue, but as Mille Skat, Planet Nusa’s second co-founder, tells me, it applies to all weathers. “Cycling in the rain is completely normal here,” she says. “Children learn from a young age how to dress properly for the seasons, so being outside in the winter still feels comfortable.”

Lorentzen has some advice for dressing for the elements. “Dress in layers, with wool closest to the body. Woollen tights, alongside wind and watertight outer wear is part of most Norwegians' wardrobe.”

3. Test your strength

As you may have gathered, exposing yourself to challenge and discomfort isn’t something that’s feared in Scandinavia. In fact, it’s actively encouraged.

Take contrast therapy, for example. In the last year, it’s exploded as a trend in the UK, with commercial cold plunges and saunas popping up in major cities. But in Scandinavia, daily exposure to hot and cold temperatures has been central to life for centuries. Many homes are built with basement saunas, and, as Cooper shares, cold therapy often involves “sea swimming, cold lakes and even snow plunges.”

The idea isn’t to gain Instagram kudos; it’s raw, simple and community-focused. “Saunas are used for physical recovery, socialising and mental reset,” confirms Cooper.

The practice has some promising research behind it, too. Though not extensively studied, a 2021 review found that regular sauna bathing could extend our healthspan by reducing inflammation and risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

4. Your body is your transport

If you’ve ever taken a train in Sweden, you’ll know just how important efficiency is to Scandinavian culture. Swedes, to me, never seem to be in a rush, thanks to the assurance they have that their infrastructure runs on time.

The same logic applies to movement. Transportation workouts, combining exercise with a commute or running errands, are highly popular - with whole cities built around cycling and walking.

“The typical Norwegian loves to ‘hit two flies at once,’” says Lorentzen. “Taking the bike to work, walking with the stroller to kindergarten or even combining a walk or jog with a chat with your girlfriends is very popular.”

5. Focus on the feeling, not the aesthetic

It’s all too easy in today’s wellness culture to start defining ourselves by our movement. Think: Pilates Princess, Gym Baddie, Yogi… the list of fitness identities goes on.

But in Scandinavia, there’s a refreshing lack of niche. People move with the seasons, with how their body is feeling that day, and with whatever fits best with their agenda.

“While people do care about being healthy and strong, the emphasis tends to be less on how the body looks and more on how it feels and functions,” says Esmer.

Skat agrees. In Denmark, it’s “completely normal to be a runner and a yogi, or to mix strength training with swimming and hiking,” she says.

Lorentzen confirms that it’s the same in Norway. “During summer you will find us out for walks, jogs and in the mountains, and during winter we love our cross-country skiing. We often say that we work out for our ‘old lady bodies’, and that makes moving something a lot more meaningful than fitting the beauty standards. I do it to be able to live the life I want to live for as long as possible.”

But as she reminds us, the diet culture industry is global and affects us all. “No matter where you’re from, you’re still just a girl trying to fit in, and with social media, that can be hard,” she says.

6. Social wellbeing is just as important

Research has shown time and again just how powerful social connection is for our wellbeing, with relationship satisfaction at age 50 a better predictor of physical health at age 80 than blood cholesterol levels.

And though fitness communities in the UK are definitely on the up, they can at times veer into exclusive territory, thanks to high membership prices and clearly defined aesthetics. In Scandinavia, things are different.

“Saunas are communal and used by families, friends and colleagues, not as exclusive wellness spaces,” says Cooper, who explains that wellness is inherently deemed as a collective practice rather than an individualistic one.

It starts from a very early age, confirms Skat. “Many children are encouraged to join team sports that are run through local, community-based clubs. These clubs rely on shared responsibility, with parents and volunteers contributing to make them work. This creates a strong sense of belonging and teaches children that exercise is as much about social connection and teamwork as it is about physical health.”

How can we incorporate Scandinavian fitness in the UK?

While we may not have snowy mountains or temperatures which reach -20, there’s a lot we can adopt from the Scandinavian mindset towards health and fitness. As Cooper says, “it starts with reframing movement by walking or cycling for short journeys, focusing on consistency over intensity, and treating movement as transport, not just exercise.”

His suggestions? Swap your indoor workouts for park walks, coastal swims or countryside hikes, start dressing for the elements, try a cold rinse in the shower and remember to slow wellness down when you can. “Prioritise sleep as a pillar of health, build in rest days without guilt, and eat simply and seasonally where you can,” he says.

Your mindset matters too, as Esmer sums up. Instead of thinking about fitness from an aesthetic standpoint, she says to use it as a way to build “resilience, presence and good feelings in both body and mind.”

That sounds like pretty good advice to me.

