This winter has felt particularly relentless, hasn't it? Rumour has it it's rained every single day of 2026 in the UK so far, and weeks of grey skies, near-constant rain and painfully short days have made getting out of bed feel like an Olympic sport.

Judging by my group chats, I’m not the only one who feels like this. Somewhere between the dark mornings and the mid-afternoon energy crashes, I started noticing a new wellness trend popping up all over my social feeds: people sitting in front of bright, glowing lamps while sipping their morning coffee.

SAD lamps, it seems, are having a moment. Designed to mimic natural daylight, they’re often used to help ease symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder, boost mood, and support energy levels when sunlight is scarce. Alongside the best sunrise alarm clocks, they’re being talked about as a winter-friendly tool that can make gloomy mornings feel a little less brutal.

That's why I was all ears and only too eager to give one a try. I'd seen people raving about the Lumie Dash lamp, in particular, and so set about getting my hands on one. Important to note here: I don't have a formal diagnosis of SAD, but I am susceptible to the winter slump, so I was keen to see if I could boost both energy and mood during these darker months.

Having now used a SAD lamp every morning for the past week, do I think they're worth buying? You'll have to keep scrolling for my take. If you're looking for new inspiration for your winter morning routine, don't miss our round-ups of the best sunrise alarm clocks, best wellness journals and best protein powders . I promise, there are ways to make this time of year feel a little brighter.

I Added a SAD Lamp to My Morning Routine – and Think It's Undoubtedly the Winter Wellness Tool We All Need

What is a SAD lamp?

A SAD lamp (short for Seasonal Affective Disorder lamp) is essentially a super-bright light designed to mimic natural daylight. It’s typically used first thing in the morning to help regulate your circadian rhythm (aka our internal body clock), boost energy levels, and support mood during the darker months.

Unlike your average bedside lamp, these emit a much higher intensity of light (measured in lux) to simulate the kind of brightness we’d normally get from the sun - something in decidedly short supply over winter.

In short, it's a way of tricking our brains into thinking it's a bright sunny morning, when it's still dark outside. Pretty cool, right?

What are the benefits of using a SAD lamp?

If you tend to feel flatter, foggier or more fatigued during the colder months, you’re not alone - and this is exactly why SAD lamps have become such a go-to winter wellness tool. The idea is simple: by exposing your eyes to bright light first thing in the morning, you’re essentially giving your brain a gentle nudge that it’s time to wake up and get going, even when it’s still dark outside.

Back in the hunter-gatherer days of old, humans naturally woke with the rising sun, and our brains have evolved to rely on that morning light as a key signal to regulate energy, mood and our sleep–wake cycle. So yes, dark winter mornings are more difficult on a biological level, and no, we're not imagining it.

As chartered psychologist Dr Katie Barge puts it, “Humans are fundamentally light-responsive beings. When natural light decreases, the brain receives fewer signals to maintain alertness and emotional stability; SAD lamps help recreate that biological cue.”

And this isn't just hearsay. Research into the effect of SAD lamps is limited, but it is there: this paper, for instance, deduced bright light therapy (10,000 lux) to be a promising treatment option for Seasonal Affective Disorder, building on the foundations of a previous study which found that even short exposure to light can be effective in reducing depressive symptoms for SAD patients.

Natalie Mackenzie, brain and cognition expert, summarises: "Light therapy lamps have undergone much research and are a powerful tool for supporting brain health and cognition. I use a lamp myself from November to February, and there’s been a noticeable difference in my mood and energy levels."

Using a SAD lamp benefits: my review

Days one to three

Eager as I am to start using my new SAD lamp, I wanted to see if the experts had any advice for getting the most out of it before I jumped straight in. Dr Barge said that aside from having a lamp that delivers 10,000 lux (check), timing is crucial.

"Use it within the first hour of waking for a powerful ‘start signal," she said. "Start with 20-30 minutes daily, and sit approximately 30 to 60cm away without looking directly into the light."

I'm glad I checked this first, because boy oh boy is my SAD lamp bright. It took a while for my eyes to adjust to the light when using it for the first time (not least because of how groggy with sleep they were). As per Dr Barge's advice, I put the lamp 30cm(ish) away from me and avoided looking directly at it, then continued to drink my morning cuppa as usual.

On days two and three, though, I started to settle into a rhythm. The brightness felt less shocking, and instead of squinting my way through the session, I found myself actually enjoying the ritual. Sitting with my tea, letting the light do its thing while I slowly woke up, felt strangely grounding - a small moment of calm at the start of each day.

Days four to seven

As the week went on, the biggest shift I noticed was psychological. On some days, using the lamp seemed to wake me up faster, simply because my eyes were adjusting to the light and, mentally, it made me feel more switched on. Whether that was biology, a placebo or a bit of both, I'll take it.

That said, it didn’t magically regulate my energy all day, every day. I still experienced the occasional afternoon slump, which felt like a useful reminder that one wellness habit alone isn’t enough to “fix” low energy. Nutrition, movement, sleep and stress management still play a huge role, and no lamp can replace those foundations.

Psychotherapist Shelly Dar echoed this when I asked her about my experience. “While SAD lamps can support concentration and reduce that heavy, sluggish winter feeling, I tend to describe them as a useful tool, not a cure,” she said. “They work best alongside behavioural changes such as consistent sleep routines, daylight exposure outdoors, and psychological support where needed.”

By the end of the week, I’d come to see my SAD lamp less as a quick fix and more as a helpful winter ally. It didn’t transform my mornings overnight, but it did make dark starts feel more manageable.

We should all take what we need at this time of year, and if a SAD lamp sounds like it would brighten up your winter mornings (literally and figuratively), then I'd 100% recommend it.

