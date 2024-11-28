Too busy? Experts confirm: 7 best YouTube workouts you can do in under 10 minutes for a speedy yet effective session

You don't need us to remind you that the next month is going to be busy. And we get it - fitting in a workout amongst everything else that's going on can be tricky. But we have good news: you don't have to set aside swathes of time for a lengthy sweat session with the best YouTube workouts under 10 minutes.

While workouts can quickly become the first thing you skip when your calendar is back to back with Christmas meals, festive parties and family reunions, they're also one of the easiest ways to boost your mental health during a joyful but full-on period.

Back to 10-minute workouts - because you might be wondering whether It's actually possible to harness the mind-body benefits of working out in such a short amount of time. Micro workouts, as they're known - because they're longer than exercise snacking but shorter than an average workout - have quite rightly been garnering a fair amount of attention recently, and you might be surprised to hear that their benefits stack up.

In fact, research such as this study , published in the journal Sports Medicine and Health Science shows that sessions of less than 10 minutes can be as effective as workouts lasting 30 minutes or more (although we should note that this study involved sedentary individuals - so if you're already a dedicated gym bunny, the research is more limited).

Another study published in the journal Frontiers in Physiology also reveals that a simple six-minute workout can yield improvements in both strength and certain dimensions of quality of life, however, they showed no significant gains in cardiovascular fitness.

What's clear is that, especially at this time of year, every second counts, especially with regard to keeping active. And when it comes to a fast and furious home workout, YouTube has so many to offer. You're sure to find an instructor and a class that suits you. However, it's fair to say that not all YouTube workouts are created equal, so, alongside expert PTs, we've curated the best under 10-minute workouts that YouTube has to offer just a scroll away.

Bookmark this for later and get ready to get moving.

Look no further: These are the best YouTube workouts under 10 minutes, according to PTs

What are the benefits of YouTube workouts under 10 minutes?

As we've touched on above, you can absolutely bank some serious benefits in under 10 minutes, if you're committed to it. And aside from the physical and mental gains you'll notice from moving even for a short period of time, these short YouTube workouts have more practical benefits, too.

"Short YouTube workouts are incredibly time-efficient, making them perfect for busy individuals looking to fit exercise into their hectic schedules," notes personal trainer and founder of Dare To Be Fit, Grace Reuben. "They can significantly improve cardiovascular health, boosting stamina and heart performance even in just a few minutes. But not just that - these quick sessions also enhance mood and energy levels by increasing endorphin production, leaving you feeling more positive and energised."

"Further, their brevity makes them easier to commit to, encouraging consistency, which is key to long-term fitness success. Plus, they’re a fantastic way to build a regular exercise habit without feeling overwhelmed," she goes on.

Perfect for a festive fitness boost, then.

Who are YouTube workouts under 10 minutes best for?

It won't surprise you to learn that we can pretty much all benefit from five minutes of movement. Whether you're a full Hyrox/ultra-marathoner/Pilates obsessive, or you're more at home with a gentle walk from time to time, weaving in a short yet sweet YouTube workout will help you towards those all-important 150 minutes of exercise per week (as recommended by the NHS.)

"Short workouts are ideal for individuals who are new to exercise and may lack the stamina needed to complete a longer session or perhaps people that find longer periods of exercise a little laborious in nature," notes personal trainer and co-founder of Active Careers, Luke Hughes. "Restricting the timeframe to just 10 minutes means that you can get a short, focused and intense workout covered while still reaping most of the associated health benefits of a longer session - perfect for people with very busy lifestyles."

"Squeezing in an hour trip to the gym might be difficult to fit in, whereas clicking onto a 10-minute YouTube video from the comfort of your own home with minimalistic equipment being required might be more applicable and most importantly, more sustainable."

Are YouTube workouts under 10 minute really effective?

This is the million-dollar question: if we're only working out for a brief period, can we really gain anything in the way of strength and endurance?

In a word, yes. But the experts are clear that when it comes to noticeable gains from micro workouts (as well as working out more generally), consistency is key.

"Super short workouts can absolutely be effective if they’re designed with intention," explains James Stirling, fitness expert and ambassador for wellbeing brand Verve. "However, it’s important to remember to be consistent across your whole lifestyle, too. While a 10-minute workout can be effective, it should be part of a broader, balanced fitness routine that includes strength, cardio, and with a focus on nutrition and recovery, too."

And this is where choosing the right workout comes to the fore. Ideally, you'll need one with the right intensity and structure for your level of fitness, which includes compound exercises that engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously for maximum benefits.

7 best YouTube under 10 minute workouts

1. 4-minute Tabata workout with Gowing With Anna Nas

What? An intense, Tabata-style full body blast.

Why? When it comes to getting the most bang for your buck in a short workout, you can't go far wrong with Tabata. "The key to an effecient short workout is to target specific muscle groups or ramp up your heart rate in a short amount of time," says Stirling. "Performing at maximum effort with short rest intervals as in a Tabata session will boost metabolism and improve cardiovascular fitness."

How long for? Just four minutes.

4 Minute Tabata - Intense HIIT Workout - No Repeat - No Equipment - YouTube Watch On

2. 5-minute HIIT workout by Group HIIT

What? A classic five minute HIIT workout, working for 40 seconds on, 20 second off intervals.

Why? "HIIT stands for ‘high-intensity interval training’ and packs the benefits of a few intense aerobic workouts in a short time frame," says personal trainer Jon Booker. "Pop your own playlist on to tackle this five minute HIIT routine, and you'll be done in no time. ”

How long for? A super speedy five minutes.

5 min Cardio HIIT Workout for Fat Loss - 40s/20s Intervals - Home Workouts - YouTube Watch On

3. 5-minute ab workout with Move with Nicole

What? A quick Pilates-style ab workout from YouTube favourite Move with Nicole.

Why? A strong core is the key to great athletic performance, good balance, mobility and flexibility. So, if you only have a few minutes, a core workout is a great place to start.

How long for? Five minutes.

5 MIN AB WORKOUT || At-Home Pilates (No Equipment) - YouTube Watch On

4. 5-minute full body blast with Caroline Girvan

What? An intense full-body workout with home workout royalty, Caroline Girvan.

Why? A quick but effective workout, the 10 exercises target the entire body, using a chair and sofa to up the ante. And we thought the perfect five-minute home workout didn't exist.

How long for? Five minutes, done and dusted.

5 Minute FULL BODY BLAST Workout | at Home with Chair and Mat - YouTube Watch On

5. Joe Wicks 7-minute abs

What? If you can deal with the 2020 flashbacks, this Joe Wicks ab workout ticks all our speedy home workout boxes.

Why? We couldn't miss out the king of home workouts, Joe Wicks, and all our experts agreed that his workouts are tough to beat. This seven-minute ab blaster will leave you begging for mercy.

How long for? A simple seven minute session.

7 Minute Abs Blaster | The Body Coach TV - YouTube Watch On

6. Grow with Jo 8-minute mood boost workout

What? An eight-minute, low-impact mood booster with Grow with Jo.

Why? You can't fail to be cheered by this low-impact session, and boosting mental health is one of the biggest benefits of a short workout.

How long for? A little longer this time, but still only eight minutes.

DO THIS LOW IMPACT WORKOUT WHEN YOU'RE SHORT ON TIME | 8 MIN MOOD BOOST - YouTube Watch On

7. Mad Fit 10-minute cardio workout

What? A classic cardio blast from Mad Fit.

Why? "A low-impact cardio session that will elevate the heart rate without stressing your joints - ideal for those recovering from injury," says Reuben.

How long for? Steady on - a full 10 minutes!

10 MIN CARDIO WORKOUT AT HOME (No Jumping/Apartment Friendly, No Equipment) - YouTube Watch On

