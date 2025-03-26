It's the trending workout of the moment and Jen An's go-to - but what actually is Pvolve and is it effective?

If Pvolve has been popping up on your social media feed lately (complete with pics of Jen An looking insane) you might be wondering what exactly the workout is, and whether it's worth trying out. If so, you're in the right place - because we've been asking the exact same questions, having spent the last few months seeing it all over our FY pages.

We love a new workout trend here at MC UK, and never more so than when it promises a low-impact way to build strength, enhance flexibility and support functional fitness, all with a focus on longevity. And, impressively, there are already studies to back up these claims, despite the fact that the practice was only founded in 2017.

Pvolve's healthy ageing clinical study, funded by Pvolve and undertaken by researchers from the University of Exeter, has been published in the American College of Sports Medicine journal, Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, and it reveals that the method is effective in improving strength, balance, stability and even quality of life. And, concerns about the fact that the study was funded by Pvolve aside, the findings do tally with what we know to be true about strength training - especially for women: namely, it's increasingly important as we age, to protect bone density, muscle mass and more.

So, with this in mind, we take a deeper look at the sweat session, and experts weigh in on its benefits. Keep scrolling for all the details, but for more on all things strength, do check out our guides to the best strength training workouts for beginners, the different types of strength training, the best strength training workouts and the best kettlebell exercises for beginners, here.

It's the A-list workout of choice RN, but what is Pvolve, and does it really work?

What is Pvolve?

A cursory glance at Pvolve's socials reveals a low-impact, functional workout centring around replicating everyday movements like twisting, bending and reaching, using simple, specialist equipment that you may be familiar with from Pilates or barre (weights, balls, bands, gliders and so on).

"Pvolve is a functional fitness method that builds strength, mobility, and stability to carry you through every stage of your life," says Dani Coleman, Pvolve's VP of training and head trainer (and Jen An's drill master, no less). "Unlike more traditional workouts, Pvolve actually moves your body through all three planes of motion (sagittal, frontal and transverse) while using resistance equipment and heavier weights to help build lean muscle mass, improve your mobility and enhance your stability."

When was Pvolve invented?

The brand was founded in 2017 by entrepreneur Rachel Katzman. Burnt out from high-impact sessions and struggling to find a fitness routine that wouldn’t aggravate her scoliosis, she came across functional training - and the rest, as they say, is history.

Katzman was inspired to develop a workout that empowered, rather than punished, the body - and the idea of Pvolve was born. Fast forward to 2023, and the brand partnered with everyone's favourite girl-next-door, Jennifer Aniston, catapulting the workout's reach and popularity stratospherically.

"Pvolve works by combining functional movement, resistance training, and corrective movement patterns to build strength, mobility, and stability without the wear and tear of traditional high-intensity workouts," notes Coleman. "On-demand we have workouts ranging from just 15 minutes to an hour plus, with over 1500 workouts to choose from."

In true post-pandemic style, you can experience the sessions either in-studio or via live virtual studio.

What are the benefits of Pvolve?

So far, so A-list - but, is Pvolve worth our sweat? The short answer appears to be, yes. "Pvolve is clinically proven to improve strength, mobility and balance, for a body that is fit for the future," shares Katzman.

Let's dig into the details.

1. It's sustainable and gentle on the body

First and foremost, this is a sustainable method of exercising that is both gentle on joints (being low-impact) and ideal for pre- peri- and post-menopausal women, according to the University of Exeter study.

"During menopause and perimenopause, our connective tissue changes," explains Claire Small, chief clinical officer and consultant physiotherapist at Pure Sports Medicine. "This is why women of this age often end up with joint aches and tendon problems. Both the strength and flexibility work that Pvolve advocates are important aspects of exercise to maintain healthy tissues and avoid pain."

2. It blends cardio and resistance training for a well-rounded workout

Short on time? You're going to want an effective, balanced workout that gives you as much bang for your (time) buck as possible, and Pvolve does exactly this.

Specifically tailored for busy women, the method combines both cardio (in the form of HIIT training) and resistance training - both equally important for a healthy, strong body and mind as we age.

"It's well known that the changes in women’s hormone levels that occur at the time of menopause and perimenopause affect our metabolism as well as body structures like muscles and connective tissue," shares Small. "Therefore the way we need to approach an exercise regime needs to change as well. It's crucial for women to do resistance training that builds muscle and utilises energy and cardio work, preferably in the form of HIIT, to keep our hearts healthy, bones strong and muscle mass optimum to support a healthy immune system and prevent disease."

3. It improves functional strength

Another crucial aspect of training at any stage of life? Working our functional strength.

"With Pvolve you improve strength, mobility, and stability for lifelong resilience," says Coleman. "You will start to see your strength improve in the little moments in life like the next time you bend over to pick something up, swing your golf club, rotate and look over your shoulder, or catch yourself falling. Pvolve’s method trains the body in three planes of motion (just like how you move in everyday life) ensuring strength that is rooted in function and feeling first."

4. It's accessible and progressive

The Pvolve experts are evangelical about its suitability for the masses, so if you're tempted to give it a try, don't be put off by the ultra-cool aesthetic of the brand.

"Pvolve is best for anyone and everyone," stresses Katzman. "Whether someone is recovering from an injury, feeling burnt out from other workout concepts, just starting out on their fitness journey, or looking for their next forever workout. Pvolve is a progressive workout that offers modifications and layers of advancements to ensure members are getting what they need out of it."

While in-studio classes are currently only available in the US and Canada, we're fairly sure it won't be too long before they make their way across the pond, and in the meantime, you can access classes online.

What's driving the popularity of Pvolve right now?

As workout trends go, this one seems buzzier and more appealing than others, so if you're finding yourself desperate to give it a go, you're in great company.

"Social media trends are favouring low-impact, home-based sequences at the moment, possibly due to a rise in exercising from home as a long-term result of the pandemic," notes personal trainer Eloise Skinner. "Their partnership with Jennifer Aniston has certainly raised the profile as well."

The brand attributes its popularity to the method's science-backed approach, too. "Pvolve is gaining popularity because it’s redefining fitness with a smarter, science-backed approach," shares Coleman. "Unlike traditional workouts that can wear the body down, Pvolve’s mindful approach prioritises building a body that functions well for life. This approach resonates with everyone, women specifically, who are seeking workouts that support them through key life stages and are over being fed the “no pain, no gain” mentality.

"Another major factor in Pvolve’s buzz? Jennifer Aniston. Her belief, weekly practice, and first-hand results from training in the Pvolve method have been a game-changer. People can experience some of her favourite Pvolve workouts under “Jen’s picks” on-demand, or they can train like Jen in the Pvolve method at any of our studios, our two-way live virtual studio or on-demand platform."

We're sold - see you in class.

