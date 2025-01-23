I've been doing dead bugs every day - and am surprised by how much they've strengthened my core and reduced my back pain

A month made for resetting, many of us enter the new year with a specific health or fitness goal in mind. Mine this year? To be able to do a barbell squat and work my core without it absolutely killing my lower back. And according to experts, doing dead bugs every day will help me achieve both.

Like most tall people (I'm a little bit over six feet), a lot of my back issues are caused by having to crouch and slouch far more than the average person. Plus, I've also got a fair bit of hypermobility in my spine - so it's safe to say that I'm pretty used to my lower back getting in the way of my workouts.

The solution? According to this regularly cited 2019 study by the National Strength and Conditioning Association, the humble dead bug, a workout exercise that promotes "lumbopelvic stability." Not sure what this means? In short, it's a great choice of workout move if you want to improve core stability and strength while also reducing your risk of lower back injury. It's even a recommended rehabilitation exercise for those already dealing with lower back pain (although guidance from a physio is obviously advised).

A simple lower body move, pros have claimed that it rivals bodyweight squats , dumbbell squats and Bulgarian split squats in its efficacy and promises to make strength training at home easy and effective.

To see if they're onto something, I've been doing three sets of twelve dead bugs every day for the past week. Keep reading to find out about how I got on and to hear insights from two top personal trainers on why the dead bug is such an effective exercise and a step-by-step guide on how to perform the move with proper form.

Dead bugs have been praised as the ultimate ab exercise - so I put them to the test

What is a dead bug?

Despite the rather gruesome name, there's truly nothing that off-putting about a dead bug. A beginner-friendly move, it essentially involves you lying on your back, and moving your opposite arm and leg at the same time while keeping your core stable and engaged.

"Essentially, it's a highly effective exercise for building core strength, improving spinal stability, enhancing coordination, and reducing lower back pain," adds Adam Nguyen, personal trainer at Gymbox Old Street.

What are the benefits of dead bugs?

“Great for overall core stability, the dead bug targets the deep core muscles, including the transverse abdominis, rectus abdominis, and obliques," explains Grace Reuben, fitness coach and the founder of Dare To Be Fit.

Slow and controlled, performing a dead bug requires all the core muscles to work together to keep the torso stable and tight — and it's also a move that really engages the lower back and hip flexors.

Crucially, dead bugs protect the lower back by promoting proper spinal and pelvic alignment — unlike more frenetic moves like Russian twists and bicycle crunches. "It’s a particularly beneficial exercise for those with back pain as it strengthens the core — without placing any excess strain on the spine," Reuben adds.

How to perform a dead bug with good form:

Lie on your back, with your knees in tabletop position, and your arms pointing towards the ceiling. Slowly lower your right arm so it's parallel to the floor above your head. At the same time, straighten and extend your left leg in front of you so that it's hovering just off the floor. Then, slowly return your arm and leg to their starting positions. Repeat with the other arm and leg.

Any additional pointers on form? "Make sure you keep your lower back pressed firmly into the floor at all times, and brace your core throughout," says Nguyen. "Also, really focus on your breathing, exhaling as you extend, and inhaling as you return."

I've been doing dead bugs every day for a week — and I can't see myself stopping anytime soon ...

In a rather cruel Catch-22, while it's clear that strengthening my deep core muscles will help relieve some of the pressure on my spine in the long-run, I've found that most abdominal exercises really exacerbate the pain in my lower back. But thankfully, discovering dead bugs has helped me finally break free of this vicious cycle.

Definitely a move I underestimated, I went into the week pretty confident that I wouldn't feel it much in my abs — after all, I've done core exercises in the past that look far trickier. And for the first couple of days, I was right.

But then I started to slow it down and really focus on using my core strength to control each limb — and it clicked. Instead of the immediate fiery burn I was so used to experiencing during my standard set of bicycle crunches, doing dead bugs would slowly build up this deep abdominal tension — and I could often still feel the tightness in my torso hours later.

Best of all, I'm really feeling the difference in my back. It's early days, but i'm experiencing far less aching towards the end of the day — making dead bugs a part of my routine has really helped me develop that super important mind-to-muscle connection with my core. Now, someone load up that squat rack ...

Health contributor Georgia during her dead bug challenge (Image credit: Georgia Lockstone)

