I Tried Pvolve's New Sculpt Anywhere Bundle for a Month - and Honestly? I Underestimated How Challenging It Would Be

When it comes to similarities, it's safe to say that Jen An and I have (unsurprisingly) pretty much nothing in common. That is, until a few weeks ago, when I was asked to try out her favourite go-to workout, Pvolve.

But before you conjure up images of me heading to a swanky LA-esque studio, complete with a matching butter-soft co-ord and a svelte trainer ready to put me through my paces, allow me to explain. Pvolve, the functional movement/strength training hybrid method beloved by Aniston (so much so, she partnered with them in 2021 and it's her face and body you'll see all over their branding) has launched a new bundle, named Sculpt Anywhere, allowing mere mortals such as myself to experience the science-led, low-impact workout for myself, sans flights to Cali.

And when I say the workout is worth it, it's not (just) a poor Aniston-related pun. According to research undertaken by the brand in association with my alma mater, The University of Exeter, the method is effective in improving strength, balance and flexibility - all key factors for overall wellbeing and healthy ageing.

One of the main draws for a woman of my age? The low-impact, functional nature of the method. Pvolve's USP is training your body for how you move in every day life (the very definition of functional fitness) and there's compelling evidence of the benefits: studies (like this one, published in the European Review of Ageing and Physical Activity) show that functional training elicits improvements in muscle strength, balance, mobility, and activities of daily living, especially among older adults.

Additionally, it's been shown (in studies like this one, published in the BMC Women's Health journal) that resistance training in particular is beneficial for middle-aged women, promoting increased muscle mass and reduced fat mass.

Science aside, I'm excited to try the bundle out. A quick scroll on the brand's socials is all the incentive I need - keep reading to find out how I got on, but in the meantime, do check out our dedicated Pvolve review and guide to exactly what Pvolve is. For more general workout guidance, don't skip our guides to the best resistance training exercises, find out which is more effective: resistance training or strength training, and read up on the many benefits of resistance training, here.

My Pvolve Sculpt Anywhere Bundle review? Their new launch is the perfect home workout tool

What is the Pvolve Sculpt Anywhere Bundle?

For the uninitiated, Pvolve is a functional, full-body resistance training workout that uses a range of straps, resistance bands, weights and balls to work every inch of your body, in a sustainable and joint-friendly way.

Created in 2017 by entrepreneur Rachel Katzman, it was designed to replace high-impact, cortisol-spiking workouts that left her feeling burned out and exhausted. And it soon caught the attention of the Hollywood elite, with accolades from Aniston to Venus Williams raving about the workout.

"Pvolve is a workout that builds your overall mobility, stability, and strength for life," explains Pvolve's VP of training and head trainer (not to mention Jen An's trainer), Dani Coleman. "At Pvolve, we train you functionally and move through all three planes of motion while using innovative resistance equipment and heavier weights. We are redefining fitness, building strength that is rooted in function and feeling first, and building bodies that last."

As for the Sculpt Anywhere Bundle, it allows fans to bring Pvolve into their own home - and, since the pack is so compact, you can even travel with it.

"Jennifer Aniston’s busy lifestyle inspires the Sculpt Anywhere Bundle," says Coleman. "It includes five of her favourite Pvolve pieces to take on the go for total-body strengthening—all packed in a sleek travel case." More on exactly what's in the case, below.

What are the benefits of the Pvolve Sculpt Anywhere Bundle?

When it comes to benefits, Pvolve really does pack a punch. Much like any form of regular strength and resistance training, you can expect to see the following:

Improved physical performance

Greater muscle mass and strength

Increased bone density and strength

Reduced stress and anxiety

Improved congitive function

Reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases, stroke, diabetes and some cancers

Reduced risk of injury.

But, as touched on above, alongside these benefits, Pvolve is especially good for women in mid-life.

"Pvolve’s Healthy Aging study, which focused on women 40 to 60 years in age, (peer-reviewed and published in the American College of Sports & Medicine Journal) found resistance-based training can significantly improve lower body strength, flexibility, balance, mobility, and stability as well as boosting energy and overall enjoyment of exercise," notes Coleman.

Additionally, there are specific benefits associated with the Sculpt Anywhere Bundle, as it enables you to workout anytime, anyplace, too.

Who is the Pvolve Sculpt Anywhere Bundle best for?

In essence, the bundle is suitable for anyone, regardless of previous Pvolve experience.

"With the Sculpt Anywhere Bundle, Pvolve is more accessible and portable than ever, allowing you to make the world your workout space," enthuses Coleman. "Regardless of where you are – in the studio, at home, or on the go – your favourite workout tools are always within reach. Users don’t need to be familiar with Pvolve to take full advantage of the bundle – Pvolve is for everyone."

I tried the new Sculpt Anywhere Bundle from Jen An's go-to workout, Pvolve - here are my honest thoughts

Weeks one and two

Some of the workout equipment included in the new Pvolve Sculpt Anywhere Bundle (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

My disappointment at not being able to wangle a trip to LA aside, I'm stoked to try Pvolve's Sculpt Anywhere iteration. And when the bundle arrives, it's just as high-end as I'd anticipated: the pack comprises their light ankle band, a pair of gliders, their signature P.band and P.3 trainer (essentially, a small, weighted ball) and a heavy resistance band. In short, it's everything I need to work every part of my body - plus, a three-month subscription to the platform comes as standard, too, so you're able to start streaming classes right away.

In theory, that is, as (full disclosure!) I do experience a few teething problems. Firstly, I tie myself in (metaphorical) knots on their app, trying to work out which class to try and how to access the class stream. But, for more tech-savvy users, this likely won't be an issue; however, it did add a considerable amount of time to my first attempt!

Ultimately, I chose the beginner full-body sculpt and trust me when I say: it was complicated! I'm putting this down to it being my first foray into Pvolve, but I did have to keep pausing the class to check I was using the equipment correctly. While it's generally fairly simple, the class moves at a steady pace, so you need to be clued up on how things work to be able to make the most of your time.

That said, once I'd got to grips with it a little, I started to feel the burn. The equipment might look innocuous enough - and to begin with, it feels fairly simple - but over time, the difficulty builds and soon I'm sweating and shaking in the best possible way. I can see why it's the go-to workout for A-listers - it's unlike anything I've ever tried before.

For my workout in week two, I decided to try out the app rather than the website, and am relieved to find that it's super user-friendly and clear. There's a whole range of classes to choose from, and it's not just about feeling the burn, with recovery and stretch, movement therapy and meditation options, too.

There's also a variety of beginner workouts so you can build up gradually. Following my equipment struggles last week, I plumped for a bodyweight-only core class, and I'm rewarded not only with moves I recognise from my barre obsession, but some gorgeous rotational movements that really get into the sticky areas in my back. All in all, it feels much more achievable than last week's class

Health writer Anna mid-workout, during her month long trial of the new Pvolve Sculpt Anywhere Bundle (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

Weeks three and four

Honestly? A quick scan of the app at the start of week three, and there are so many classes I want to try, it's tricky to choose. I only wish I had more time.

While I loved my equipment-free class last week, I kind of feel it defeats the purpose of the method, and so I dive right back in with a lower-body progressive weight training session. And while the class notes say the intensity ebbs and flows, suffice to say, it's not for the faint-hearted. I love using the gliders, which give a reformer Pilates-style flavour to the workout - Coleman reveals they're Aniston's favourite piece of kit, too. Do note, though, that you'll need your own dumbbells for some of these workouts, like this one, so it wouldn't work if you're on the go.

I love how a warm-up is worked into all the classes - often, online workouts assume you've already warmed up (spoiler: I haven't), and I'm reassured to find that even the trainers are out of breath (even if they are talking at the same time!) Their cues are super helpful, as well, but part of me worries that my technique isn't always on point. In an ideal world, I'd also have the Pvolve mat, so I'd know my foot placement was right, but we move.

And even though this is a strength class, the moves are fairly quick, raising my heart rate nicely, too. Half an hour later, and I can safely say I've worked out - a win.

For my final week, I decided to challenge myself and ditch the beginner classes - standing full-body sculpt and burn it is. Luckily, there are loads of moves I recognise, like squats, skaters and air squats. But there are also quite a few higher-intensity moves, too. Thank goodness it's only a 20-minute class, as by the end, I'm exhausted - just how I like to feel at the end of a workout.

Will I continue with Pvolve? It's an affirmative from me - I feel like I've only really scratched the surface of the method this month. That said, I think I'll leave the bundle behind when I go on holiday next month - my trusty resistance bands are just a little more straightforward.

By the end of her month long trial, Anna is a Pvolve convert and has been raving about the workout to friends and family. (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

