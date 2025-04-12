It's official: people are loving walking pads at the moment. Just do a quick search of #walkingpads on TikTok or Instagram, and you'll see just how many people are using this handy bit of fit kit as a way to stay active at home.

Walking pads have been on a steady trajectory since early last year, but their popularity is showing no signs of slowing. And as our own Senior Health Editor, Ally Head, discovered in her walking pad review, the hype surrounding walking pads is completely justified.

You see, these fitness devices offer people a convenient way to exercise. It sounds simple, but for some people, exercising is a time luxury they can't always afford. Even getting outside for a walk isn't feasible on certain days, which is why walking pads can be a real game-changer.

And even if we do have the time to commit to other forms of exercise, who wouldn't want to up their daily step count from the comfort of our own homes? There's a reason why walking pads are a particular hit with people who work remotely, offering a way to move our bodies while getting through work tasks.

Needless to say, if you want to invest in a walking pad, we don't blame you. But before you do, there are some key things to keep in mind that will help you purchase wisely. After reaching out to health and fitness experts, we've narrowed down all their advice on what to look for when buying a walking pad into five top tips. Pay them heed, and we're confident that you'll find your perfect walking pad.

What to look for when buying a walking pad: your expert-led guide

What is a walking pad?

Before we share what to look out for when buying a walking pad, let's establish what a walking pad actually is first. After all, they're still considered a relatively new piece of fitness kit, and we won't all be super familiar with them.

"A walking pad - also known as an under-desk treadmill - is a compact, portable treadmill designed for walking rather than running," fitness coach Dominika Blonska explains. "It’s often used indoors, especially in small spaces or home offices, to help people stay active while working, watching TV, or just going about their day."

Walking pads tend to be smaller than treadmills and often don't have a handlebar to hold on to (though some models do have these as a fold-away feature). They're designed to provide us with a way to walk at home, helping us to increase our daily step count without leaving the house.

As Blonska mentions, walking pads are often used while doing something else. They're particularly popular with people who work from home, and are usually placed under a desk so that the user can walk while working on a laptop.

How do walking pads work?

While there's now a tonne of choice when it comes to walking pads, they all work in pretty much the same way. They're electronic devices that plug into the wall, and once they've been switched on, the running belt will start to move - just as it would on a regular treadmill. But they won't reach the same speed as a treadmill because they're designed for walking rather than running.

"There are many brands of walking pad with different features, but most come with a small remote control, a digital display, various speed settings and some even have an incline," personal trainer Jess Parkinson says.

We'll get into what features to look for when buying a walking pad later, but know that most models will allow you to adjust the belt speed (via either a remote control or a control panel on the device itself). In this way, you can use a walking pad for a variety of walking workouts, whether it's a slow march or a 10-minute power walk.

"Some walking pads even connect to smartphone apps for tracking workouts and setting fitness goals," Rosanne Joseph-Anthony, founder and clinical director at Healthium Clinics, comments. "The absence of a bulky console and handrails gives them a sleek design, making them easy to use in various settings."

What are the benefits of using a walking pad?

Walking pads are seriously popular pieces of fit kit right now, and for good reason. Here are four key benefits you can expect to gain from using one.

1. They offer a convenient way to exercise

Few things can offer us the opportunity to exercise while working from home, which is a big reason why walking pads have become so popular recently. They're the ideal bit of fit kit for people who struggle to find the time to exercise in their day-to-day routine.

"Walking pads are perfect for multitaskers," Joseph-Anthony says. "You can work, read, or even engage in virtual meetings while staying active. This flexibility makes it easier to fit exercise into a busy schedule."

2. They boost cardiovascular health

By giving people the opportunity to walk at home, walking pads can combat the effects of a sedentary lifestyle and encourage us to get moving more. The result? Better cardiovascular health, which research has shown to be important for both physical and cognitive function. Other cited benefits include a lower risk of diabetes, osteoporosis, and certain types of cancer, to name a few.

The NHS recommends that adults aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week, which can include walking. Walking pads make this more attainable for a lot of people, allowing them to better access the benefits of cardio exercise.

3. They can improve mental wellbeing

It's well-known that moving our bodies can be just as beneficial for our mental health as our physical. And yes, walking can still have a positive impact on our mental wellbeing, despite being a low-impact form of exercise. Take this study as proof, which found that adults who engaged in moderate and vigorous forms of leisure walking had higher levels of mental health than those who didn't.

"Even light physical activity, such as walking at a slow pace, can help reduce stress and anxiety, elevate mood, and enhance mental clarity," Joseph-Anthony confirms. "This primarily happens through the release of endorphins, often referred to as the 'feel-good' hormones."

4. They're suitable for all fitness levels

Last but definitely not least, walking pads are an accessible form of exercise. They can be used by people of varying ages with different levels of mobility and still provide benefits across the board.

"Because walking is a low-impact activity, it's suitable for individuals of all fitness levels, including those with joint issues," Joseph-Anthony told MC UK. "Walking pads provide a cushioned surface that can help minimise the risk of injury compared to walking on hard surfaces."

In this way, walking pads are also great for people recovering from injury. As MC UK's Health Editor Ally Head has recently discovered on her own road to recovery, low-impact workouts - like walking - offer a way to nurture our bodies while they heal. A walking pad could therefore be the ideal investment if you're looking for a gentle form of exercise at home.

What to look for when buying a walking pad: five top tips

1. Speed and incline range

"My top tip for people looking to buy a walking pad is to make sure it meets your walking speed preferences," Jonathan Kibble, Head of Exercise and Physical Activity at Vitality advises. "Some models can reach the speed of a light jog, while others are more limited."

As Kibble mentions, walking pads offer a variety of speeds which will determine the pace of your walking workout. Typically, they'll from 0.5 - 4 m/ph (or 0.8 - 6.5 km/h, which is the metrics some models will use), though some will go even higher than this.

Have a think about how likely you are to use the higher speeds. Are you just going to use the pad for light walking, or would you like the option to use it for a steady jog as well? If the latter, choose a model that offers a higher speed of at least 4 m/ph.

And you'll want to consider the incline settings, too. Not all walking pads offer incline walking, but many do, so make sure you look out for this feature if it's something you'll want to use.

2. Size and portability

Walking pads are definitely more compact than regular treadmills, but they're still a decently-sized bit of fit kit. Before you buy, think about where you'll be using the walking pad and also where you'll be storing it. That way, you can make sure the dimensions of your chosen device align with your needs.

For instance, if you're planning on using it under a desk, the length of the walking pad needs to allow you to reach your laptop comfortably. "Equally, think about how often you’ll be moving it and make sure the weight is manageable," Kibble adds.

3. Control features

You'll also want to look out for user-friendly controls before buying a walking pad. Some models come with a remote control, providing an easy way to adjust the speed setting, while others are controlled via buttons on the device itself. It really comes down to personal preference here - you might find having a separate remote control a hindrance or a convenience. The key is to choose features which will work for you.

Some modern walking pads also offer Smart connectivity, allowing you to adjust the speed settings via an app on your phone. Again, you'll need to decide whether this is something that would benefit your walking workout.

4. Noise levels

An often overlooked feature is how much noise a walking pad makes while in use. But considering that many people want to use them while working from home - which involves virtual meetings and talking on the phone for a lot of us - a walking pad that makes a racket isn't going to cut it.

Generally, walking pads range in noise levels from 42 to 57 dB. They're definitely quieter than treadmills, but if keeping sound to a minimum when you're working from home is important to you, opt for a model at the lower end of the noise range. A quieter pad will also be better if you're planning on using it while watching TV, too.

5. Durability and quality

"My advice is to invest in a walking pad made from high-quality materials to ensure longevity," Joseph-Anthony says. "Read reviews and consider brands known for their reliability."

Walking pads aren't exactly cheap, but the experts advise buying the best that your budget allows for. It's the sort of thing you only want to buy once, so do read reviews before purchasing so you can make sure you're investing wisely. The best walking pads will be compact yet sturdy, so be on the lookout for reviews that vouch for this.

Always check the warranty policy of the walking pad, too, as a good warranty can provide peace of mind.

Shop walking treadmills now:

