Indoor walking challenges are trending as the simplest way to get fit from home - 6 best to try to up your steps

Here at Marie Claire UK, we're all about bringing you easy, cheap and accessible ways to boost strength and fitness. Above all, our recommendations have to be effective, and when it comes to all of the above, there's one clear winner: indoor walking challenges.

Often underestimated as a form of exercise, the benefits of walking speak for themselves. From improving heart health to boosting mood and energy, there's no doubt that it's a great way to enhance both mental and physical wellbeing. But if the increasingly inclement weather is putting you off, we have the ultimate solution: indoor walking workouts.

That's right - you don't even need to set foot outside to access the myriad benefits of getting more steps in. And it seems that loads of us are cottoning on, too, with searches for indoor walking challenges spiking on Google. Yep - there's never been a better time to dust off your walking shoes and hop on the trend.

With this in mind, we've put together an extensive guide to indoor walking challenges, including a personal trainer's pick of which to try out (and why). Keen to read more about the benefits of hitting your daily step count? Scroll our guides to walking workouts and the benefits of walking after lunch, plus find out how one writer got on when she tried walking every day for two weeks.

Indoor walking challenges are trending - so, are they worth trying?

What is an indoor walking challenge?

The beauty of an indoor walking challenge lies not only in it's undeniable benefits, but also in it's simplicity. It's exactly what it says on the tin, but for those who like a little more detail, let's dig into it.

"An indoor walking challenge is essentially a guided walking workout that you can do right at home," explains personal trainer and founder of Dare to be Fit, Grace Reuben. "Often led by fitness influencers or trainers, they incorporate structured steps, rhythmic pacing, and sometimes fun choreography or light strength moves. It’s not just about shuffling in place - many of these challenges include upbeat music and clear milestones to keep things motivating."

What are the benefits of an indoor walking challenge?

As we've touched on above, walking in general has so many benefits. According to accepted wisdom, we should all be banking around 10,000 steps each day, although some research (such as this study, published in the European Journal of Prevenative Cardiology) suggests that walking a mere 4,000 steps (minimum) also confers significant health benefits. The upshot? Some movement is always better than none - and there's no better place to start than walking.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

1. Walking is generally beneficial for mental and physical health

Indeed, there's a slew of scientifiic research to prove that walking is a mental and physical winner: one study (published in the British Journal of Sport Medicine) shows that just 11 minutes of moderate physical activity such as walking can reduce your risk of premature death, as well as lessening your chances of developing heart disease, some cancers and other circulatory diseases. Meanwhile, researchers at the National Sleep Foundation found that women who walked more reported improved sleep quality and duration, while this study, published in the British Journal of Sport Medicine shows that those who are more active develop fewer respiratory infections, suggesting that physical activity boosts the immune system.

2. They're convenient

While some studies into the benefits of walking focus on being outside in nature, there are some additional benefits unique to an indoor walking workout.

Most notably, they're super convenient, especially when it's cold and wet outside. ""Indoor walking workouts are perfect for days when outdoor walks aren’t an option," agrees Reuben. "This might be due to weather, time constraints, or just a preference to work out at home. Not to mention, they’re incredibly convenient—you don’t need a gym, special gear, or even much space."

3. They're accessible

Similarly, they're accessible no matter your current fitness level. "They’re also gentle on the joints while improving cardiovascular health, endurance, and even mood, thanks to the endorphin boost," adds Reuben. "For those new to fitness or easing back into movement, they’re a confidence-building way to get active. And because you can adjust the intensity, they’re great for challenging yourself at your own pace."

4. They're safe

Last but by no means least, indoor walking challenges can be worth considering in winter when the daylight hours are shorter. "In the winter when it gets dark earlier and the days are shorter, indoor walking can be a good option for those who don’t want to walk outside in the dark and don’t feel safe," adds personal trainer and founder of Chloe Inspires, Chloe Thomas.

Who are indoor walking challenges best for?

While indoor walking challenges are pretty much universally beneficial, they're particularly suited to certain individuals.

"While anyone can benefit from an indoor walking challenge, they’re especially ideal for beginners, busy mums, people with limited mobility, or anyone who finds high-impact workouts intimidating," notes Reuben. "They’re also great for anyone stuck at a desk all day—these challenges are the perfect way to get moving in short bursts or as a longer dedicated session."

And with the current trend for walking pads showing no sign of waning, you can even smash that walking challenge while aceing your day job, too.

Do indoor walking challenges really work?

Now, to answer the million-dollar question: do indoor walking challenges really work? And the answer, as with any workout, is: it depends. Clearly simply signing up for a challenge and only half-heartedly committing to it isn't going to yield results, but the evidence is good that a regular, consistent practice of indoor walking will absolutely benefit your wellbeing.

"When done consistently, indoor walking challenges can improve your overall fitness, help with weight management, and build cardiovascular endurance," agrees Reuben. "They also strengthen muscles in your legs and core and contribute to better posture and balance. That said, it’s all about sticking with it and progressively increasing the intensity or duration to see results."

Can I improve my fitness by walking indoors?

When it comes to improving fitness with any kind of workout, the key ingredient is intensity. While any type of walking is better than sitting, if you're after serious cardiovascular endurance gains, you're going to have to put in a little (and at times a lot) of effort.

The current NHS guidelines on movement are that adults aged 19 to 64 engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity a week, or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity activity each week. Moderate intensity can include walking, as long as you're raising your heart rate and getting at least a slight sweat on. Ideally, walking will be just one part of a well-balanced exercise regime, which should include strength training and cardio workouts, alongside a healthy diet and lifestyle.

"While they may not replace high-intensity interval training (HIIT) for building peak fitness, indoor walking workouts can be excellent for boosting daily activity levels and overall health," says Reuben. "They'll help you to maintain a healthy weight, improve stamina, and build strength—all without putting undue stress on your body. And if paired with strength exercises or light resistance bands, you can turn it into a well-rounded workout as your fitness improves."

6 indoor walking challenges, hand-picked by PTs

1. Grow with Jo's two-minute fast walk at home workout

What? A super simple, high-octane two-minute walking workout.

Why? "Jo is a queen of indoor walking workouts!" Reuben tells MC UK. "Her routines are fun, beginner-friendly, and super motivational. She incorporates moves like side steps, marches, and light aerobic exercises, so it never feels repetitive. Plus, her energy is infectious!"

How long for? Just two minutes; the perfect start for those new to movement.

2 MILE FAST WALK At Home | Fitness Videos growwithjo - YouTube Watch On

2. Get Fit with Rick Bruno Mars 8-minute walking workout

What? If you're yet to come across Get Fit with Rick, you have a treat instore. 1,000 steps has never been so simple.

Why? This is a fun and achievable way to add 1k onto your step count, in very little time. If you're not a Bruno Mars fan though, you might want to side step this one!

How long for? A short and sweet eight minutes.

Bruno Mars Walking Workout | Daily Workout at home | 8 minutes - YouTube Watch On

3. Jessica Valente's 10-minute home walking workout

What? A 10-minute walking workout, led by Pilates doyenne Jessica Valente.

Why? When you're walkin alongside a physio and renowned Pilates instructor, you know you're in safe hands. This gentle, achievable walk will leave you wanting more.

How long for? A mere 10 minutes.

10 Minute Walking Workout at Home - Indoor Walking Workout! - YouTube Watch On

4. Pop Sugar Fitness 30-minute low-impact walking workout

What? A low-impact, beginner-friendly walking workout that's open to all abilities.

Why? It might be low-impact, but get ready to sweat - there are some full-body moves in this one, too. Add a couple of light weights into the mix and you've got yourself a tasty little cardio snack.

How long for? A longer workout, this one's half an hour.

30-Minute Walking Workout | Tanner Courtad - YouTube Watch On

5. Olivia Lawson's 30-minute metabolic indoor walking workout

What? A low-impact, high-reward workout with YouTube favourite Olivia Lawson.

Why? You'll love the intensity of this walk, without putting any pressure on your joints. It's great for getting the heart pumping, and those endorphins flowing.

How long for? Another 30-minute power half hour.

30 MIN METABOLIC INDOOR WALKING CARDIO WORKOUT- No Repeats | Fun & Upbeat - YouTube Watch On

6. Dance that Walk's 40-minute walking workout

What? Part of the Dance That Walk 5 to 50 minute walking plan, this is a moderate-level session for more practiced walkers.

Why? The beauty of these workouts is you can easily track your progress, and it'll take you from walking for five minutes to 40-minutes in no time.

How long for? 40 minutes, done and dusted.

Workout #8 - 40 Minutes: 5 Minute to 50 Minute Beginner Walking Workout Series! - YouTube Watch On

Shop MC UK's go-to indoor walking workout essentials here:

Adanola ultimate tank bra in olive green £29.99 at Adanola While it's true you won't need a sports bra to do an indoor walking challenge, you might feel more comfy if you do invest. This Adanola option is perfect: butter-soft, supportive and sweat-wicking, you'll hardly notice you're wearing it.

Free People Movement Never Better leggings £88 at Free People Again, possible not an essential purchase, but you'll definitely feel more comfy in these full-length leggings from Free People Movement. Perfect for low-impact workouts, they'll look just as good when you're out and about, too.

Alo Yoga Accolade hoodie in burgundy £138 at Alo Yoga Could this be the perfect post-walk throw on? We think so, plus we love the festive hue, too.