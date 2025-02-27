I tried doing a 10-minute power walk every morning for a week - it's the best energy boost I've ever tried

Walking is by no means a new form of exercise, but it is refreshing to see how many people are now trying walking workouts. Of course, nothing quite beats a leisurely amble where you're simply walking for the pure joy of it, but there's also something to be said for upping the pace and turning your walk into a mini sweat session.

Enter: the power walk. We've all heard the term, and whether or not you're a power walker yourself, you've probably got an inkling that it's a simple yet effective form of exercise. Yep - it turns out that power walking can have many physical and mental health benefits, including improved cardiovascular fitness, increased muscle strength, and a more positive sense of wellbeing to boot.

And the best part? Power walking is free, meaning we can use it to take better care of ourselves without spending a penny. Health professionals and fitness experts alike are fans of the power walk for this exact reason (as well as many others). And in particular, they recommend doing a power walk in the morning to experience the full benefits.

"Power walks are effective for a number of reasons, particularly if you’re incorporating them into your morning routine," Andy Carr, master trainer and head of fitness for Snap Fitness UK told Marie Claire UK. "Adding exercise to the start of the day is great for giving you some mental focus and clarity for the day ahead, as well as the obvious mood-boosting effects of being out in the fresh air."

Hence my decision to try a week-long challenge of going on a 10-minute power walk every morning. Something of a Hot Girl Walk, I decided to give it a go as my energy levels have been lacking lately, which I know I'm not alone in - this time of year definitely comes with its own set of challenges for our wellness routines. But if getting outside for ten minutes in the morning and committing to a short burst of exercise is going to help me feel better, then I'm all for giving it a go.

So after trying a 10-minute power walk every morning for the last week, am I feeling any different? Scroll on to find out, plus more info on why power walking is so good for us. While you're here, do check out the rest of our walking content; we're big fans of indoor walking workouts, and we can vouch for the benefits of walking workouts first-hand. We've also tried our share of walking trends, including the 6-6-6 walking challenge, walking 8k steps every day for a week, and the top indoor walking challenges you can try yourself at home.

I did a 10-minute power walk every day for a week - my honest review

What is a power walk?

We've all heard the term "power walk" before, but what type of walk can actually be classified as one? And how do we know when we've progressed from a regular walk into power walk territory?

Well, as you might have guessed, it's all about the speed at which we're walking, as Eryn Barber, personal trainer at The Fitness Group explains. "A power walk is a fast-paced walk, usually at around four to five miles per hour (mph). You should be moving at the upper end of a natural range of walking so that it elevates your heart rate and potentially causes a bit of perspiration," they say.

To help pick up that extra pace, a power walk will often involve arm movement as well. But, it still needs to be considered walking - anything more would be classed as jogging or running. "To put it in perspective, the average speed most people walk at every day is about three mph, so if you’re walking at a pace between four to five mph, that’s quite a difference," continues Andrew Isaac, Vitality Health and Wellness Coach.

Why are power walks so effective?

Many health and fitness experts advocate for power walking as an accessible, easy-to-do form of exercise. And as it turns out, there's a whole host of physical and mental health benefits that power walking can offer us.

1. It's a low impact form of exercise

Low impact and yet effective, according to fitness expert Barber. "Because it's low impact, power walking is a good form of exercise for those who want to improve their lower body strength whilst reducing the amount of pressure placed on the joints," he explained to MC UK.

In recent years there's definitely been a shift towards low-impact exercise and movement, which was often shunned in favour of high-intensity workouts in the past. And there's plenty of research to suggest that low-impact exercise can have a range of physical and cognitive health benefits, particularly as we age.

2. It boosts cardiovascular health

If you're anything like me and you generally sway towards strength training over cardio activity, you'll be pleased to hear that we can experience cardiovascular benefits from power walking. So no need to force yourself to go on a run if it's just not your thing.

"Power walking increases the heart rate which promotes better blood flow, and in turn reduces your blood pressure - both of which can lower your risk of heart disease," wellness coach Isaac says. "By regularly doing 150 minutes a week of moderate intensity exercise like power walking, you can also boost good cholesterol (HDL) and reduce bad cholesterol (LDL)."

This study showed that walking can have similar effects to running when it comes to reducing our risk of high cholesterol and diabetes.

3. It activates (and strengthens) lower body muscles

When we walk fast, we rely on multiple muscle groups to get us from A to B. That's why power walking can be really great for strengthening our lower body in particular (and if we incorporate the arms, we can even get a bit of an upper body workout too).

"Power walks are really great for your muscles," Mari Carmen, founder of wellness app The Fit Mama Way confirms. "Walking at pace activates your lower body muscles - quads, hamstrings, calves, and glutes - while also engaging your core for stability."

4. It can boost mental wellbeing

Exercise is one of the most commonly recommended forms of mental health help, and power walking is no exception. This paper found that brisk walking for three days a week helped improve symptoms of anxiety and depression, and boosted self-esteem.

"Power walking boosts neural synchronisation (fancy talk for getting different parts of your brain to communicate better), improves cognitive function, and fine-tunes your mood," advocates Jane Ollis, medical biochemist and founder of MindSpire.

"On top of that, power walking lowers cortisol (the stress hormone), improves circulation, and kicks your parasympathetic nervous system into gear, nudging your body into a more relaxed state."

Is ten minutes of movement really effective?

So yes, power walking is effective, but can we really access its many benefits by just doing it for ten minutes?

Well, NHS guidelines recommend that adults commit to 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity. If we apply enough pace and effort to a power walk, it can count as vigorous activity. So in order to meet the NHS recommendation, we could do ten minutes of power walking for six days a week, then bump it up to fifteen minutes one day of the week.

That's pretty good going, in my opinion. But of course, I had to check in with the experts to see if they recommend ten minutes of movement per day, or if we need to be aiming for more.

"Ten minutes of any activity including power walking will always have a positive effect on your health," Vitality coach Isaac says. "Short bursts throughout the day can help boost your metabolism, improve circulation, and prevent risks like obesity and type two diabetes which are associated with a sedentary lifestyle."

"A 10-minute power walk is certainly enough to elevate your heart rate, increase blood flow, and get your muscles engaged," Carmen agrees. "It also helps counteract the negative effects of prolonged sitting, like poor circulation and muscle stiffness, as well as stimulating the release of neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin."

That being said, it's always good to build on the ten minutes of movement if you're able to, especially if you don't feel like power walking is building up much of a sweat (in which case, it may be classed as moderate-intensity activity).

"The key is intensity and consistency," Carmen confirms. "If you’re consistent - say, three 10-minute walks spread throughout the day - that adds up to 30 minutes of moderate exercise, which meets the recommended daily activity level."

I tried doing a 10-minute power walk every morning for a week - here are my thoughts

Days one to three

Ahead of my week-long challenge of doing a 10-minute power walk every morning, I want to make sure I can make it work with my current routine. I know I'm less likely to stick to it if I have to make drastic changes - even if it's only for a week (though I am hoping to make this a more long-term change too).

So, I lay out my clothes the night before (the less I have to think about in the morning, the better), and pre-plan what I'll eat for breakfast after the walk. I'm fortunate in that I work from home, so I don't feel the need to set my alarm to go off any earlier than normal - though I'm prepared to do this if I feel like the walk eats into my morning.

Day one comes and I'm eager to get going. I set off at a very brisk pace which I try to maintain for the full ten minutes. I live on a hill, so I have the added challenge of power walking uphill to contend with, and I definitely feel the benefit of using my arms to increase my pace. By the time I make it back to my flat, I'm out of breath, and my legs have started to ache.

It feels as though I've had a pretty decent burst of exercise, and I definitely feel like I've had a refreshing start to the day. When the time comes for me to sit at my desk and start work, I feel mentally better having already been outside and got some exercise in.

On days two and three I decide to track my power walk using my Apple Watch, just to see what distance I'm covering in the ten minutes and what my average heart rate is. I was pretty pleased to see that my heart rate reached as high as 139 beats per minute, which is a definite increase from a regular-paced walk.

I will note that it requires a bit of focus (as well as physical energy) to maintain a fast pace for the entire time. I found that as my mind wandered, my pace tended to slow down, at which point I would remember that I was supposed to be power walking and quickly re-exert myself. This, if anything, was a nice reminder to remain as present as possible on the walk.

Katie's watch face during her ten minute power walk challenge (Image credit: Katie Sims)

Days four to seven

When day four rolls around, I must admit I wake up feeling slightly less motivated to put on my walking shoes and head straight outside. It's a cold morning, so instead of forcing myself to follow the same pattern as the previous days, I lean into what I'm feeling and take it a little slower. I have my cup of tea and some breakfast before reading my book and heading outside.

I don't think the benefits of a 10-minute power walk every morning are contingent on whether or not you do it before breakfast. I actually felt just as good when I went out after breakfast compared to before, though I know getting movement in before we eat can be helpful for our metabolism. I think the key is to make the practice work with your lifestyle, and if that means going mid-morning rather than first thing, then that's OK.

On days five and six, I do my power walk before breakfast again, but on day seven, I take another slow morning and head out around midday. I tend to stick to the same route, as I know from my Apple Watch that it nicely gets me back to my front door within ten minutes, and I also like not having to think about where I need to go.

I have to say that one of my favourite things about doing a 10-minute power walk every morning is that I do feel as though I've had an energy boost afterwards. Sure, I love my coffee, but getting outside and moving my body for a short, intense burst leaves me feeling invigorated in a way that caffeine doesn't.

So, do I recommend doing a 10-minute power walk every morning? Absolutely I do. It's free, it gets your body moving, and it only requires ten minutes, which most of us can spare.

