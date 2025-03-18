Short on time and eager to make cardio fun? These are, hands down, the best 10-minute walking workouts

Here at MC UK, we're all about exercise that is accessible, attainable, and fun - which is exactly why we've loved seeing the rise in popularity of walking workouts over the last couple of years.

Because yes, walking is a workout, and there's countless research that has proven how good walking is for our health. And some of the best indoor walking workouts (or outdoor, for that matter), don't need to take up much time at all. In fact, PTs have confirmed that 10-minute walking workouts can do us a world of good.

"10-minute walking workouts are perfect for breaking up long periods of sitting, reducing stiffness and improving circulation," Jenni Tardiff, master trainer at The Gym Group confirms. "And if you're consistent with your walking workouts, they'll also help contribute to maintaining your heart health."

We're no stranger to putting indoor walking workouts to the test (and experiencing great results with them, FYI), but if we can experience benefits from just ten minutes of walking, then that's even better - ten minutes is all we can get on some days, after all.

And if you're thinking that surely, a 10-minute walking workout can't do that much - well, the science says otherwise. A recent study conducted at the University of Leicester suggested that adding the equivalent of a ten minute brisk walk to the daily routine of inactive men and women (aged 60 and above) was associated with a noticeable increase in life expectancy. That's pretty compelling evidence in our books.

So if you're short on time, then the best 10-minute walking workouts might just be your new best friend. And it's not just physical benefits that you can expect to gain either, as personal trainer Luke Hughes points out. "Walking is great for our mental health because it increases endorphins, which improves our mood. That's why 10-minute walking workouts are such a great mood booster."

If that sounds good to you, then you're in the right place. Below are the top 10-minute walking workouts recommended by PTs, that you can start doing instantly. And if walking is your favourite way to exercise, you'll want to catch our take on the 6-6-6 walking challenge and walking yoga, as well as the best indoor walking challenges and indoor walking exercises. You're so welcome.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

10-minute walking workouts making working out a joy - 6 to try

What are 10-minute walking workouts?

"10-minute walking workouts are exactly that," Tardiff says. "They're short, 10-minute walks that help you get fitter, burn some calories, and boost your mood. You can do them outside, on a treadmill, or even a walking pad."

As the name suggests, a 10-minute walking workout is anything that involves walking over the course of ten minutes. And there's a surprising number of ways to do a 10-minute walking workout, as you'll see later.

"A 10-minute walking workout is a short, straightforward, and effective form of exercise using different types of walking: slow, brisk, incline, or speed walking," advocates Samuel Quinn, personal training lead at Nuffield Health. "In addition to simply walking, different types of marching, stepping, intervals, and resistance can be added to your walk to increase intensity and gain a variety of health and fitness benefits."

What are the benefits of 10-minute walking workouts?

Walking for just ten minutes can do a surprising amount for our health. Below are five key benefits we can experience from 10-minute walking workouts, as outlined by the experts.

1. They combat the effects of a sedentary lifestyle

We all know that sitting for long periods of time isn't good for us, but it's sadly a reality that many of us have to face. The good news is that 10-minute walking workouts are great for combatting the effects of a sedentary lifestyle, as Vitality health and wellness coach Andrew Isaac explains.

"Short bursts of activity throughout the day can help boost your metabolism, improve circulation, and prevent risks like obesity and type two diabetes which are associated with a sedentary lifestyle," he told MC UK.

Personal trainer Quinn agrees. "With as little as 10 minutes of walking per day, research has shown that a sedentary person can increase physical fitness and reduce the risk of premature death by 15%."

2. They're an accessible form of exercise

Exercise needs to be accessible for us to experience its benefits, and it doesn't get much more accessible than walking. It's free, low-impact, and easy to do - especially when you know you're only going to be walking for ten minutes.

"Walking is low-impact, suitable for all fitness levels and super accessible, making it easy to fit into your day," Tardiff agrees.

3. They're a great energy boost

"One of the main benefits of 10-minute walking workouts is that they give you an energy boost by increasing oxygen levels and blood circulation," says PT Hughes notes.

"When you walk, your heart rate gradually increases, resulting in your cardiovascular system pumping more oxygen-rich blood to your brain and muscles. And your lungs also take in more oxygen as you breathe deeper, further fuelling cells and increasing energy."

Having recently done a 10-minute power walk every day for a week, I can personally vouch for this. Just ten minutes of fast walking in the morning was enough to make me feel invigorated and more energised throughout the day.

4. They help improve cardiovascular health

It's vital that we look after our cardiovascular health - i.e., the health of our heart and blood vessels - with regular cardio activity. And the cardiovascular benefits of walking are widely acknowledged. Research has found that walking can reduce cardiovascular risk factors, for example.

Plus, many 10-minute walking workouts involve fast-paced walking, which is a sure way to get our heart rate up. And anything that increases our heart rate is great for our cardiovascular health.

5. And, they can work wonders for our mental health

Last but definitely not least, 10-minute walking workouts can be wonderfully beneficial for our mental health. Take this study as proof, which found that a home-based walking program led to significant reductions in anxiety, depression and stress, in conjunction with group cognitive behavioural therapy.

"Walking is great for our mental health because it increases endorphins, which improves our mood," PT Hughes confirms.

Look no further: 6 best 10-minute walking workouts to try, chosen by PTs

1. Power walking

What? A brisk, fast-paced walk, usually at a speed of 4-5 mph. You can do this by marching on the spot, or going for a walk outside.

Why? "A power walk is a great 10-minute walking workout," Hughes recommends. "All you have to do is walk quickly and aim for a pace of 4mph. This will boost energy, improve heart health, and burn calories."

How long? Ten minutes at a time, aiming for two or three times a week. Or if you're really looking to kickstart your fitness, try doing a 10-minute power walk every morning.

10 minute Speed Walking Workout | Fast walk at home - YouTube Watch On

2. Incline walking

What? Incline walking is anything that involves walking uphill, which can be done on a treadmill or walking pad with an incline setting, or outside on a hill or slope.

Why? Walking uphill requires more energy, leading to a higher heart rate and more calories burnt. Plus, it activates and strengthens the lower body, including the glutes and calves.

How long? Ten minutes. If you're using a treadmill, try increasing the incline setting at one minute intervals.

Incline Treadmill Weight Loss Cardio Workout - YouTube Watch On

3. A slow, steady walk

What? Start walking at a gentle pace, maintaining a speed that feels comfortable to you.

Why? "A slow, steady-paced walk is simple and effective, suitable for beginners or individuals looking to build their cardiovascular fitness, or struggling with mobility issues," Quinn from Nuffield Health says. "All you need to do is lace up your trainers, and you're ready to go!"

How long? Ten minutes (though feel free to build this up if you like).

10 Min After Eating Walking Workout | GENTLE Exercise to Lower Blood Sugar - YouTube Watch On

4. Interval walking

What? Either on a treadmill or outside, power walk for 40 seconds, then slow down to normal walking speed for 20 seconds. Repeat.

Why? "This gets your heart rate up, which is good for cardiovascular health, and helps you burn calories if that’s a priority for you," Tardiff says.

How long? Ten minutes.

10-Minute Interval Walking Workout With Denise Austin - YouTube Watch On

5. Walking circuit workout

What? A 10-minute walking circuit usually involves four or five walking exercises, repeated a couple of times each. For example: low-intensity steps, speed marching, lateral sidestep (right), lateral sidestep (left), two forward and two backwards steps. Perform each exercise for one minute, then repeat.

Why? This is great if you're looking to introduce a little variety into your walking workouts. Mixing up the type of walking you're doing is also a great way to boost cardiovascular fitness.

How long? Ten minutes.

Walk at Home | 10-Minute Walking Workout | Ab Focused and Fat Burning | Knee Friendly | No Jumping - YouTube Watch On

6. High knees marching

What? Either on the spot or walking forwards, lift your knees as close to waist height as possible. Engage the arms in a swinging motion to up the intensity. If you want to mix it up, include some forward-stepping heel taps at two minute intervals.

Why? High knees marching activates our leg muscles, including the glutes, hamstrings, quads, and calves, so this is a good one if you want to focus on improving your lower body strength.

How long? Ten minutes.

10 Minute CARDIO BLAST | At Home Workouts - YouTube Watch On

Shop MC UK approved walking gear now

Like a Cloud Longline Bra £58 at Lululemon Light-support sports bras are perfect for walking workouts. This one from lululemon was designed for yoga and casual wear, with marshmallowy-soft foam cups to keep us comfortable. I also love the range of shades available.

Keen Women's Targhee 3 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots From £71 at Amazon Renown for making reliable walking shoes at an attainable price point, KEEN are a pretty safe bet if you're looking to upgrade your walking attire. The women's Targhee shoes are completely waterproof, and sturdy enough to handle any terrain.

Monday Headband Set - Black/ivory £31 at Monday Body Monday Body is a brand that's recently come onto my radar, and I'm loving their workout apparel and accessories. I love both of these headbands for their cool, simple designs. Plus, when we whip the hair out of the face and keep our vision clear, we set ourselves up for a better walking workout.