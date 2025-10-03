I’m Hard to Please When It Comes to Activewear, but These 7 Chic Vuori Products Tick Every Single Box

If you're on the hunt for fresh activewear brands to add to your sportswear stash, you've come to the right place. Here at Marie Claire UK, we are almost constantly testing out new pieces to ensure we can recommend the very best fit kit on the market that is worth every penny. Our latest obsession? Vuori activewear.

Born in 2015, Vuori was created with an aim to capture the active Coastal California lifestyle - a simultaneously laid back yet fitness-conscious feel. This is reflected in the brand's understated, quietly chic pieces that offer superior quality and endless versatility.

When it comes to the clothes themselves, I can pretty confidently say that you're unlikely to encounter activewear quite as soft anywhere else. I wax lyrical about this fact at any given opportunity, and slip into the buttery leggings on almost every work-from-home day. And I'm not the only one - our Senior Health Editor, Ally Head, is a big fan, as is, rumour has it, global icon Harry Styles....

We've rounded up the Vuori items in both of our wardrobes that we wear on repeat for Reformer Pilates, strength training, long-distance runs, hiking, and more. So whether you're after a pair of the best workout leggings, a sports bra, running shorts with pockets, race day outfits, or even functional and fashionable swimwear, there's something from Vuori for you.

Ally wearing the Daily Layered Tank and Clean Elevation Shorty. (Image credit: Future)

Best Vuori bra

(Image credit: Vuori)

Vuori AllTheFeels™ Bra Today's Best Deals £65 at Vuori Reasons to buy + Very comfortable + Stretchy + Thick material Reasons to avoid - Not the most supportive for large busts

Both Ally and I are proud owners of the AllTheFeels™ Bra, and I love it so much that I regularly wear it in place of a regular bra. It is made with the signature soft Vuori fabric, which means there is zero rubbing or digging in. Unlike many sports bras, it doesn't restrict my breathing when I squeeze it on - it's stretchy enough to slip on and off without excessive elbow grease.

I love that there isn't bulky padding in this bra, but it's still thick enough to provide support and coverage. However, there are no adjustable straps, which means that if you have a larger bust it doesn't provide a lot of lift or hold - it's best suited to low impact workouts rather than HIIT or running. As a big Pilates fan, it's ideal for me.

Best Vuori top

(Image credit: Vuori)

Vuori Daily Layered Tank Today's Best Deals £75 at Vuori Reasons to buy + Built in padding + Top/bra hybrid + Trendy design Reasons to avoid - Can ride up when working out

This layered tank top is a newer release from the brand, and it didn't take long for it to become my most worn sports top. It sits somewhere between a tank top and a sports bra, with a padded under layer and longer, looser top. Not only do I love how stylish this piece is, but how functional it is too. It allows me to forgo a sports bra so I only have the one top on - great news if you tend to overheat in the gym and hate the feeling of multiple layers.

Although the straps aren't adjustable, I've found that the neckline cut offers more than enough coverage for me to feel comfortable wearing it to the gym without anything else on top. It sweat wicks beautifully and keeps me held in place when I need it, and keeps me cool without being too revealing. A true winner.

Best everyday Vuori leggings

(Image credit: Vuori)

Vuori AllTheFeels™ Legging Today's Best Deals £110 at Vuori Reasons to buy + Buttery soft + 4 way stretch + Breathable Reasons to avoid - No compression

I really do rave about these leggings at any given opportunity. They are the softest and stretchiest in my collection, and they are a true joy to wear for lounging around in. They offer unmatched flexibility which makes them ideal for Reformer Pilates when I need to be able to move around, and they don't dig in around the waist or slip down at all (even during higher intensity sessions).

One thing to note is that they don't offer any compression, which may not be to everyone's taste. However, if you've always found workout leggings uncomfortable, too tight, too thick, or just restrictive, these are the antidote. They would probably get my vote as my favourite pair of leggings in my collection.

Best colourful Vuori leggings

(Image credit: Vuori)

Vuori AllTheFeels™ Slim Flare Today's Best Deals £130 at Vuori Reasons to buy + Chic flare silhouette + Thick waistband + Different inseam lengths Reasons to avoid - Not many colour options

I am a huge proponent of flared leggings, so it was only natural that I add these to my collection. Being petite, it's very tricky to find leggings that work for my leg length and don't bunch up around the ankles. That hunt becomes even trickier with flares that can't be rolled up. However, Vuori offers three different leg lengths in this style, and customers all rave about how well they work for shorter people.

Just as supple and flexible as the tight fitting AllTheFeels leggings with some extra style appeal, these have become my go-to for weekend exercise classes when I'll be heading out and about straight after.

Best Vuori hoodie

(Image credit: Vuori)

Vuori Halo Mini Full Zip Hoodie Today's Best Deals £110 at Vuori Reasons to buy + Sweat wicking + Cosy + Suitable for casual wear Reasons to avoid - Slightly bulky

I love wearing hoodies to the gym, both for warmth and for extra coverage. However, all the jumpers I currently wear are just regular sweatshirts that are not at all suitable for any level of moisture or sweat. I thought that the only proper workout 'hoodies' on the market were made from stretchy material, until Vuori released this cosy zip-up that wicks moisture and feels like a regular jumper.

I'm a sucker for pink activewear, and I love how versatile this piece is. It's perfect for travelling to and from the gym as we head towards winter, and I love that it doesn't get wet when I break a sweat. Not to mention, it's the ideal cropped length for a stylish fit that pairs brilliantly with high waisted bottoms.

Best Vuori shorts

(Image credit: Vuori)

Vuori Clean Elevation Shorty 6" Today's Best Deals £70 at Vuori Reasons to buy + Versatile + High rise + Zip pocket Reasons to avoid - Sells out fast

"These are undoubtedly some of the best cycling shorts on the market IMO," says Ally. "They're butter soft but also supportive enough to see you through higher intensity sessions, like runs or HIIT workouts. The waistband doesn't dig in and they offer a good amount of compression, too. What's not to love?".

Best Vuori swimming costume

(Image credit: Vuori)

Vuori Encinitas One Piece Today's Best Deals £98 at Vuori Reasons to buy + True to size + Smooth fabric + Washes well Reasons to avoid - No adjustable straps

After committing to swimming every other day, I went on a mission to find swimwear that I felt confident in but also functioned properly for a pool workout. This Vuori costume was one such item, which passed with flying colours. It is made from a thick, supportive fabric with removable cups, and it has an elegant low back that makes it feel less sporty and more fashionable.

I took it on multiple trips with me this summer, and it's served me very well - it washes brilliantly and still looks brand new. With the right balance of coverage, support, and a chic fit, it's a winner.