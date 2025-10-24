As much as it pains me to admit it, winter is firmly on its way. And aside from digging out your fluffy coats and waterproof boots, there's another essential change that health experts recommend you make: adding the best supplements for winter to your diet.

"During the darker winter months, many of my clients find their energy levels dip, sleep patterns are disrupted, and they feel more susceptible to seasonal bugs. Supporting your body with the right nutrients is key," says nutrition expert Kate Cook. However, it pays to be mindful of what exactly you're investing in, and ensure that any supplement you add to your diet is actually having a positive effect on your overall wellbeing.

"The world of supplements can feel really confusing," says Kirsten Humphreys, Nutritional Therapist at Bare Biology. "As a Nutritional Therapist, I always recommend focusing on a few core essentials for year-round wellbeing: magnesium and omega-3 and vitamin D during the winter months. These cover so many of the fundamentals our bodies need to stay balanced; they’re also the nutrients that are often low in the general population. Beyond these, it’s important to consider each person’s individual needs and lifestyle before adding more."

To narrow down exactly what's worth considering for your personal health goals, I spoke to a range of nutritionists, fitness experts, PTs, and wellness experts to find out which supplements they turn to themselves during the colder months, as well as the supplements they recommend to clients to keep their health in check.

Of course, it goes without saying that every individual is different and will benefit differently from different supplements, depending on their diet, exercise regimen, and genetics. If you're unsure, seeing a qualified professional or registered dietitian who can perform blood tests and assess your diet and lifestyle is the first step.

Magnesium

"One of my non-negotiable supplements for winter is a high-quality magnesium," says Cook. "It’s an essential mineral for energy production, muscle function, and supporting the nervous system, which helps manage stress and improve sleep quality. Crucially, it’s also vital for converting the Vitamin D we take—which so many of us supplement with in winter—into its active form in the body.

"I particularly recommend AltruVita’s Magnesium because of its excellent formulation. It uses magnesium bisglycinate, which means the magnesium is bound to amino acids, making it highly absorbable. Your body can actually utilise the full 375mg dose, unlike many other forms that are harder to absorb."

Vitamin D

"Vitamin D is absolutely vital in winter, when we don’t get enough sunlight to make it ourselves, supporting immune and bone health," says Humphreys. Likewise, Maz Packham, Registered Nutritional Consultant at W-Wellness, recommends Vitamin D3.

"My winter non-negotiable is Vitamin D3. It’s needed for optimal immune function, and insufficient levels have been linked to low mood and fatigue. With the reduced exposure to sunlight during the winter months I use this supplement to keep my levels topped up and support healthy immune function, mood and energy which can be affected during these colder, darker months."

Packham recommends Bare Biology's Beam & Balance, which Humphreys notes "is a powerful daily dose of vitamin D to shore up your immune defences. Three sprays give you 4,000 IU (100 micrograms) of vitamin D3 sustainably sourced from algae, and 100 micrograms of K2, a plant-derived nutrient that shifts calcium where you need it. Together they strengthen your bones, teeth and muscles."

NAC

“I often recommend N-acetylcysteine (NAC) as a beneficial supplement," says Dr Naveed Asif, GP at The London General Practice. "It supports respiratory health by thinning mucus and enhancing lung function, which is particularly helpful during cold and flu season. Additionally, NAC serves as a powerful antioxidant, boosting the immune system and reducing oxidative stress, which further augments my overall well-being during the winter months."

Xanthohumol

"For more robust support against winter illnesses, I also love AltruVita’s Xanthohumol Hop Extract+," says Cook. "This is a powerful, science-backed antioxidant derived from hops. Winter is when our immune systems are under constant pressure, and Xanthohumol is fantastic for supporting a balanced inflammatory response and boosting the body's natural resilience. It’s a great supplement for holistic health, helping you feel robust and recovered during the challenging season."

Turmeric

"As the temperatures dip, I turn to turmeric for its nourishing effects; it helps regulate inflammation, supports circulation and joint comfort. It is also naturally warming and mood-lifting, making it an easy daily ritual when daylight drops and the body needs more seasonal support," says Belle Amatt, Registered Nutritional Consultant at W-Wellness.

Reishi

"I add this powder to my morning coffee as it’s a nutrient powerhouse. Medicinal mushrooms act as adaptogens, helping the body adapt to stress while supporting relaxation, recovery, and balanced immune function," says Packham. "They’re rich in beta-glucans, compounds that help strengthen immune resilience to help minimise the risk of catching infections."

Creatine

"I like to take Ovrload Gummies through the winter to help keep my energy and recovery consistent when it’s colder and training routines can feel a bit slower," says Pilates instructor James Shaw. "They’ve got creatine and electrolytes, which support strength, hydration and muscle repair especially useful when we’re moving less or training indoors. Plus, they’re an easy, tasty way to stay on top of my supplements when motivation dips a little over the winter months. My favourite is sour green apple."

Vitamin C

"Vitamin C offers antioxidant support for immune cells during peak cold season and it's a co-factor for collagen formation, helping keep skin and connective tissue resilient," says best selling author, Nutritionist and women's wellness expert Alison Bladh. Zinc is also "key for antiviral defences and normal immune signalling. Short courses at first symptoms may help reduce the duration of colds," she explains. A supplement like this contains both for even more protection.

Omega-3

"Omega-3s are brilliant for winter skin—they strengthen the skin’s lipid barrier, improve hydration, and help keep the complexion supple when cold air and central heating cause dryness," says Dr Tina Tian, consultant dermatologist at Stratum Clinics Oxford. "These healthy fats also have gentle anti-inflammatory properties and can enhance elasticity and smoothness over time. A small daily dose from fish oil or algae oil is an easy way to restore that lost glow and comfort."

Bladh agrees, noting that Omega-3 "provides eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)—key fatty acids that help calm inflammation and support joint comfort, brain function and skin barrier health."

Ashwagandha

Bladh also recommends Ashwagandha, "an adaptogen that helps the body cope with stress and supports deeper sleep." She notes that it's particularly useful through busy periods - we're looking at you, Christmas fun...

Iron

"Low iron levels can worsen tiredness and brain fog, which often feel more noticeable in winter when energy naturally dips. Correcting a deficiency supports oxygen delivery, helping energy and focus feel steadier through the darker months," says Bladh.

Lion's Mane

"I take Lion's Mane, which is often referred to as the smart mushroom," says cognition expert Natalie Mackenzie. "It is thought to promote neuronal growth, something that is super important as we age. Research also suggests it can aid memory, focus and overall cognitive function, as well as promoting mood and wellbeing."

Echinacea

"Echinacea has long been used as a treatment for upper respiratory tract infections," says Siobhan Carroll, Clinical Herbalist and Naturopath. "Crucially, tackling colds and flu early with the treatment of Echinacea may help to reduce the duration and severity of the symptoms experienced. I use A.Vogel’s Echinaforce Chewable tablets. They are great for those who want to take echinacea, but don't like swallowing tablets."

What supplement should I take in winter? "Basic, foundational supplements such as fibre, protein, magnesium citrate and vitamin D are well-studied and scientifically proven to be effective, and generally not expensive," says Dr Anna Fortuny Gomez, Head of Platform, Science and Reputation at Exceptional Ventures. "Still, supplementation should always be personal: choose what works for you, and always speak with your doctor or nutrition professional to keep track of what your body really needs." Monty Simmons, personal trainer, also notes the importance of diet as well as supplements. "Having food that is high in fibre, having lots of colour in your diet, and having a healthy amount of protein and good fats, things like avocado and nuts, is just good for overall health and immunity as well," he says.