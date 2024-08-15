Google Search for Lion's Mane gummies is at breakout RN - so, do they actually boost brain function, memory and focus?

You don’t need to be a wellness warrior or health hero to know medicinal mushrooms are trending right now. But the latest edible to be served its time in the spotlight? Lion’s Mane gummies.

2024 has seen quite the shroom boom and, if your FYP is anything like mine, one quick scroll on TikTok will open up a functional food frenzy, filled with people consuming multi-mushroom capsule blends, dropping liquid tinctures containing mushroom extract into their tea or coffee and stirring mushroom powders into, well…anything. Just last month, "Lion’s Mane gummies" were identified as one of Google's "exploding topics", as these mushrooms have been reported to come with nootropic properties like an improvement in cognitive function, memory and focus.

We get it. Containing antioxidants , Vitamin D and B6 — mushrooms, in general, have long been lauded for their ability to help with inflammation, boost brain health and promote lower cholesterol. It’s been proven that these nutrition powerhouses can even help regulate the immune system. But how does Lion's Mane stack up?

To decipher whether Lion’s Mane gummies are worth the hype or just another food fad, we looked at the research and asked registered dieticians and nutritionists for their take. So, to discover everything there is to know about Lion’s Mane powders, tinctures, capsules and gummies, keep scrolling.

While you’re here, you might also be interested in discovering what differences Senior Health Editor, Ally Head, noticed after drinking Shroom cocoa for a year . Or for more expert-backed, science-approved content on nutrition, check out our healthy smoothie recipes and healthy dinner recipes , which are quick, nutritious and delicious.

Lion's Mane gummies are trending — but do they actually work?

What are Lion's Mane gummies?

Before we take a deep dive into Lion’s Mane gummies, it’s worth getting to the bottom of what this Lion's Mane actually is. “Lion's Mane is an edible mushroom which looks large, white and shaggy, resembling a lion’s mane as they grow,” says nutritionist Sonal Jenkins, who’s the founder of Synergy Nutrition and a Nutritionist Resource member.

“Their natural habitat is hardwood trees and they have a long history of use in Traditional Chinese Medicine, where they've been consumed raw, cooked, dried, or steeped as tea for centuries,” Jenkins adds.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lion’s Mane is rare in the UK. So much so, it’s protected under Schedule 8 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. This means it's illegal to pick from the wild. Instead, you can pick up these adaptogenic mushrooms in raw forms in health shops, or in powder, liquid, capsule or gummy forms pretty much everywhere.

And the gummies themselves? “Lion's Mane gummies are dietary supplements that contain an extract of the Lion's Mane mushroom,” registered dietitian and Nutritionist Resource member, Lizzie Sanchez , shares. “These gummies are designed to provide the potential health benefits associated with Lion's Mane mushrooms in a convenient, tasty form.”

What are the benefits of supplementing Lion's Mane?

Studies show that in Traditional Chinese Medicine, Lion’s Mane has been and continues to be used as a "tonic to relieve depression, anxiety and stress." But in more modern times, a small (but slowly growing) bank of research suggests that this white, globe-shaped fungi can bring about a handful of other noticeable benefits, specifically related to brain function, mental health and its ability to protect against neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

For starters, one small 2023 pilot study that tasked 41 participants to take a 600mg capsule of Lion’s Mane across 28 days, found cognitive and mood-enhancing effects. Researchers said participants who took the capsules performed "significantly quicker" on a Stroop task (a psychological experiment) and a stress reduction was also observed.

In 2010, researchers conducted a small-scale four-week randomised controlled test on 30 women and concluded that Lion's Mane has the "possibility to reduce depression and anxiety."

Another small 2020 study , which looked at the effect of supplementing three 350mg capsules of Lion’s Mane for 49 weeks in a group of people aged over 50, who have been diagnosed with mild Alzheimer’s disease, saw "significantly improved" cognitive test scores compared to the placebo group. Researchers said this suggests that H. erinaceus mycelium (aka Lion's Mane) is "safe, well-tolerated, and may be important in achieving neurocognitive benefits."

And the research goes on. Another 2018 review concluded that Lion’s Mane can help protect against neurodegenerative diseases and disorders, such as ischemic stroke, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and depression — however, it’s important to note that this review was based on studies in mice.

What are the side effects of lion's mane?

“Lion's Mane is generally considered safe,” Registered dietician Nichola Ludlam-Raine says, who’s a member of the British Dietetic Association and author of How Not to Eat Ultra-Processed. But Ludlam-Raine says some potential side effects of taking Lion's Mane include:

Allergic reactions - “Individuals allergic to mushrooms should avoid it,” the dietician notes.

“Individuals allergic to mushrooms should avoid it,” the dietician notes. Gastrointestinal discomfort - “Some people might experience stomach upset or nausea,” the expert adds.

“Some people might experience stomach upset or nausea,” the expert adds. Skin rash - “In rare cases, skin rashes have been reported,” Ludlam-Raine tells us.”

Who can't take Lion's Mane?

According to Ludlam-Raine, there are a few people who should avoid Lion's Mane.

This includes: “Those with a known allergy to mushrooms,” Ludlam-Raine says. “Pregnant or breastfeeding women, due to insufficient safety data. And individuals with autoimmune diseases as Lion's Mane can stimulate the immune system, it may exacerbate autoimmune conditions.”

Either way, do consult with a registered health professional before taking dietary supplements — Lion’s Mane included — especially if you have any underlying health conditions or are already on medication.

How does Lion's Mane make you feel?

The answer we all want to know. Well, every body and everybody is different. And the impact of taking nootropics will vary from person to person — and Lion's Mane is no different.

Nutritionist Jenkins says the research shows a gentle boost in mental clarity and focus, like a "fog lifting from your mind." “Small studies in humans have found faster processing times, decreased stress levels, a subtle uplift in mood, feeling more balanced and less weighed down by stress or anxiety,” the expert explains.

So, does the current research prove they work?

In short: the current bank of research on Lion's Mane looks promising, but experts say there is still room for improvement to determine its efficacy and safety.

“Current research on Lion's Mane shows promising results, particularly in cognitive function, neuroprotection and mood enhancement,” registered dietitian Sanchez says. “The bioactive compounds in Lion's Mane, such as hericenones and erinacines, are believed to contribute to these effects.” However: “Supplement-use based on medicinal mushrooms is still in very early stages of development and further research is needed to evaluate the effects and safety of its use across different age groups and health conditions.”

Ludlam-Raine agrees, stating that the current research on Lion's Mane is promising but far from conclusive. "Most studies have been conducted on animals or in vitro," the registered dietician says. "Limited human trials have shown positive results, but larger, more rigorous studies (randomised controlled trials) are needed to confirm these benefits.”

Along with larger studies in humans, experts also note that further research into the different forms of Lion's Mane needs to be conducted, as the jury on gummies is still out.

“Gummy forms of vitamins are becoming popular, perhaps due to their taste and convenience,” Jenkins notes. “However, in my opinion, they are not an effective way to deliver nutrients and [may] contain added sugars, sugar alcohols, or food colourings. I also question the dosage contained in them and if they are properly absorbed.”

According to Jenkins, the "better form of delivery" to take Lion’s Mane would be in capsule or powder form or as a liquid tincture. “The mushroom powder can be mixed into hot water, coffee, tea, a smoothie or other beverages. And also added to soups, stews, or gravy." While dietician Ludlam-Raine says she would always advocate eating whole mushrooms as a part of a healthy and balanced diet.

Do nootropics really work?

According to a 2022 review published in the journal Nutrients, Nootropics, also known as "smart drugs", can be defined as medicinal substances whose action improves human thinking, learning, and memory, especially in cases where these functions are impaired. “Some nootropics have shown real benefits, but their effectiveness varies depending on the substance and the individual,” Sanchez explains.

Ludlam-Raine shares this point of view, adding: “Some, like caffeine, have well-documented benefits, while others, like certain supplements and herbs, lack strong scientific backing."

"My brain fog has gone and I’m remembering simple things I found myself forgetting"

Denise Palmer-Davies, 45, is a company director and co-founder of Borne Media. Palmer-Davies has been taking Lion's Mane for six months and noticed a shift in her focus and memory. Here she explains why…

"I first came across Lion's Mane on social media and it caught my attention. Is also had a few friend mention they had been taking it. I started taking it at the beginning of 2024 as I'd found myself experiencing brain fog and a lack of focus."

"I’ve taken it pretty much every day since January, and I even take it when I’m away on holiday now too. I first tested it in coffee, but I didn’t love the taste and much preferred my usual coffee. I then came across a company called TwentyTwo that has Lion’s Mane in capsule form which I found much more convenient. I love that they are grown in the UK, are organic and use no bulkers or fillers."

"I’ve noticed a much clearer and sharper mind. My brain fog has gone and I’m remembering much more simple things I found myself forgetting. The daily anxiety I used to get is also gone and I’m much more present when with the family and at work."

Should I give it a go?

Bottom line: every one is individual and so will respond differently to lifestyle choices and supplements. While the current research is promising, all experts we spoke to for this piece said more needs to be done and that they'd avoid supplementation in gummy form.

That said, if you've spoken to a healthcare professional who recommends giving Lion's Mane ago, it certainly looks promising.

Shop MC UK's Lion's Mane picks now:

Mother Made Brain Lions Mane Capsules £21.60 at healf There are no added ingredients in this 60-capsule Lion’s Mane supplement from Mother Made as each capsule contains 450mg of the nootropic. According to the brand, the mushrooms have been imported from China to "remain true to their origin", and later to New Zealand where Mother Made is from.

Lion's Mane Gummies £29.99 at DIRTEA Not a fan of capsules? Then why not consider Lion’s Mane in gummy form? DIRTEA’s apple-flavoured options come with 2,400mg of Lion's Mane, Vitamins B12 and B5. Coming with 0g of added sugar, these gummies come in 100% Planet-Friendly Packaging and are also vegan.

Lion's Mane Elixir £32 from Balance Coffee If you’d prefer to get your hit from your coffee, look no further than Balance Coffee’s Lion's Mane. Designed to enhance focus, this tincture contains organic Lion's Mane Mushroom, distilled spring water and organic triple distilled ethanol.