From England’s women rewriting the record books on the pitch, to the rising obsession with longevity, Pilates, and marathon prep dominating social feeds, wellness has had yet another defining summer.

Whether, like me, you’re someone who clings to the last days of sun or you’ve sprinted headfirst into your September reset, there’s no doubt that autumn offers a welcome chance to pause, reflect and recalibrate before the end-of-year chaos sets in.

Unsurprisingly, the internet is on board. The Great Lock In, this year’s spin on 2024’s Winter Arc, has witnessed an 180% spike in Google search over the last month, as we collectively lean into the search for the ‘new season, new me’ feeling.

Of course, social media can romanticise just about anything, but in this case, there is real science to using the seasonal transition to get your routines and rituals in place. Research shows that the neuro-chemicals in our brain really do adjust in response to environmental cues such as light and temperature, which means that our mood, motivation, energy, sleep, attention and memory can all fluctuate with the seasons.

In other words, if you're feeling a little introspective, sluggish, or simply in need of structure, it's not just your imagination or your algorithm. Your body might genuinely be craving a new rhythm.

That doesn't mean you need to overhaul your life (or any part of it, unless you want to). But if you are looking to refresh your rituals or introduce a little more intention to your routine, you're in the right place.

Because below, we’ve spoken to some of the very best wellness experts, from nutritionists to breathwork coaches, personal trainers and neuroscientists, to discover the autumn rituals they actually swear by.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ready to feel inspired? Keep scrolling. And while you’re here, don’t miss the wellness life lessons our wellness contributors shared earlier this year. We've also got guides to the best self care ideas, best self care products, and best wellness journals, here.

15 World-Renowned Pros Share their Favourite Autumn Wellness Rituals

1. Morgan Lake, High Jumper, British Record Holder and 3 x Olympian

(Image credit: Morgan Lake)

Autumn wellness ritual? “After a fast-paced summer of travelling and competing, I’m actually looking forward to slowing things down for autumn. One of my favourite rituals (which sounds so simple) is to light my favourite candle. It brings warmth and a glow to my space, and always reminds me to slow down and enjoy the cosy transitional season.”

2. Phoebe Greenacre, Somatic Therapist and Nervous System Specialist

(Image credit: Vandi Angga)

Autumn wellness ritual? “This autumn I’m leaning into slowness, with a yin yoga practice every Sunday afternoon. It’s my way of resetting before the week ahead, restoring energy and looking after my kidneys, which in Traditional Chinese Medicine are seen as the body’s “batteries”, and which love warmth and rest as we move into cooler months. I make sure to make it cosy with candlelight, warm socks, and long-held shapes that soothe the nervous system.”

3. Dr Miranda Layton, Medical Doctor and Marathon Runner

(Image credit: Miranda Layton)

Autumn wellness ritual? "I swear by a no phone before 8am rule and always try to expose myself to natural light as soon as I wake up to get my circadian rhythm in harmony."

4. Izzy Utterson, Mindset Coach

(Image credit: Nic Ford / Haus of Hyde)

Autumn wellness ritual? “As the clocks change, the first and last five minutes of my day become even more important, which is why I make sure to bookend my days with some small intentional practices. In the morning, this looks like aligning my alarm with the natural sunrise, which optimises my cortisol awakening response and supports neurotransmitter balance throughout the day, as well as making sure to have a glass of room temperature water to activate digestive processes and support detoxification.”

“In the evening, I set up a digital sunset, which means that I put all screens down 30 to 60 minutes before bed to reduce blue light exposure and support melatonin production. I’ll then set one clear intention for tomorrow that my brain can process while I sleep.”

5. Dr Tara Swart, Neuroscientist

(Image credit: Dr Tara Swart)

Autumn wellness ritual? "My new favourite field of study is neuroaesthetics, which is about the importance of beauty and nature for our mental health, physical health and longevity. I have started this through the art of noticing, particularly at this time of year, the wonderful colours of the autumn leaves. This instils a sense of awe and gratitude that enhances our experience of life and our well-being. It also primes the brain to notice other things, such as signs that come from beyond, often through nature, such as heart-shaped leaves, robins, or whatever you choose to ask for, they bring you comfort, guidance and joy. Autumn is a wonderful time to start this ritual."

6. Olivia Johnson, Brazilian Lymphatic Drainage Expert

(Image credit: Olivia Johnson)

Autumn wellness ritual? “As the days get shorter and colder, I like to introduce heat into my lymphatic rituals to help boost circulation and reduce puffiness. To create a lymphatic spa at home, I’ll have a hot bath full of essential oils and magnesium salts, which reduce swelling and encourage lymph flow, before lying on top of my bed, warmed by my heated blanket, with my legs up against the headboard for ten minutes in order to encourage the lymph fluid towards the lymph nodes.”

7. Hannah Alderson, Nutritionist and Hormone Specialist

(Image credit: Hannah Alderson)

Autumn wellness ritual? "As the days shorten, giving your internal clock a helping hand becomes more vital than ever, particularly for your hormones. One ritual I swear by is stepping outside as soon as you can in the morning, with no sunglasses, to let the full-spectrum daylight contact your retina."

"Morning light helps trigger the cortisol-awakening response (CAR), which primes your alertness and keeps your circadian rhythm in sync and cortisol regulated."

8. Katrina Fox, Founder of RFRM Pilates Studio

(Image credit: Nik Pate)

Autumn wellness ritual? “For me, it’s all about breathwork. It sounds so simple, but just five minutes each morning helps me reset, regulate my nervous system and start the day with a clearer mind. Some mornings I play music and others I follow a guided breath session, but it always helps me to move through daily stressors and fears with a greater sense of calm and safety.”

9. Dr Helen O'Neill, Associate Professor in Reproductive and Molecular Genetics and Founder of Hertility

(Image credit: Stephane Boubert)

Autumn wellness ritual? "When autumn arrives, I think of it as a chance to pause and take stock, not just of my routines, but of my hormones too. They influence so much of how we feel day-to-day, from energy levels to skin and sleep, yet we rarely check in on them. Making hormone testing part of my seasonal reset gives me peace of mind: it helps me understand my baseline, spot imbalances early, and feel more in tune with my body. It’s one of the most empowering rituals I do for my long-term wellbeing."

10. Lily Silverton, Behavioural and Mindset Coach

(Image credit: Lily Silverton)

Autumn wellness ritual? “This autumn I’ll be relying on the ETF - eat the frog -productivity technique whereby I tackle my most important, but sometimes not that urgent, project for an hour at the very beginning of every day. Prioritising it first means it doesn’t get sidelined by less important but more tempting things like checking my email or writing a newsletter.”

11. Dr Angela Tewari, Consultant Dermatologist, LOYA Scientific Advisory Board

(Image credit: Dr Angela Tewari)

Autumn wellness ritual? “As the days get colder and darker, I like to make my skincare routine a time to also care for my mood. I take some slow breaths whilst applying products or use a gentle massage to ease facial tension. Building mindfulness into these moments helps reduce stress, which can in turn support healthier-looking skin through the autumn months.”

12. Henriette Kristiansen, Founder of Sunday Sporting Club

(Image credit: Rebecca Alison)

Autumn wellness ritual? “For me, autumn is always one of my busiest seasons as everyone looks to reset their routines. It means that I need to lean on a few at-home rituals to keep me balanced and energised. One of my go-tos is making a big pot of bone broth soup once a week. My favourite right now is Asian-inspired, with coconut milk and dumplings. It’s comforting, nutrient-packed and keeps my immune system strong during flu season.”

13. Dr Hanine Estephan, Global Health Executive and Consultant to Elevate

(Image credit: Dr Hanine Estephan)

Autumn wellness ritual? “As a health and wellness scientist and a busy mum, I treat immunity like skincare and it's something I practice daily, especially as we approach winter. My daily staples include citrus and berries, pomegranate, red and yellow peppers, garlic and onions, ginger and turmeric, legumes, nuts and seeds, plus a little fermented veg when I can. I also take a multivitamin and omega-3 as a simple top-up to cover vitamins A, C, D, B6, B12 and folate, nutrients that contribute to normal immune function.”

14. Millie Mayhew, Pilates Instructor at YOURS

(Image credit: Andy Brown)

"In the winter, when it tends to get dark before you even finish work, I like to include some simple Pilates-based mobility exercises throughout the afternoon. Spinal roll downs, neck stretches, hip openers and side bends are some of the exercises that can easily be done at home or at the office and can help give you an energy boost when the weather outside isn’t."

15. Sammy Margo, Physiotherapist and Dreams Sleep Specialist

(Image credit: Dreams)

"As the nights draw in, I like to place a bowl of freshly sliced apples, pears, or cinnamon sticks in my bedroom about an hour before bedtime. These autumn fruits release subtle natural aromas that contain calming compounds, which can help relax the nervous system. Scent is closely linked to memory and emotion, so leaning into seasonal fragrances, whether from fruit, cinnamon sticks, or even dried orange peel, can help signal to your brain that it’s time to wind down. This simple, sensory cue not only makes your bedroom feel warm and inviting, but it may also help reinforce your nightly sleep ritual in a very gentle, grounding way.”

Shop MC UK's go-to autumn wellness products now: