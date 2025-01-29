In case you missed it, the supplements market is booming, right now. Estimated to be worth a whopping £1.7 billion, the UK vitamin and supplement market is only growing as we become more focussed on our health and wellbeing.

While having an awareness of what our bodies need to thrive and operate at their best can only be a good thing, it's fair to say that the sheer amount of different supplements on offer can be overwhelming, at best - and at worst, bewildering and off-putting.

A simple scroll on our FYP throws up a myriad of pills, potions and powders all claiming to help us bio-hack our way to the best versions of ourselves, and many of us are being drawn in. According to research, an estimated two-thirds (66%) of UK adults took vitamins, minerals, or supplements in 2023 - a figure which is only set to increase.

"The pandemic created an increased interest in illness prevention as well as more rounded, holistic support for already present conditions," explains nutritionist at Higher Nature, Lynsey Vaughan. "Supplementation has now become a useful tool for many with goals of bolstering longevity and ensuring a better quality of life."

However, it's safe to say that it can be a pricey little habit, too. With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis throwing all our spending into sharp relief, Vaughan maintains it's more important than ever to consider the value and efficacy of the products we're choosing.

So, from collagen to cacao, lion's mane to magnesium - we've made it our mission to cut through the noise and offer some expert advice on which supplements are worth it and why. Consider this your guide - and, while you're here, you might be interested to check out our guides to the best menopause supplements, expert-approved stress supplements, plus how a Health Writer got on when she took creatine for three months, here.

7 supplements nutritionists and dieticians take themselves

1. Omega-3

Super Potency Omega 3 £21.95 at Amazon What? DHA Omega-3 fatty acids. Why? All of our experts advised supplementing with a high-quality Omega-3, which studies (like this one, published in the journal Nutrients) show helps to regulate our nervous sytem and blood pressure, as well as having an anti-inflammatory effect. Good sources of omega-3 include oily fish, nuts, seeds and avocadoes. "I personally dislike eating oily fish so taking Higher Nature’s Super Potency Omega 3 is a non-negotiable for me to help fill this gap," says Vaughan. "A great multi-tasker, Omega-3 helps build healthy cells and offers broad support including cardiovascular and brain health, vision, skin and hair."

2. Magnesium

Food-Grown® Magnesium — Refillable Glass Jar - 30 Days Supply £18.52 at Amazon What? Another expert favourite, Wild Nutrition Food-Grown Magnesium is a full-spectrum magnesium supplement. Why? "Magnesium is a must-have for many people as our modern diet tends to lack it," says nutritional therapist Nishtha Patel. "It’s involved in over 300 processes in your body, including energy production, muscle function, and nervous system support. It’s also fantastic for helping you relax and sleep better." And the science agrees: studies (such as this one, published in the International Journal of Endocrinology) show that magnesium can help reduce our risk of developing a whole host of conditions, from cardiovascular disease to osteoporosis, and can even help in the treatment of migraines.

3. Vitamin D

Vitamin D 3000 Iu Oral Spray £6.17 at Amazon What? An optimum strength vitamin D supplement in a handy spray form. Why? The NHS recommends that all people in the UK over the age of one take a daily vitamin D supplement between October and March, when we're less likely to obtain adequate amounts from sunlight. Once again, this is a supplement that our experts are unanimous on: it's a must, if you live in a temperate climate. "I take a daily vitamin D supplement in the morning," says clinical nutritionist Hannah Hope. "I take it with a source of fat (such as coconut yoghurt or avocado) as Vitamin D is a fat soluble vitamin, so this for better absorption. "We have Vitamin D receptors in most cells and tissues in the body, and it has a wide range of biological functions, from maintaining bone health to controlling infection and reducing inflammation. Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to autoimmune diseases, cancer, depression, dementia and cardiovascular disease."

4. A broad spectrum multivitamin

Wild Nutrition Food-Grown® Women's Daily Multi Nutrient £37 at Amazon What? If you're the type of person who is sporadic with taking supplements (and, us too!) then you might be better off sticking with a good old fashioned multivitamin, rather than a range of different pills or sprays that you'll forget to take. That way, you know you're covered - kind of the supplement version of having insurance, if you will. Why? "I take a multivitamin to help ensure I’m consistently meeting my nutritional needs, particularly during the winter months when natural vitamin D production is limited due to lack of sunlight exposure," explains nutritionist Clarissa Lenherr. "During winter, our immune system often needs extra support, and a multivitamin can help by providing other essential nutrients like zinc and vitamin C, both of which play key roles in strengthening immunity and supporting the body’s ability to fight off illness. "I view a multivitamin as an insurance policy, acting as a safety net to fill any potential gaps in my diet and ensuring I receive all the vitamins and minerals that might otherwise be insufficient. While it’s not a replacement for a balanced and nutrient-rich diet, it serves as a practical way to support my health."

5. Probiotics

Symprove Gut Supplement £46.71 at Amazon What? "Symprove is a multi-strain, water-based probiotic supplement that helps deliver live bacteria to the gut," explains registered nutritional therapist and naturopath and co-founder of ARDERE.com, Lauren Windas. "What’s great about Symprove is how the bacteria can survive the acidity of the stomach and reach the gut alive, while various studies have showcased how it can support those with digestive concerns such as IBS as well as IBD, with further scientific investigations into the probiotic being ongoing." Why? "The reason I take Symprove personally is because it can support the overall diversity of my gut microbiome and is a wonderful accompaniment to my high fibre diet," Windass continues. "This all helps to feed my gut bacteria and promote a diverse environment of gut bacteria - diversity of the gut biome has been associated with positive health indications, including enhanced immune function."

6. A Vitamin C supplement

Haskapa vitamin C powder £18.70 at Amazon What? A pure berry powder packed full of vitamin C. Why? A powerful antioxidant, studies show vitamin C is vital for a healthy, functioning immune system as well as being important for metabolic health, bone formation and regulating blood pressure. And there's a reason we gravitate towards vitamin C-rich food and drink when we're under the weather, as it helps us to ward off infections. "I love adding vitamin C into my day as it has so many benefits," notes registered nutritionist Thalia Pellegrini. "It can help with everything from supporting collagen production to immune health (for example, vitamin C can help shorten how long we’re ill with colds). I add this powder to hot water with lemon and fresh grated ginger first thing in the morning, or alternatively it's good for adding to porridge or smoothies."

7. L-theanine

Nature's Best fast-release L-Theanine £11.95 at Nature's Best What? If you're feeling low levels of stress and anxiety, supplementing with L-Theanine might provide some relief (it should be noted, here, that if you're concerned about anxiety, stress or any other mental health issue, always consult your GP or medical professional in the first instance.) "L-theanine is an amino acid that has various benefits when it comes to mental health and overall wellbeing," Windas tells MC UK. "Evidence from five randomised controlled trials (RCTs) has linked L-theanine with reducing acute stress and anxiety levels, while further clinical trials have shown it can help lower cortisol levels and modulate neurotransmitter activity." Why? "We have a neurotransmitter (brain chemical) called GABA which is responsible for reducing feelings of anxiety and contributing to feelings of calm," explains Windas, "and L-theanine can help to upregulate levels of this key neurotransmitter which as a result can contribute to increased stress tolerance and resiliency."

Do I need supplements if I have a healthy, balanced diet? While supplements can provide a not insignificant wellbeing boost, our experts were all at pains to stress that they should always be an addition to, and not an alternative to, a well-balanced diet. If in doubt, food will usually trump supplements, but we all have different nutritional needs - and what works for one, won't necessarily work for all. "Here's the truth - it's not an either/or situation," advises Millen. "While a nutrient-rich, whole foods diet should always be your foundation, supplements can be incredibly beneficial for filling nutritional gaps. Think of supplements as your insurance policy - especially during stressful periods when your body needs extra support."

