On the Hunt for Winter Wellness Products That Work? 11 Items Top Experts Would Take to a Desert Island
Low effort with maximum results.
Slightly dreading the winter season and cold, dark nights that come with it? We get it - keeping on top of your fitness goals, nutrition, and general wellbeing as the seasons change can be tricky. Cue: the best winter wellness products to make the transition a little bit easier.
Having a range of the best supplements for winter on hand offers a great starting point, but sometimes you need to treat yourself to a few more wellness-focused products to really ease into the colder months without struggle. From bath salts to habit tracking journals, these little things can make all the difference when you need them.
As well as asking health experts, nutritionists, and fitness enthusiasts what they rely on during winter, I've compiled some of MC UK's favourite wellness products that our knowledgeable team members regularly turn to for real results and general support when the chill sets in. Everything below has been tried and tested, and found to make a noticeable difference that makes it well worth the investment.
Winter wellness products: Quick shopping links
- Wellness journal: £26 at Papier
- Electrolytes: £28 at Amazon
- Epsom salts: £6.90 at Amazon
- Greens powder: £29.99 at Amazon (save 25%)
- Sleep spray: £20 at Amazon (save 20%)
- Matcha: £47.99 at Amazon.
Magnesium supplements
Wild Nutrition Magnesium Supplement
"As I've gotten older, I find magnesium is a must, especially at bedtime," says Nancy Trueman, Sound Practitioner, Yoga Teacher and Owner of True North Studio in London. "I either use a supplement, topical spray, or magnesium flakes in a warm bath at the end of the day. It really eases muscle tension and improves my sleep quality."
Manuka honey
Steens Manuka Honey
"I swear by Manuka honey during the winter months," says Michelle Swer, consultant gynaecologist at London Gynaecology. "It has a number of great qualities, being antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, and I find it useful in boosting the immune system. It's really reduced the number of colds I have in the winter, as well as improving symptoms quickly. A teaspoon a day does the trick."
Wellness journal
Papier Wellness Journal
We're huge fans of wellness planners at MC UK, and for good reason. As well as being proven to help with the management of common mental health symptoms such as anxiety and PTSD, they offer an opportunity for self-reflection and organisation when you need it. I always find this particularly beneficial during the winter months, when SAD symptoms can come in strong. Papier's journals are my personal favourites, as they provide plenty of prompts for all types of wellness.
Electrolytes
Humantra Electrolyte Packets
"I've tried a fair few Humantra flavours, and the Berry Pomegranate is my favourite. Each sachet is plant-based, sugar-free, and contains all six essential electrolytes, as well as 100% of your daily Vitamin C, promising to support your immune system and help to reduce tiredness and fatigue, too. Their USP is that they claim to include four times the amount of electrolytes than other leading sports drinks, meaning you're getting good bang for buck, too," says Senior Health Editor, Ally Head.
Epsom salts
Westlab Reviving Epsom Salt
I swear by Epsom salt baths, particularly in winter when muscles might be more prone to seizing up or aching post-workout. Not only is a warm bath exactly the kind of treat I love at the end of a freezing day, but the mineral salts work wonders to aid sleep and soothe sore muscles. I always notice a huge difference in my aches and pains the day after an Epsom bath, and it offers the perfect restorative reset all season.
Greens powder
Free Soul Greens
It's even more important to ensure you're getting the right vitamins and minerals during the winter, and a good-quality greens powder can really help with that. "Knowing that I can run out of the house with my mango-tasting greens and cut five minutes off my morning routine while still getting some nutritional benefits on the go gets a big yes from me," says our Fashion Writer, Sofia Piza. The Free Soul powder contains adaptogens, including KSM-66 Ashwagandha, and a whole host of healthy greens to aid in keeping your health in check.
Calming pen
Neom Calming Pen
I have relied on Neom's calming pens for years, and I won't be retiring mine any time soon. Although the aromatherapy formula comes in handy year-round, I find myself reaching for it even more during winter when work gets busier and I spend less time outdoors. Rubbing the roller ball onto my wrists provides a soothing sense of calm, and I love that I can use it as often or as little as necessary - on the go or at home, thanks to the handy size.
Sleep spray
This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray
The darker mornings often mean that I struggle to wake up, so a sleep spray that promotes deeper rest and helps me fall asleep faster is a much-needed addition to my winter nighttime routine. This 75ml bottle lasts a long time and really does work, making me feel much more recharged come morning.
Eye mask
DROWSY Silk Sleep Mask
"I use my Drowsy eye mask every night, and take it on every overnight trip, without fail," says Head. "It's soft, soothing, and ideal for anyone who wants to boost their bedtime zen." Another sleep aid that will ensure you get your full eight hours, this is a wellness investment you'll use year after year.
Matcha
DIRTEA Matcha Powder
Although I drink matcha year-round, I make sure to prioritise it over coffee during winter. Thanks to its slow-release energy that prevents crashes, I find it works far better for me on sleepy winter days when I find it slightly more difficult to stay awake and alert compared to the summer. This formula contains functional mushrooms and adaptogens, is naturally high in Vitamin B12, and features Moringa, a rich source of vitamins A, B, C, D, E, calcium, magnesium, zinc, iron, copper, and essential amino acids.
Ankle weights
Bala Bangles
If you're anything like me, exercising outside and getting yourself to the gym becomes slightly trickier during the winter. Instead, I prioritise home workouts to keep active in the warm. A high-quality pair of ankle weights like Bala Bangles can enhance all forms of workouts without taking up any space, ensuring you can stay on top of your fitness goals without feeling the chill.
Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.