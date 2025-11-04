Slightly dreading the winter season and cold, dark nights that come with it? We get it - keeping on top of your fitness goals, nutrition, and general wellbeing as the seasons change can be tricky. Cue: the best winter wellness products to make the transition a little bit easier.

Having a range of the best supplements for winter on hand offers a great starting point, but sometimes you need to treat yourself to a few more wellness-focused products to really ease into the colder months without struggle. From bath salts to habit tracking journals, these little things can make all the difference when you need them.

As well as asking health experts, nutritionists, and fitness enthusiasts what they rely on during winter, I've compiled some of MC UK's favourite wellness products that our knowledgeable team members regularly turn to for real results and general support when the chill sets in. Everything below has been tried and tested, and found to make a noticeable difference that makes it well worth the investment.

Magnesium supplements

(Image credit: Wild Nutrition)

Wild Nutrition Magnesium Supplement Today's Best Deals £18.42 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Easy to consume + B Corp certified + Expert recommended Reasons to avoid - Higher price point.

"As I've gotten older, I find magnesium is a must, especially at bedtime," says Nancy Trueman, Sound Practitioner, Yoga Teacher and Owner of True North Studio in London. "I either use a supplement, topical spray, or magnesium flakes in a warm bath at the end of the day. It really eases muscle tension and improves my sleep quality."

Manuka honey

(Image credit: Amazon)

Steens Manuka Honey Today's Best Deals £24.90 at Amazon (save 52%) Reasons to buy + Pure & raw + Easy to eat + Multiple benefits Reasons to avoid - Expensive when not on sale

"I swear by Manuka honey during the winter months," says Michelle Swer, consultant gynaecologist at London Gynaecology. "It has a number of great qualities, being antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, and I find it useful in boosting the immune system. It's really reduced the number of colds I have in the winter, as well as improving symptoms quickly. A teaspoon a day does the trick."

Wellness journal

(Image credit: Papier)

Papier Wellness Journal Today's Best Deals £26 at Papier Reasons to buy + Useful year-round + Great for self reflection + Cute design Reasons to avoid - Not for everyone

We're huge fans of wellness planners at MC UK, and for good reason. As well as being proven to help with the management of common mental health symptoms such as anxiety and PTSD, they offer an opportunity for self-reflection and organisation when you need it. I always find this particularly beneficial during the winter months, when SAD symptoms can come in strong. Papier's journals are my personal favourites, as they provide plenty of prompts for all types of wellness.

Electrolytes

(Image credit: Humantra)

Humantra Electrolyte Packets Today's Best Deals £28 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Tasty flavour + Plant based + 100% of your daily Vit C Reasons to avoid - On the pricier side

"I've tried a fair few Humantra flavours, and the Berry Pomegranate is my favourite. Each sachet is plant-based, sugar-free, and contains all six essential electrolytes, as well as 100% of your daily Vitamin C, promising to support your immune system and help to reduce tiredness and fatigue, too. Their USP is that they claim to include four times the amount of electrolytes than other leading sports drinks, meaning you're getting good bang for buck, too," says Senior Health Editor, Ally Head.

Epsom salts

(Image credit: Amazon)

Westlab Reviving Epsom Salt Today's Best Deals £6.90 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Affordable + Really works + Pampering treat Reasons to avoid - Time consuming

I swear by Epsom salt baths, particularly in winter when muscles might be more prone to seizing up or aching post-workout. Not only is a warm bath exactly the kind of treat I love at the end of a freezing day, but the mineral salts work wonders to aid sleep and soothe sore muscles. I always notice a huge difference in my aches and pains the day after an Epsom bath, and it offers the perfect restorative reset all season.

Greens powder

(Image credit: Freesoul)

Free Soul Greens Today's Best Deals £29.99 at Amazon (save 25%) Reasons to buy + Easy way to get your greens in + Tasty flavours + Reasonable price Reasons to avoid - Not as beneficial as eating greens

It's even more important to ensure you're getting the right vitamins and minerals during the winter, and a good-quality greens powder can really help with that. "Knowing that I can run out of the house with my mango-tasting greens and cut five minutes off my morning routine while still getting some nutritional benefits on the go gets a big yes from me," says our Fashion Writer, Sofia Piza. The Free Soul powder contains adaptogens, including KSM-66 Ashwagandha, and a whole host of healthy greens to aid in keeping your health in check.

Calming pen

(Image credit: Amazon)

Neom Calming Pen Today's Best Deals £18.95 at Amazon Reasons to buy + De-stresses on the go + Purse friendly + Lasts a long time Reasons to avoid - Not necessary for everyone

I have relied on Neom's calming pens for years, and I won't be retiring mine any time soon. Although the aromatherapy formula comes in handy year-round, I find myself reaching for it even more during winter when work gets busier and I spend less time outdoors. Rubbing the roller ball onto my wrists provides a soothing sense of calm, and I love that I can use it as often or as little as necessary - on the go or at home, thanks to the handy size.

Sleep spray

(Image credit: This Works)

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray Today's Best Deals £20 at Amazon (save 20%) Reasons to buy + Fall asleep faster + Deeper sleep + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Won't solve insomnia

The darker mornings often mean that I struggle to wake up, so a sleep spray that promotes deeper rest and helps me fall asleep faster is a much-needed addition to my winter nighttime routine. This 75ml bottle lasts a long time and really does work, making me feel much more recharged come morning.

Eye mask

(Image credit: DROWSY)

DROWSY Silk Sleep Mask Today's Best Deals £69 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Comfortable padding + Blackout + Soft satin material Reasons to avoid - Expensive

"I use my Drowsy eye mask every night, and take it on every overnight trip, without fail," says Head. "It's soft, soothing, and ideal for anyone who wants to boost their bedtime zen." Another sleep aid that will ensure you get your full eight hours, this is a wellness investment you'll use year after year.

Matcha

(Image credit: Amazon)

DIRTEA Matcha Powder Today's Best Deals £47.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great for slow release energy + Contains Lion's Mane + Ceremonial grade Reasons to avoid - Pricey

Although I drink matcha year-round, I make sure to prioritise it over coffee during winter. Thanks to its slow-release energy that prevents crashes, I find it works far better for me on sleepy winter days when I find it slightly more difficult to stay awake and alert compared to the summer. This formula contains functional mushrooms and adaptogens, is naturally high in Vitamin B12, and features Moringa, a rich source of vitamins A, B, C, D, E, calcium, magnesium, zinc, iron, copper, and essential amino acids.

Ankle weights

(Image credit: Amazon)

Bala Bangles Today's Best Deals £69 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great for home workouts + Minimalist design + Easy to store Reasons to avoid - On the more expensive side

If you're anything like me, exercising outside and getting yourself to the gym becomes slightly trickier during the winter. Instead, I prioritise home workouts to keep active in the warm. A high-quality pair of ankle weights like Bala Bangles can enhance all forms of workouts without taking up any space, ensuring you can stay on top of your fitness goals without feeling the chill.