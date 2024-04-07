I asked the experts for the best Pilates tops recommendations - these 12 came out on top

Pilates has been steadily rising in popularity over the past few months, and it’s no wonder, as studies have shown that the low-impact workout has a number of health benefits. These extend beyond building a stronger core, with research showing the workout can both improve mental health and even helping to alleviate chronic back pain.

Team Marie Claire UK prides itself on finding the best clothing, tools and accessories to suit any kind of exercise and fitness level. When it comes to Pilates clothes , we’ve got you covered with roundups of the best unitards , grippy socks, Pilates sliders and even wrist and ankle weights to maximise your workouts. But what about the best Pilates tops?

If you’re a fan of the low-impact workout, finding the right Pilates top style is crucial to optimising your performance. So I’ve asked the experts for their top picks, as professionals who wear them all the time. Included in our panel of experts is Natalie Rose , PT, Pilates specialist and founder of Body By Barre Studio , and founder and designer of athleisure brand Port de Bras , Clarissa Egaña.

As MCUK’s Junior Shopping Editor, it’s pretty much my job to scour the internet for the best products to shop online, so I know a great piece of athleisure when I see one. I’m also a huge fan of low-impact sports like yoga and Barre, so naturally I’ve tried out a fair few Pilates tops in my time, filtering through the noise to find the most comfortable and supportive styles.

I’ve also enlisted the help of Ally Head , Senior Health Editor and multiple marathon runner, who enjoys a touch of Pilates to rest and stretch between long run days, so has tried and tested a plethora of low impact workout-friendly clothing in her time.

If you’re after the best oversized T-shirts , gym leggings and hoodies to throw on over your Pilates clothing, we’ve got roundups for those too. But for the best Pilates tops, tried and tested by team MC and our board of experts, you can keep scrolling to shop…

What we looked for in the best Pilates tops

- is the top cropped or longline? Shape - is it form-fitting or slouchy? This comes down to personal preference, but a more form-fitting style will allow you to better see your alignment while some might find looser-fitting tops more comfortable.

- is it form-fitting or slouchy? This comes down to personal preference, but a more form-fitting style will allow you to better see your alignment while some might find looser-fitting tops more comfortable. Comfort - does it have enough stretch? Does the material hug the body comfortably and stay put while we move?

- does it have enough stretch? Does the material hug the body comfortably and stay put while we move? Supportive - does it hold everything in place?

- does it hold everything in place? Price point - would we get our cost per wear?

How we tested the products in this roundup

We ensure to thoroughly test all of the workout clothing we recommend - because the last thing we’d want is to suggest you buy something we don’t personally love ourselves. So you can rest assured that all of the Pilates tops in this article have been personally tested by one of our experts or editors. Read up on how we test our products here, and continue scrolling to shop our top Pilates top picks for yourself.

12 best Pilates tops, tested by team MC UK and Pilates experts

1. Best Pilates top with built-in support

(Image credit: H&M)

H&M SoftMove Light Support Sports bra Today's Best Deals £18.99 at H&M Reasons to buy + Affordable price + Built-in support + Buttery soft Reasons to avoid - The high-neck design might not be for everyone

“I love this Pilates top, it’s flattering, stylish and perfect for Pilates straight through to brunch. It’s super comfortable and the extra padding gives me further support while holding me in around the ribs. In comparison to other brands, I think it’s really affordable, while still feeling buttery soft on the skin during a Pilates mat session or high-intensity Body By Barre workout.” - Natalie Rose Edwards, Pilates specialist

2. Best sustainable Pilates top

(Image credit: Bam Clothing)

Bam Mallea Cross Back Vest Today's Best Deals £39 at Bam Clothing Reasons to buy + Sustainably made + Butter soft + Supportive and sweat wicking Reasons to avoid - None to note.

"I love BAM clothes - they're super soft, comfortable to wear, and still manage to support you through spicy Pilates sessions. Plus, they're a brand doing good - a certified B Corp, you can buy from the brand safe in the knowledge that the materials are ethically sourced and their staffers are being paid fare wages." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

3. Best affordable Pilates top

(Image credit: H&M)

H&M DryMove Cropped Sports vest top Today's Best Deals £12.99 at H&M Reasons to buy + Affordable price + Built in support + Sleek design Reasons to avoid - It's made out of polyester

"For me, the best Pilates tops are super soft, cropped enough to wear with high-waisted leggings and - crucially - have built-in support so I don't have to wear an extra sports bra. This H&M crop top ticks every box - with an affordable price tag to boot. Bonus." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

4. Best long-sleeved Pilates top

(Image credit: Alo Yoga)

Alo Yoga Cover Long Sleeve Top Today's Best Deals £70 at Alo Yoga Reasons to buy + Soft to the touch + Flattering cut + Breathable. Reasons to avoid - Not the best for sweat patches.

"Alo Yoga know a thing or two when it comes to stylish yet functional kit for low impact workouts like yoga and Pilates, and this long sleeved design is no exception. I love throwing it on over a sports bra and leggings for the slower, more focused Pilates sessions. Do note, though: I'd opt for something more breathable for anything that'll have you sweating." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

5. Most comfortable Pilates top

(Image credit: Vuori)

Vuori Halo Performance Crop Top Today's Best Deals £60 at Vuori Reasons to buy + Flattering fit + Super soft + Good cropped length Reasons to avoid - It's not the most sweat-wicking material

"This crop top from Vuori isn't just super flattering and supportive, it's made from the most incredibly soft material. It’s the perfect cropped length, making it great for pairing with high-waisted leggings and yoga flares. It comes in a huge range of shades (I have the pale green colour) so you can mix and match it with your Pilates bottoms easily. It’s not the most sweat-wicking material, but that doesn’t bother me as I only wear it for low-impact workouts.” - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

6. Most flattering Pilates top

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

Sweaty Betty Super Soft Crop Strappy Back Workout Bra Tank Today's Best Deals £32 at Sweaty Betty Reasons to buy + Flattering fit + Sweat wicking + Removeable pads + Currently on sale Reasons to avoid - This will sell out fast

“This is my go-to for every Pilates and gym session. It’s soft, sweat-wicking, super flattering and features a built-in bra with removable pads. It matches perfectly with any pair of leggings and what I love is that it still gives you a sleek & gorgeously feminine look.” - Natalie Rose Edwards, Pilates specialist

7. Best lululemon Pilates top

(Image credit: lululemon)

lululemon Align Waist-Length Racerback Tank Top Today's Best Deals £45 at lululemon Reasons to buy + Flattering fit + Sweat wicks well + Supportive and functional Reasons to avoid - Higher price point

"I own this lululemon tank in three colours and actually wear it for all workouts - while it's soft enough for low impact sessions like yoga and Pilates, their signature material also sweat wicks well for higher impact, sweatier sessions like running or HIIT. I love the hgih neck and racer back design and also rate that the designs from the brand wash well and last for years, making them a great investment." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

8. Best luxury Pilates top

(Image credit: pe Nation)

P.E Nation Formation Tank Today's Best Deals £77 at P.E Nation Reasons to buy + Flattering + Functional + Supportive. Reasons to avoid - Higher price point.

"If you're after a simple yet stylish Pilates top that you can also wear day to day, this PE Nation design gets my vote. Their kit is seriously impressive - always ticking the right style boxes but genuinely supporting you through your workouts, too. This tank doesn't move, so you don't need to worry about the tank rolling up or falling down when you're mid session." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

9. Best longline sports bra

(Image credit: Amada)

Amada Melissa Bra Choco Today's Best Deals £62 at Amada Reasons to buy + Super soft + Flattering yet supportive + Chic colour Reasons to avoid - It's not technically a Pilates top

"If you'd rather wear a sports bra instead of a Pilates top, this longline one from Amada is perfect. It offers great support and looks super flattering and chic. I'm a huge fan of the low back detail, and it pairs perfectly with the matching yoga flares - this set is so comfy, I've been known to wear it as loungewear paired with a chunky oversized cardigan." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

10. Most fashion-forward Pilates top

(Image credit: Port de Bras)

Port De Bras Sienna Top Today's Best Deals £125 at Port de Bras Reasons to buy + Fashion-forward design + Fitted shape allows you to see your alignment Reasons to avoid - It's quite pricey

“The Sienna top has a bustier-like design that catches the right form of attention to the upper body. It’s an interesting way to actually imagine how you would look in a more formal attire while working on your posture, strength and elongation.” - Clarissa Egaña, Athleisure Brand Founder

11. Best wrap-around Pilates top

(Image credit: H&M)

H&M DryMove Cropped wrapover sports top Today's Best Deals £21.99 at H&M Reasons to buy + It can be adjusted with the waist ties + On-trend style + Perfect for Barre Reasons to avoid - No added support

"When I think of the perfect Pilates/ Barre top, this wraparound ballet-style top is the first thing that springs to mind. It effortlessly nails the Balletcore aesthetic, and I find myself wearing it on casual WFH days just as much as I do for Pilates sessions. In fact, I wear it so much that I have my eye on the cream one next." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

12. Best asymmetrical Pilates top

(Image credit: Port de Bras)

Port de Bras Swan Top Today's Best Deals £157 at Port de Bras Reasons to buy + Fun, chic design + Sustainably made Reasons to avoid - It's quite pricey

“The Swan top is so feminine and chic it makes you want to go and be the best at the reformer group class. The asymmetrical design contrasts with the whole concept of Pilates which makes it a bit disruptive in a fun way.” - Clarissa Egaña, Athleisure Brand Founder

When it comes to picking the right Pilates tops for you, there are a few things you should keep in mind. I asked Frances Katz, designer of Gymbox’s Barre class concepts, for her top tips...

Which top styles are the best for Pilates? "When it comes to Pilates or other activities such as barre or stretching I like to say that the best are firstly materials that are soft and stretchy", says Katz "I like tops where you can see body alignment, maybe something with an open back or even wraparound tops as they also give a very elegant look. I like to wear materials that feel velvety and breathable. My personal favourite is something like a halter neck with an open back style top or a low impact cropped tank."