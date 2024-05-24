Top fitness experts confirm - these 11 summer workout outfits are the best you can buy for any type of movement

It’s almost summer, and with one or two mini heatwaves now firmly under our belts, it’s time to start thinking about the best summer workout outfits. If you've started transitioning your workout wardrobe to reflect the warmer weather, you wouldn’t be alone - stats from Klarna show a huge spike in the popularity of summer-related sportswear, with 75% of Brits incorporating summer sportswear into their everyday style.

For some, transitioning their fit kit into summer-friendly outfits means switching their go-to gym leggings , running trainers and workout tops to more lightweight and breathable materials. For others, it’s a switch to more cropped or loose-fitting designs - cycling shorts , longline sports bras and oversized gym T-shirts , to name a few.

Just know one thing: whatever your summer priorities, there’s a piece of workout kit to suit you. That’s why we decided to round them up for you - I know, I know, we shouldn’t have!

So who are "we" exactly? Well, I’m Valeza, Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor. It’s literally my job to trial the best fitness clothing and accessories every day (and I’m a huge fan of low-impact workouts like Pilates, yoga and strength training), so I feel I’m pretty well-positioned to pick out the best summer workout clothing for you to shop. The same goes for Ally Head, MCUK’s Senior Health Editor, multi-marathon runner and fit kit-testing veteran.

I also enlisted the help of three health experts from different fields of fitness - Liz Patient, founder of Pilates for Runners , Paola Di Lanzo, founder of Paola's Body Barre , and Lillie Bleasdale, personal trainer, run coach and founder of PASSA, to provide their tips for finding the best summer workout outfits along with their top shopping picks.

What did we look for in the best summer workout outfits?

We've tried and tested every single product in this list - at least a few times - so you can be sure that they've passed our scrupulous testing process. For team MC, it's essential that the products we recommend don't just look good but actually perform too. Here's what we made sure to include...

Junior Shopping Editor Valeza trying one of the picks from this round up (Image credit: Valeza Bakolli)

10 best summer workout outfits: as tested by fitness experts and editors

1. Best lightweight leggings for summer

Sweaty Betty Power Gym Leggings Today's Best Deals View at John Lewis View at John Lewis View at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Stretchy + Comes in loads of colours Reasons to avoid - They're a bit pricey

"These leggings are bestsellers for a reason. Having tried them myself, I find them to be the perfect summer workout leggings - made from a lightweight, super stretchy and sweat-wicking material. I own them in a statement-making zebra print, but they also come in more neutral, block-colour styles if you’re after something more muted. I find them both comfortable and flattering thanks to the four-way stretch and sculpting fit - best paired with the Power sports bra ." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

2. Best colourful summer workout shorts

BAM Enduro Sport Shorts Today's Best Deals £32 at BAM Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Breathable + Matching bra + Fun colourway for sunnier days Reasons to avoid - 4" leg length might not offer enough coverage for some.

"I'm a big fan of BAM sportswear - it's sweat-wicking, breathable, and genuinely sustainably made, too. I love these shorts from their new summer drop, making a lightweight, comfortable and stylish addition to my workout rotation. So far, I've worn them with the matching sports bra for running, Pilates, and home strength workouts, but I can't wait to pack them for my summer holiday and wear them hiking, too. Only cons to note - they don't have any pockets and might be a little short, for some, however, the brand does have plenty of longer length options on offer, too." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

3. Best low-impact summer sports bra

FP Movement Never Better Crop Today's Best Deals £50 at Free People Reasons to buy + Buttery soft + Longline and flattering + Supportive enough for low-impact workouts Reasons to avoid - The bright colour might not be for everyone - but there are plenty of others to choose from

"It’s no secret that I’m a huge fan of a longline sports bra - because when it’s sweltering outside, the last thing you want to do is wear multiple layers of tops. This crop top from Free People is flattering, super soft and *just* the right length to pair with high-waisted leggings - plus it’ll give you all the support you need for lighter workouts. I’d suggest pairing it with the Never Better leggings in a matching sunshine orange - AKA the perfect shade for summer." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

4. Best short unitard for running

FP Movement Righteous Runsie Today's Best Deals £88 at Free People Reasons to buy + Breathable + Soft to the touch + Super flattering. Reasons to avoid - Not supportive enough to wear on its own - needs a bra underneath - It's quite pricey.

"There's a reason this FP Runsie has gone viral - largely, because it's one of the cutest workout outfits currently available to buy but also performs, too. Sure, you definitely need to wear a high impact bra underneath it (something I learnt the hard way - do not run in this without extra support!), but it's super comfortable and offers a great all-in-one option. I like how soft the material is, that it sweat wicks well and keeps you cool for sweatier workouts, and how style-forward it is, too. Plus, less suitcase space taken up with workout kit and more room for dresses = a firm yes from me." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

5. Best short unitard for low-impact workouts

Flexa Slim Fit Seamless Bodysuit Today's Best Deals £75 at BAM Reasons to buy + Stretchy, seamless design + Doesn't dig in + Flattering fit Reasons to avoid - It only comes in one colour

"I’m a huge fan of unitards - they’re the perfect one-and-done piece for Pilates and yoga. No sliding down or bunching up in sight. The Flexa bodysuit from BAM is utterly ideal for summer, and here’s why: it’s the most comfortable and flattering thing I’ve ever put on my body. The four-way stretch allows it to move with me and hug my waist comfortably, also, the cycle short bottom half never digs into my thighs. Naturally, the shorter length of the legs and the sleeves makes it great for summer workouts. Oh, and it’s seamless, so has a super chic feel." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

6. Best tennis dress

Vuori Set Dress Today's Best Deals £130 at Vuori Reasons to buy + Flattering design + Built-in shorts and pockets + Lightweight and comfortable Reasons to avoid - It's quite pricey

" Tennis clothing has been more popular than ever this year, and it provides us with some of the most summer-friendly workout wear. The Set tennis dress from Vuori is my newest obsession - it’s the perfect piece to wear while working out in the sun for several reasons. It has built-in shorts (with pockets, of course), a flattering pleated skirt and low-yet-fitted neckline to keep you supported during your workouts." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

7. Best luxury workout legging

Alo Yoga 7/8 High Waist Airlift Legging Today's Best Deals £130 at Alo Reasons to buy + Lightweight + Sweat-wicking + Incredible quality Reasons to avoid - They're quite expensive

"These leggings are lightweight, breathable and sweat-wicking, making them perfect for the summer months. The 7/8 length is ideal for petite frames, and the high-waisted design is incredibly flattering. I only wish they were a little more affordable, but these leggings are worth every penny." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

"Alo has a perfect blend of stylish and high-performance activewear which makes it a perfect choice for summer exercising, offering superior fabric breathability at the same time. I would recommend to choose high-waist leggings or shorts for extra support and coverage. A good top option for summer is the design with open back, enhancing airflow and keeping you cool even during the most intense exercise sessions. Alo sets are a versatile choice for any workout." - Paola di Lanzo, OG wellness guru and founder of Paola's Body Barre

8. Best loose fitting workout top

Oner Active Go To Muscle Crop Vest Today's Best Deals £22 at Oner Active Reasons to buy + Loose and flowy + Lightweight and breathable Reasons to avoid - Cropped length might not be for everyone

“I love a loose-fitting top in the hotter weather, but I still want to look and feel great. For me the Oner Active cropped vest top is a firm favourite for my weights sessions. If you’re not keen on flashing your abs then there is a longer version too. For me it ticks all the boxes - it’s lightweight, functional and flattering.” - Liz Patient, founder of Pilates for Runners

We'd suggest pairing it with these chic and classic cycling shorts.

9. Best sports bra for summer runs

Runderwear Balance Sports Bra Today's Best Deals £23.20 at Runderwear Reasons to buy + Prevents chafing + Great for long runs + Sweat-wicking Reasons to avoid - Only comes in one colour

“My go-to bra for long runs is this Runderwear bra. It’s the only one I’ve found where I never get chafing and it’s comfortable no matter how hot it gets, or how far I run. I’m small chested so I can get away with this lightweight balance bra, but I also have their specialist running bra with more support, and love that one too.” - Liz Patient, founder of Pilates for Runners

We'd suggest pairing it with the matching running briefs which are sweat-wicking and also prevent chafing.

10. Most fashion-forward summer workout outfit

Belsize Scallop Set Today's Best Deals £85 at Belsize Reasons to buy + Buttery soft + Chic design + Perfect for low-impact workouts Reasons to avoid - Doesn't have the best size range

"Belsize has become my personal favourite classic athleisure brand when choosing my workout outfits. Its blend of functionality and style makes it perfect for any season. In summer, I love to wear the classic two-piece set like this chic Scallop set: a sports bra and leggings which we also have at our PBB studio in Fulham. These sets are made from a lightweight, breathable and moisture-wicking fabric that ensures you stay dry and cool during movement. Belsize outfits are my top favourite choice for PBB method - a blend of ballet barre conditioning, dynamic Pilates, functional training and cardio focused classes." - Paola di Lanzo, OG wellness guru and founder of Paola's Body Barre

11. Best all-round sports bra

New Balance Sleek Medium Support Pocket Sports Bra Today's Best Deals £45 at New Balance Reasons to buy + Clever pocket detail on the back of the bra for essentials + Sweat-wicking + Breathable + No chafing Reasons to avoid - Medium support, so not suitable for HIIT sessions.

"I've long been a fan of New Balance kit and wear it for most races, long runs and strength sessions. This new bra design from the brand gets my vote, though - I've worn it on repeat since receiving it and love that it's designed for runners, but suitable for all workouts. Offering ample support without any chafing, it also has a pocket on the back for essentials. I wear mine with the NB Sleek Pocket High Rise Short" - Lillie Bleasdale, personal trainer, run coach and founder of PASSA

What type of exercise clothing is best to wear during hot weather? According to Liz Patient, founder of Pilates for Runners, comfort is key when working out on warmer and sunnier days. “Whether I’m running, on the mat doing Pilates or in the gym, I prefer to wear tops that allow me to move easily, without feeling like it’s sticking to my skin”, she states, “on the bottom half, I tend to opt for something a bit tighter like mid-length cycling shorts to provide some balance to a loose-fitting top. That way, I can stay cool, comfortable and put together.” Paola di Lanzo, founder of Paola's Body Barre, agrees, adding: "In hot weather, it's essential to wear clothing that is both breathable and moisture-wicking while working out. Lightweight fabrics that allow for maximum airflow and quick drying are ideal." Her advice? Look for items with mesh panels or strategically placed ventilation (like the ones in this round up) to enhance breathability. "Loose-fitting clothes can also help, as they allow air to circulate more freely around your body," she concludes.