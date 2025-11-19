Don’t Feel Like Braving the Cold? 7 Indoor Workouts That Are As Engaging As They Are Effective

It happens every year: the clocks go back, the air turns colder, and soon enough, an after-work run starts to feel like it requires a risk assessment. It’s not just the drizzle and biting wind which makes me hesitate - it’s the sad but very real danger that comes with being a woman who jogs alone after dark.

I’m not alone in this feeling. In fact, Sport England’s This Girl Can campaign reported that 72% of women adjust their exercise routines in winter. Tellingly, 65% attributed their decision to the fear of being out alone in the dark.

It’s a stark reminder that our safety concerns aren’t just an inconvenience; they’re a barrier that adds to the already uneven playing field in fitness. (For context: there’s a 24% team sport gap between girls and boys, with girls dropping out at double the rate due to societal expectations and limited opportunities.)

Clearly, what we really need is a world where women and girls don’t feel afraid to exercise in the dark. But in the meantime, the good news is that staying indoors doesn’t have to mean sacrificing your fitness goals. Whilst outdoor workouts often get the gold star, a 2023 review of the literature found little evidence to back up that “green exercise” (exercise that takes place in natural environments), is inherently better than working out inside.

What matters most is movement of some kind, with studies showing that just 20 minutes of vigorous activity a day can counteract the negative effects of sitting for long periods (a necessary evil that comes with any desk-based job).

So, if staying safe and warm means swapping your evening run for a quick at-home session, you’re not cutting corners. Below are four of the best 20-minute indoor workouts to keep your body strong and your mind clear this winter, all personally selected by a leading PT. And whilst you’re here, be sure to check out the best advanced home workouts to boost muscle and tone, the best at-home strength workouts , and the cosy indoor workouts we're currently doing on repeat.

We’ve Asked Top Experts For Their Go-To 20-Minute Winter Workouts - Your Guide

What does a 20-minute indoor workout involve?

The beauty of a quick-fire indoor workout is that it can be adapted to almost any space, equipment availability and exercise preference.

“Really, as long as you have space for a mat, you can do an indoor workout,” says Peloton Instructor Joslyn Thompson-Rule, who says that anything, from yoga and Pilates to cardio and strength work, can be made to fit within a 20-minute window, with little to no equipment.

"It’s really about what suits you, your goals, and what you enjoy," adds Personal Trainer Aimee Victoria Long .

Are 20-minute indoor workouts effective?

It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking that a good workout has to be an hour-long gym session, but in reality, 20 minutes can be more than enough if you’re purposeful and efficient about it.

“The key is quality over quantity,” says Long. “A 20-minute indoor workout can be surprisingly comprehensive if structured with intention.”

As for how to make sure your workouts are intentional? Long has a handy checklist.

1. Set a goal for your session

Having a clear aim in mind before you start your workout is crucial to getting the most out of your 20 minutes.

“It could be to build strength, stability, endurance, or to support your recovery,” says Long. “The important thing is to set a goal for what you want to get out of your workout.”

2. Break it down

No matter how short your session is, Long recommends making time for a proper warm-up and cool-down. “This could look like five minutes of dynamic mobility to elevate the heart rate and prepare the joints, ten minutes of strength-based circuits, five minutes of core and a stretch to close the session,” she says.

3. Keep pushing yourself

To see improvement over time, Long says that you need to be continuously challenging yourself. “Whether through resistance, tempo or complexity, the structure should challenge you slightly more each time,” says Long.

4. Stay mindful

Being fully present and focused on your session is important in maximising the physical and psychological benefits of exercise, says Long, who encourages us to “focus on form and breathwork, as this enhances both results and mental clarity.”

What are the benefits of indoor workouts?

There are plenty of reasons why indoor workouts might just be your new best friend this winter, with safety just one of them.

“There’s an important motivational element too,” says Long. “When your workout is only a few steps away, you’re also more likely to show up for yourself.”

She adds that exercising indoors can also help you improve your form. “The controlled environment indoors allows you to fully focus on your technique and breathing without having to battle the elements,” she explains.

And if the idea of crowded parks or gyms feels intimidating, a 20-minute indoor YouTube workout gives you the flexibility to move from the comfort of home. “You can do a high-intensity session, a strength workout, or even a calming yoga flow, all in your own space, without anyone watching,” reassures Long.

Are there downsides to indoor workouts?

While working out indoors can do wonders for your health, there are, of course, undeniable benefits to getting fresh air and natural light on your face. For one, research shows that just ten to 30 minutes of direct sunlight helps to promote Vitamin D production, a nutrient which over 50% of us become deficient in during the winter, and which is important for calcium absorption, bone health, reduction of inflammation and cardiovascular health.

Then there’s the connection between time spent outdoors and our overall sense of wellbeing. Studies show that outdoor movement is linked to linked time to better sleep, thanks to a realignment of circadian rhythms, along with an uptick in optimism and feelings of happiness.

So, whilst reserving your main workout for an indoor session, it’s still worth trying to pop out for a lunchtime where you can over the winter.

7 best indoor workouts to try this winter

1. 8-minute walking workout

What? Keen to up your steps from home? This workout is low impact, time-efficient, and will bank you 1,000 steps in just eight minutes.

Why? This workout is beginner-friendly and accessible to all. Senior Health Editor Ally Head swears by it for getting her heart rate up and boosting energy during her lunch break.

How long? 8 minutes.

Bruno Mars Walking Workout | Daily Workout at home | 8 minutes - YouTube Watch On

2. 12-minute walking workout

What? Want to bank a slightly longer session but still short on time? This workout has a seriously motivational playlist to go with it.

Why? PT Rick is the mood boost you didn't know you needed, and you'll boost cardio fitness in under 15 minutes. energy.

How long? 12 minutes.

2000's Classics Walking Workout | Daily Workout at Home | 12 minutes - YouTube Watch On

3. 15-minute walking workout

What? Another walking workout - what can we say, walking's a great and accessible form of cardio workout? We love this workout because it's enjoyable and suitable for all fitness levels.

Why? Low impact and mood boosting, it'll get your blood pumping and your heart rate up without getting too much of a sweat on.

How long? 15 minutes.

15 minute walking workout | Low Impact | Moore2Health - YouTube Watch On

4. Full Body HIIT Workout

What? An intense, full-body, equipment-free workout

Why? This is one of PT Long's recommendations. “This is a highly focused, strength-based full-body workout, which combines bodyweight exercises and dynamic circuits for complete muscle engagement,” says Long. “It’s perfect for those seeking intensity and precision in their workout to maximise results in a short timeframe.”

How long? 20 minutes.

20 MIN FULL BODY WORKOUT - Intense Version / No Equipment I Pamela Reif - YouTube Watch On

5. Strengthening and Mobilising Yoga Flow

What? A full body flow which cultivates heat in the body, building strength and mobility in equal measure.

Why? “This flow brings a balanced and mindful approach to movement,” says Long. “It’s ideal for anyone looking to cultivate body awareness while maintaining overall conditioning because it enhances mobility, stability and breath control, which creates a restorative counterpoint to more intense strength or cardio sessions.”

How long? 20 minutes

Full Body Flow | 20-Minute Yoga Practice - YouTube Watch On

6. Beginner-friendly Express Pilates Workout

What? A quick, flowing Pilates workout for posture and strength

Why? “This 20-minute Pilates session is a masterclass in efficient training,” says Long. “Every sequence is designed with purpose to strengthen the core, enhance stability and improve mobility without wasting energy on unnecessary movement. It’s the kind of intelligent, time-efficient workout I’d recommend to anyone looking to be challenged in a short window of time.”

How long? 20 minutes

20 MIN EXPRESS PILATES WORKOUT || Beginner to Moderate Pilates (No Equipment) - YouTube Watch On

7. 20 minute walking workout

What? Qualified trainer Lucy Wyndham-Read's sessions are universally loved - they're knee-friendly and short but sweet.

Why? You'll be guided through every section of this workout, with Wyndham-Read providing easy-to-understand and detailed explanations of each move.

How long? 20 minutes.

Walking 🔥 Workout at Home - 20 Minute Walk at Home - YouTube Watch On

