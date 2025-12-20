Heard of The Viral 6-6-6 Walking Trend, Which Promises To Make Cardio Easier Than Ever? A PT Explains

Consistency is a key component for achieving any goal, but if you find it particularly challenging to stick to a training routine at this time of year, let us reassure you that it’s completely OK to switch things up every now and then. Statistics show that 48% of Brits find it harder to stick to their normal training routine during winter, understandably citing busy schedules, poor weather, frosty temperatures and reduced daylight as reasons for their reduced activity, while 61% stop exercising altogether.

Additionally, data released by Sport England last year revealed that almost three-quarters of women - 72% - alter their outdoor activity routines during winter due to safety concerns. Evidently, the seasonal shift facilitates a collective change in behaviour where exercise habits are concerned. If you feel called to rest during this time, we hope you feel empowered to. If you’re looking for a little motivation to maintain movement during winter, however, a simple challenge could inspire you to increase your daily activity. Introducing: the 6-6-6 walking trend.

Essentially, it’s a structured walking workout that requires no equipment (though it can be done on a treadmill), made popular by TikTok. “The basic idea is to warm up for six minutes, walk briskly for 60 minutes and finish with a gentle 6-minute cool down,” explains PT Emily Taylor. Many people also choose to do the workout at 6:00 a.m. or 6:00 p.m., and some follow it six days a week. “This is what gives the routine its full ‘6-6-6’ flavour,” says PT Leah Georges.

As the 6-6-6 walking workout trends - a personal trainer explains

What is the 6-6-6 walking trend?

The key? The 6-6-6 walking trend is intended to include a brisk walk. “Aim for a pace you can still talk in short sentences at – enough to raise your heart rate but still low-impact,” says Georges.

Why so much emphasis on the number six? “Fitness trends spread faster when they sound neat and rhythmic,” says Georges. She’s not wrong; the viral 12-3-30 workout was a big hit last year. Other popular number-based sessions include the 25-7-2 workout , 3-2-8 method and 5-10-15 challenge .

“Like many trends, such as the 12-3-30 walking workout, the pattern of numbers is catchy and memorable, which is a big part of why it spread. But there is some solid logic behind it,” says Taylor. “A six-minute warm-up is about right before any workout – it's enough to get the blood flowing, lubricate the joints and get us into the right headspace for exercise.” Sixty minutes of walking aligns well with the body’s daily aerobic needs, she says, and will get most people roughly halfway towards a 10,000-step target. “A six-minute cool down helps bring your system back to a calm baseline.”

The additional step of doing the workout at 6 a.m. or 6 p.m. is one that Taylor really rates. “Routine is one of the biggest factors in sticking to an exercise habit,” she says. “As for doing it six times per week, that really depends. Consistency matters more than intensity, and it’s always important to meet yourself where you’re at. Plus, we want to allow time in the week for other activities like weight lifting, which are crucial for our long-term health.”

What are the 6-6-6 walking trend benefits?

The health benefits of walking are well established. Research demonstrates that even as little as 10 minutes of daily walking can help to build stamina, and improve your heart health and cardiovascular fitness. One study, by the American Heart Association, revealed that people who do 150-300 minutes per week of moderate physical activity have a 20-21% lower risk of death from all causes, while those who do 75-150 minutes of vigorous activity per week experience a 19% lower risk of mortality from all causes.

There are several key reasons the 6-6-6 walking trend, in particular, could be a positive inclusion in your weekly routing, according to Georges.

1. It's low impact but effective

“Brisk walking for an hour is more accessible than running, it’s also kinder on joints than running,” says Georges.

2. It can benefit your mental wellbeing

“Walking, especially outdoors, can improve mood and help to reduce stress,” says Georges. Science supports this, too. Data from the 2019 Monitor of Engagement with the Natural Environment Survey found that two hours of nature a week significantly improves health and wellbeing.

3. It’s accessible

“Because it doesn’t require special equipment or to be super fit, you can do it for free and at most fitness levels,” Georges says. You can complete the 6-6-6 walking trend in your neighbourhood park, on a treadmill at your local gym or using a walking pad in your living room – it’s totally up to you. And, best of all, there are no pacing ideals – you can walk at a speed that’s manageable for you.

“As it’s essentially a structured walking challenge, you get all the usual benefits of walking – it can support cardiovascular health, reduce stress, boost your mood and improve your overall daily activity levels, which most of us could use more of,” says Taylor in summary.

Should I try the 6-6-6 walking trend?

Good question. While the 6-6-6 walking challenge is undoubtedly a simple and formulaic workout, which makes it great for beginners, completing the challenge six days a week might be overkill, warns our expert. “Seventy-two minutes of walking, six days a week, adds up, and for many people, that’s a lot of time to dedicate to just walking,” says Georges. “A huge part of my job as an online coach is helping people who already feel like they don’t have time to fit fitness into their lives. I work with them to look at their schedules and build healthy habits that feel seamless and realistic. So for most people, committing that amount of time to walking every day simply isn’t practical.”

However, any movement is usually better than none. “If walking is something you genuinely enjoy, and you do have the time to commit to the 6-6-6 routine, then go for it,” Georges says. “My advice would be to prioritise strength training, and let extra steps become part of your everyday life: take the stairs, get off the bus a stop early, go for weekend walks without putting time pressure on them.”

Taylor warns against diving into the trend if you’re not used to walking every day. “It’s important to consider where you’re starting from,” she says. “If you’re currently very sedentary and averaging fewer than 2,000 steps a day, suddenly jumping to the full 6-6-6 format is a big leap. You’re asking a lot of your body. A gradual build would serve you (and your joint health) much better.”

It’s also worth noting that, at this time of year, when daylight is sparse, you may not feel comfortable doing the 6-6-6 walking trend at 6 a.m. or 6 p.m. when it’s dark outside. It’s essential to prioritise your wellbeing, and so, if you ask us, it’s better to discount this rule and instead choose a time and location that feels safe if you’re going to do the 6-6-6 walking trend. Or, move your workouts indoors.

While trends can be fun and motivating, Taylor emphasises the importance of understanding why, exactly, you feel compelled to try a viral workout. “Are you doing it because someone online swears by it, or because it genuinely fills a gap in your routine?” she asks. “If it helps you move more and you enjoy it, brilliant. If not, there are plenty of other ways to get your steps in and support your fitness without forcing yourself into a format that doesn’t suit your lifestyle.”

