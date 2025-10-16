Keen to Swerve the Gym As Temperatures Drop? 5 Cosy Home Workouts That Come PT-Approved

The change of seasons brings with it many things. For starters, those deliciously crunchy brown leaves, the autumnal menus (hello pumpkin-spiced everything) and, of course, crisp temperatures and a 99.9% chance of rain. But the drop in temperatures and the darker mornings and evenings can also result in a dip in motivation levels to work out - especially if your workouts involve heading outdoors or commuting to the gym. Thankfully, that’s where the best cosy home workouts are here to save the day.

“As the weather gets colder and darker, motivation to head out to a class or gym can dip,” Rebecca Dadoun, founder of Pilates Prescription, confirms. "Rolling out a mat in your living room, lighting a candle, and moving at your own pace can feel like a form of self-care rather than a chore. It’s also a great way to stay consistent when energy levels tend to drop during autumn and winter. People are naturally drawn to creating routines that feel nurturing and comfortable, and home workouts fit that perfectly."

The good news is that there are many ways to workout from home and do so while staying cosy. If you're a fan of Pilates, there's a shedload of classical, wall, beginner and advanced workouts to get stuck into. All you need is a mat and some comfy clothes. Prefer to shift some weights? Pop on some loungewear, dim the lights and look no further than the expert-approved 30-minute home dumbbell workouts. Or, if you want to fit some more steps into your day, pop your favourite jogging bottoms on, lace up and get stepping with the top indoor walking workouts for beginners that promise to boost fitness in no time. Just remember to make it 'cosy'.

To help you get your endorphin fix from home (without having to step foot outside), we asked fitness experts to share the cosy home workouts they turn to when they want to get their endorphin fix from home. So keep reading to find out what they said. And while you're here, take a look at the best workouts for beginners that will help boost fitness, muscle, and tone, the best 15-minute full-body workouts coaches do themselves when they're short on time and the best YouTube workouts of all time to boost your fitness from home.

5 best cosy home workouts to welcome in autumn

What are cosy home workouts?

Cosy home workouts are exactly what they say on the tin: workouts that can be done from the comfort of your home.

But just because they’re completed in your living room (or wherever you have enough space to roll out a mat), it doesn’t mean that they need to be any less intense or effective.

As Michelle D’Onofrio, Pilates instructor at YATTA Studio, explains: "[Cosy home workouts] save time with no need to travel to the gym and they help maintain consistency by making it easier to fit in shorter sessions alongside your usual routine. They also allow you to customise the environment to suit your mood with soft music, candles, or dim lights – ideal for Pilates, stretching, or light strength work."

What are the benefits of cosy home workouts?

There are almost too many benefits to count. For starters, one of the biggest pros is that you'll avoid the cold and dark commute to the gym. “You can roll out of bed, throw on comfortable clothes, and get moving in your own space, which reduces the friction between you and your workout,” Clift says.

And D’Onofrio agrees, stating: "Working out at home during the colder months offers comfort and convenience - you can exercise in your favourite loungewear, with cosy lighting or even by the heater or fireplace.”

Cosy home workouts are also cost-effective. “You don’t need expensive equipment to get results, as bodyweight exercises can be just as effective,” D’Onofrio adds.

For example, one 2018 study, published in the European Journal of Applied Physiology, highlighted that you can expect to see muscle growth from just 10 resistance sessions. While a previous study , published in 2017, concluded that 'significant increases in lean mass' could be seen after just seven resistance training workouts over the course of four weeks.

“In addition, training at home allows you to create a cosy, enjoyable environment, whether that’s lighting a candle, playing your favourite playlist, or keeping the workout short but effective,” Clift concludes.

Another brilliant benefit of cosy home workouts? It helps potentially reduce the likelihood of catching a cold during the autumn/winter period.

D’Onofrio adds: “It offers the added privacy many appreciate during flu season, avoiding crowded gym spaces while still staying active.”

Who are cosy home workouts best for?

Cosy home workouts can work well for anyone. But in particular, Clift notes that these types of workouts can prove to be beneficial for those who struggle with time, motivation, or simply prefer to move in the comfort of their own space.

“They’re particularly great for beginners who might feel intimidated by the gym, as well as busy parents or professionals who want to squeeze in a workout without disrupting their day,” the PT says.

Of course, due to their cosy nature (and the fact you won't have to budge too far from your working-from-home set up to your exercise mat), they’re also a great option for people who want to stay active over the colder months but want flexibility. “Whether that means fitting in a quick session before work or winding down with a gentle stretch in the evening,” Clift adds.

According to Abby McLachlan, Pilates instructor and founder of East of Eden, cosy home workouts can also be ideal for those with "chronic conditions, joint sensitivity and mobility issues for whom the dark and cold represent a real barrier to leaving the house".

5 YouTube cosy home workouts, chosen by a PT

1. The Body Coach – 10-Minute Home Workout

What? Split into 35 seconds of work and 25 seconds of rest, this gentle low-impact beginner workout contains just ten exercises.

Why? “It’s a high-tempo and cardio-focused full-body workout,” personal trainer Monty Simmons says. “And it’s full body with extra emphasis on cardio and endurance. Watch out for lots of running on the spot and deep knee bends—avoid if you’re sore or have sensitive knees.”

How long? 10 minutes.

QUICK 10 Minute Ultimate Beginners Workout Low-Impact | The Body Coach TV - YouTube Watch On

2. Kat Atienza 15-Minute Strength Workout

What? A full-body low-impact, full body workout where you'll complete two sets of three different moves for 50 seconds each.

Why? “There are optional dumbbells or bodyweight only required,” Simmons says. “Watch out for kneeling work and take care if getting up and down off the floor is tricky.”

How long? 15 minutes.

15 Minute Low Impact Full Body Strength Workout | Good Moves | Well+Good - YouTube Watch On

3. Classical Mat Full Body Workout

What? If you're a Pilates stan, this classical low-impact workout will help you move your whole body, leaving you feeling strong, stretched and ready to take on the day.

Why? "Autumn is one of my favourite times of year to add more practice at home," Pilates instructor James Shaw says. "For me, that’s always Pilates. Matwork is such a winner because you don’t need much space or equipment, and yet it gives you everything: strength, flexibility, control and a full body workout. If you’re struggling to get into the studio or just want to supplement your classes, Pilates with Ashlea on YouTube is always my go-to.

How long? 15 minutes.

Classical Pilates workout | 15 min | Intermediate - YouTube Watch On

4. No equipment full-body workout

What? A full-body no-equipment workout that's bound to get your heart rate up in minutes. "It’s you against the clock, which keeps it engaging and motivating, but it can be done entirely in your living room with nothing more than a mat," Clift says.

Why? "The movements, jumping jacks, crunches, lunges, and burpees combine cardio with core and full body strength, making it a well-rounded workout that heats you up quickly, which feels especially good when it’s cold outside," the PT says. "Because you’re moving at your own pace, you can push harder if you want a challenge, or slow it down and still get a great sweat. It’s short, dynamic, and leaves you feeling energised, all without ever needing to step foot outside."

How long? 17 minutes.

Selene Full body workout | Freeletics no equipment workout - YouTube Watch On

5. GrowwithJo – 20-Minute Full-Body Flow

What? Had an exercise break? Then this upbeat indoor walking workout, which can help you increase your step count, could be just what your mind and body need this autumn.

Why? Simmons says that this workout is light, rhythmic, and easy to follow. “[It’s} full body with fluid, dance-inspired movement for mobility and energy,” he says. Although it does involve some bending and hinging forward. “So skip moves if your lower back gets sore,” he adds.

How long? 20 minutes.

20 Min Beginner Workout After A Long Break - YouTube Watch On

Shop Marie Claire UK's cosy at-home workout kit:

