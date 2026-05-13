Trust Me, I'm a Longevity Doctor—6 Simple Daily Habits I Prioritise For Healthy Ageing

In a world where wellness trends come and go, there's one buzzword that's got us all hooked: longevity. With average life expectancy in the UK peaking at around 82 years of age (it has more than doubled in the last hundred years), the conversation has turned from simply living longer to how to live well for longer.

However, according to research, healthy life expectancy falls around 10 to 20 years below our longevity, meaning that the way we age is vital. As we live longer, have improved access to high-tech, preventative tests and treatments and are less willing to compromise on wellbeing, the aim now is to improve our health span - essentially, the number of years we're living well. And so, the past decade has ushered in a plethora of healthy ageing tips promising to help us biohack our way well into our eighties (and beyond) - but the experts agree that longevity is far more than just a fad.

"Healthy ageing is not just a wellness trend," notes Dr Lucy Hooper, private GP and co-founder of Coyne Medical. "Medical research is increasingly focused on the growing gap between life expectancy and healthy life expectancy, as people are living longer but often spending more years in poor health. In the United States, this gap has been estimated at more than twelve years, and globally, it tends to be even larger for women than men. Reducing that gap is one of the biggest opportunities in modern preventive healthcare."

And while the privileged few may be able to access expensive treatments and preemptive tests at glossy clinics, the good news is that, in fact, those simple lifestyle tweaks we can all try are the ones that are likely to make the most difference.

Research (such as this study, published in the journal JMIR Public Health & Surveillance) shows that the link between lifestyle and longevity is well established, with behaviours such as not smoking, moving enough and having a healthy diet corresponding with lower overall mortality and chronic disease.

Which is excellent news for most of us, as rather than spending thousands of pounds upwards (wishful thinking) on the latest biohacking trends, we can instead focus on the free, simple daily habits that make a real difference to overall health and wellbeing.

So, with this in mind, we've mined top longevity experts to find out what they do each and every day to stay as healthy as possible - no gatekeeping, here. Keep scrolling for all their tips, but in the meantime, you might be interested in our guides to the best longevity workouts, how to hack your longevity from home, and read up on musclespan, here.

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I'm a longevity doctor - these are the daily habits I prioritise for healthy ageing

What is longevity and healthy ageing?

Still not sure what the deal is with longevity? You're not alone - and with all the noise surrounding healthy living, it's not surprising, either. But you'll be relieved to hear that it's actually pretty straightforward.

"When we speak about longevity, we’re not simply referring to living longer," explains Dr Angela Rai, GP and longevity expert at The London General Practice. "We’re talking about living better - maintaining vitality, independence, cognitive clarity, and emotional wellbeing for as many years as possible. Longevity is about extending healthspan, not just lifespan, so increasing the number of healthy years lived. It's all about optimising our health to live free from disease for as long as we can."

Why is healthy ageing such a buzz phrase, right now?

So, we know that women in particular are living in poor health for longer than ever before, but we're also existing in the most technologically advanced age ever, meaning that we're more tuned in to how we can influence ageing.

Hence, a whole movement has evolved around longevity and biohacking, and while a cynic might argue that much of this is driven by profit, there's no doubt that our understanding of our health has never been better.

"There’s growing interest in longevity right now because people are becoming far more proactive about their health and wellbeing," shares Dr Mohammed Enayat, GP, longevity expert and founder of HUM2N. "We’re seeing a shift away from reactive healthcare towards prevention, optimisation and long-term wellness. Advances in science have also made topics like biological ageing, inflammation, gut health, metabolic health and cellular repair much more mainstream and accessible.

"Social media, wearable health technology and celebrity wellness culture have also accelerated the conversation, with more people tracking sleep, stress, fitness and nutrition than ever before. At the same time, people are living longer, so naturally there’s more focus on how to maintain energy, vitality and independence as we age."

Can we really influence how well we age through diet and lifestyle?

This is where the talk around longevity gets really interesting, because we've moved from seeing our health as something that's largely down to luck and genetics to a more fluid, reactive concept that we're able to mould ourselves through the choices we make every day.

"The evidence that diet and lifestyle influence longevity is incredibly strong, even when changes are introduced later in life," shares Dr Hooper. "Advances in science, greater access to testing, and a cultural shift in how we think about ageing mean many people are no longer willing to accept declining health as inevitable, and diet and lifestyle factors repeatedly show strong associations with improved healthspan and longevity.

"For example, one major study suggested that moving from a typical Western diet to a more optimised dietary pattern at age 40 could add more than a decade to life expectancy. Even beginning at 60 was associated with gains of around eight years."

6 non-negotiable daily habits for healthy ageing, according to experts

1. Prioritise consistent sleep

Easier said than done, sure - but all our experts stressed the importance of sleep for wellbeing.

"My non-negotiables would always start with sleep," says Dr Enayat. "High-quality sleep is essential for recovery, hormone regulation, cognitive function, skin health and reducing inflammation, while poor sleep accelerates ageing both internally and externally."

Crucially, we're not just talking about getting the right amount of sleep here. While that's undoubtedly important, the consistency of your routine also matters, so aiming for a regular sleep and wake time is ideal.

2. Focus on daily movement over the gym

"There’s a common misconception that only structured gym routines or intense cardio sessions count as worthwhile exercise," says Dr Cheryl Lythgoe at Benenden Health. "However, while frequent exercise sessions, such as weight-lifting, cycling, or team sports, are a fantastic habit for healthy ageing, it’s crucial not to overlook the importance of regular daily movement. When it comes to cardiovascular health and healthy ageing, long periods of sedentary time and inactivity can have a serious impact.

"That’s why you should focus on increasing your Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis (NEAT), which is all the movement you do outside of formal exercise. You can do this by incorporating small activities into your day, such as marching on the spot while waiting for the kettle to boil, choosing to take the stairs, or swapping a sit-down coffee catch-up for a walk. Ultimately, the primary goal is simply to break up long periods of sitting."

3. Try habit stacking your nutrition

There's no doubt that there's a lot of conflicting nutrition advice out there, and it can quickly feel overwhelming. The experts' top tip? Just make one small change.

"Rather than attempting a complete overhaul, it’s better to start with a single, manageable change to diet," advises Dr Lythgoe. "For example, you could switch from whole milk to semi-skimmed or focus on adding one extra portion of vegetables to your main meal each day. These small changes are far more likely to become permanent habits.

"Once this habit is embedded into your daily routine, why not try adding another small change? Known as habit stacking, this helps us to not only improve but also stay consistent with those healthy habits, too."

4. Cultivate a sense of purpose

Ok, so this one is slightly more subjective, but studies show that living with a sense of purpose is a strong indicator of healthy ageing.

"One area that still does not receive enough attention is purpose," notes Dr Hooper. "Stress, depression and poor mental health are strongly associated with cardiovascular and metabolic disease, but we speak far less about the biological importance of meaning and fulfilment.

"Having a strong sense of purpose has been associated with a roughly 17% reduction in all-cause mortality, independent of physical health, depression and socioeconomic factors. It also appears to reduce the risk of cognitive decline. Those are remarkably tangible health benefits from something that also improves day-to-day happiness and resilience."

5. Build social connection

"One area that’s often overlooked in longevity conversations is social connection," shares Dr Enayat. "Studies consistently show that strong relationships, purpose and community are linked to longer, healthier lives. Mental wellbeing and emotional health are deeply connected to physical ageing."

6. Work on stress management

The goal here isn't to eliminate stress, as this is impossible. So, it's all about optimising how we manage it, to minimise the impact it's having on both mental and physical wellbeing.

"Stress management is another key factor," agrees Dr Enayat. "Chronic stress can accelerate biological ageing and contribute to inflammation, fatigue and hormonal imbalances. Creating space for recovery, whether through exercise, time outdoors, mindfulness or social connection, is incredibly important.

"It's important to note, here, that consistency matters more than extremes. Longevity is built through sustainable daily habits over years, not quick fixes or trends."

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