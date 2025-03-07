Short on time and motivation? 5 best 20-minute yoga workouts instructors do themselves from home

Contrary to any preconceived notions you may have, you don’t need to be dripping with sweat, gasping for breath or in a gym to enjoy a quality workout. In fact, the best 20-minute home yoga workouts can help you boost your strength and flexibility and relieve some stress - and you won’t even have to leave your four walls to enjoy these benefits.

Just take this 2021 study as an example. Researchers discovered that just ten minutes of daily yoga at home could reduce musculoskeletal discomfort and mood disturbance of those WFH. While a second piece of research , published in the Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine journal, concluded that the "frequency" of home practice appears to be “very important” in helping people improve health behaviours or lifestyle-related health conditions.

Suggesting one reason why people are rolling out their mats at home in 2025, Charlie Hollinshead, founder of Blanc Space Studios , says: “More people are prioritising not just fitness but also mental health, stress relief, and mobility. With hybrid working still common, accessible at-home workouts like yoga fit well into busy routines."

With so many types to choose from - we're looking at you, Vinyasa yoga, Iyengar yoga , Hatha yog a , and Ashtanga yoga - you really are spoilt for choice. Struggling to fit in a class or just prefer to downward dog and dolphin pose from the comfort of your own living room? Below, we've asked certified yoga teachers for the 20-minute yoga workouts they swear by.

Don't miss our guides to yoga for beginners , the best specific yoga poses for beginners before your first class or our go-to Yoga with Adriene classes (AKA one of the internet's fave yogis) to try. Keen to try yoga for specific ailments? Don't miss our guides to yoga for flexibility, yoga for lower back pain , and yoga for energy, here.

Keen to get a stretch on at home? 5 best 20-minute home yoga workouts to try

Are 20-minute yoga workouts effective?

They absolutely can be. “20-minute yoga flows, especially ones fused with more challenging shapes and a workout element, are amazing for those of us with more energy to use, but less time to do it in,” confirms Cat Meffan , yoga teacher and founder of Soul Sanctuary .

“We always have to remember that yoga is so much more than a workout,” Meffan adds, citing that yoga always incorporates the breath. “This is why yoga workouts can be very effective, as they are strengthening the body, enhancing our mobility and flexibility, all whilst connecting us to our breath and therefore helping us find more calm and grounding,” the expert adds.

Hollinshead agrees, noting that a well-structured 20-minute yoga session can improve strength, flexibility, and mental clarity. But the key, she says, is prioritising the quality of each movement. “Focusing on controlled movement, breathwork, and proper alignment can make a short session highly effective,” Hollinshead says.

Plus, according to a study , a 20-minute bout of yoga can also improve focus and working memory. While a second study, of more than 700 people, found that practising yoga poses for 12 minutes a day improved their bone health.

@sofjamk Doing yoga daily has helped me immensely in my fitness journey. Not only physically but mentally! Yoga has many many benefits, here i just share 4 of them. It not only makes you more flexible but it builds streght at the same time. It helps with stress and inflammation, and it’s a practice you can do both in the morning or before bed. I love it ♬ hell n back - 🤍

Who are 20-minute yoga workouts best for?

Meffan suggests that these types of classes are ideal for people who are new to the practice of yoga. They might also suit those who are looking for a low-impact workout they can do in their own time, due to their online nature.

While Hollinshead says short 20-minute yoga sessions can also work well for those who are time-poor, like busy professionals or parents, highlighting they are a "manageable way to build confidence and develop a routine".

The expert says they can also work well with those who are managing stress. “A short, mindful break can help reset the mind and body.”

How many 20-minute yoga workouts should I do a week?

The NHS physical activity guidelines recommend completing strengthening activities that work all major muscle groups at least two days a week. They also recommend completing at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity a week, spread evenly over four to five days a week - which would equate to 30 minutes of exercise.

Seeing as you'll most likely be supplementing your 20-minute sessions with daily steps, Hollinshead says: “For general well-being, three to four sessions a week can improve flexibility and reduce stress. If you’re looking to build strength or see faster progress, aim for five to six sessions. Even a daily 20-minute practice can have a significant impact over time."

5 best 20-minute yoga workouts to try at home

1. Yoga with Adriene – Morning Yoga Flow

What? A morning yoga flow to help improve your flexibility, boost your overall health, reduce stress levels and help you wake up.

Why? “A great energising flow that gently wakes up the body and mind,” Hollinshead says.

How long? 20 minutes

Morning Yoga Flow | 20-Minute Morning Yoga Practice - YouTube Watch On

2. Sarah Beth Yoga – Deep Stretch for Flexibility

What? A deep stretching yoga session, that will target the hip flexors, quads, and hamstrings.

Why? “Ideal for improving mobility and releasing tension, especially after a workout,” Hollinshead says.

How long? 20 minutes.

20 min DEEP STRETCHING Yoga for Flexibility: Hip Flexors, Quads, Hamstrings - YouTube Watch On

3. Cat Meffan – Strength and Flow Yoga

What? Build strength and endurance with this power yoga flow.

Why? “Combines flexibility with core strength for a well-rounded practice,” Hollinshead says.

How long? 20 minutes.

POWER YOGA | Full Body Power Flow | CAT MEFFAN - YouTube Watch On

4. Core yoga workout

What? A yoga workout that will wake up your core muscles.

Why? "Targeting just the core muscles, this abs yoga workout will leave you with the best kind of spicy burning sensation and a sense of achievement," Meffan adds.

How long? 20 minutes.

YOGA FOR ABS | Awaken The Core | CAT MEFFAN - YouTube Watch On

5. Sun Salutation Yoga Workout

What? A full-body 20-minute yoga workout that combines breathwork with a series of poses.

Why? "Using traditional sun salutations, but adding in lots of variations and ways to challenge the body, helps us feel that sense of getting a workout, whilst staying in a structured flow," Meffan explains.

How long? 20 minutes.

DAY 1: POWER SALUTATIONS | Step Into Your Power Challenge | SOUL SANCTUARY - YouTube Watch On

