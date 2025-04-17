Short on time but keen to boost body and mind? Top experts share their go-to 10-minute yoga flows

If you’ve found yourself starting each day with a quick scroll through social media, you’re not alone. It’s easy to do in today’s fast-paced, always-connected world. But did you know? What might feel like a moment of downtime can actually increase anxiety, disrupt sleep and leave us feeling more mentally cluttered than calm.

But it's not all bad news. Research shows that breaking a habit is much easier when you have something healthier to replace it with. Enter: the best 10-minute yoga workouts to boost calm, zen and grounding on those days where you really haven’t got time to fit in a full gym workout or run.

Beneficial for both body and mind, a daily morning yoga flow can help set a positive tone for your day, all from the comfort of your pyjamas and without moving further than your bedroom floor.

You don’t need to dedicate hours to your daily practice or try loads of different types - we're looking at you, Hatha yoga, Vinyasa yogaa, and Ashtanga yoga - to feel the benefits, either. Take this 2021 study , for example, which showed that just ten minutes of daily yoga significantly improved mood and alleviated muscular pain. Or this 2017 study which found that even brief sessions of yoga can lower cortisol levels, reduce fatigue and enhance cognitive function.

“Yoga doesn’t have to be a perfectly structured class with a mat, props, and incense,” says certified yoga instructor Bethan Walters . “It’s not about ticking a box, and you don’t need to carve out a sacred sixty-minute slot. It might look like starting your day with gentle stretches - a child’s pose, a soft downward dog , or gentle twists. It’s just about connecting with your body, even briefly.”

Sounds dreamy, right? But what does a good 10-minute yoga workout actually look like? We asked three accredited yoga teachers for the flows they swear by. Keep scrolling - and don't miss our guides to yoga for beginners , featuring all of the best yoga poses for beginners , team MC UK's favourite Yoga with Adriene classes, and round-ups of the best yoga for flexibility, yoga for lower back pain , and yoga for energy moves, here. Got a little more time on your hands? Enter, the best 20-minute yoga workouts to do from home.

We've asked top experts for their take on the best 10-minute yoga workouts - your guide

Are 10-minute yoga workouts effective?

Absolutely, says Walters, who reminds us that the time we spend on the mat doesn’t really matter. “A 10-minute yoga session can be incredibly effective, especially when it’s consistent and intentional,” she explains. “In a culture that often encourages us to disconnect from our bodies, ignoring tiredness and discomfort, yoga invites the opposite.”

Walters encourages us to focus on internal listening so that we learn what it feels like to honour where we are each day. “That might be pushing your edge, or it might mean dropping into a child's pose. Ultimately, yoga helps you remember that your body isn’t an obstacle to overcome - it’s an ally. The more we listen to it, the better we can live within it.”



Megan Keith , Yoga Coach and Founder of Breathe Sisters , agrees. “I would argue that 10 minutes of consistent practice is actually better than one 60-minute practice once a month, especially because it’s buildable. You could begin with 10 minutes in the morning, and then increase to an additional 10 minutes over lunch, before finishing off with 10 minutes to relax before bed. What started as a 10-minute practice has transformed into a thirty-minute routine.”

Who are 10-minute yoga workouts best for?

Jenny Haynes , Movement, Meditation and Breathwork Facilitator, suggests short classes for those starting out on their yoga journey or those looking to integrate a more regular practice. “We can set goals of sixty minutes of yoga every morning all we like, but for people with busy lives, that goal can slip quite quickly, and before we know it, we've lost the habit. Focusing on an achievable goal such as ten minutes can kickstart a positive and sustainable long-term routine.”

As someone who often gets restless at the end of practice, especially in Savasana (the final resting pose), the thought of a shorter session appeals. Walters concurs, adding that short yoga practices are perfect for anyone who finds it hard to switch off or who treats movement as a means to an end." “Yoga offers a completely different perspective. It’s about being in your body, enjoying movement, and learning to listen to what you need in the moment. Sometimes, ten mindful minutes is all it takes to reconnect with that.”

How many 10-minute yoga workouts should I do a week?

All three teachers emphasise that, ultimately, this decision is entirely individual. “With 10 minutes you can definitely go more frequently than you could with a full 60-90 minute class,” explains Haynes. “One to two 10-minute sessions a day, five to seven days a week could be great, especially if you're incorporating some more down-regulating, soothing practices alongside the more dynamic sessions.”

Keith reminds us that as with any workout, “the key is to build up gradually, to avoid risk of injury and build meaningful habits that create lifelong change.”

Rather than aiming for a set number of sessions, Walters prefers to think about yoga as a daily opportunity to check in with herself. “Let movement be a form of self-connection, not a task to complete,” she says. “Rather than telling yourself that you have to do three sessions a week, use the time that you are on the mat to move in ways that feel intentional. Tune into your breath, scanning from head to toe as you inhale and exhale, allowing yourself to consciously relax, settle, and ground.”

5 best 10-minute yoga workouts, chosen by a coach

1. Morning yoga for energy

What? An energising full-body practice, incorporating some deep side bends and hamstring stretching.

Why? “This session has a beautiful flow to it, and it’s a great energy booster,” says Haynes. “For those looking to start a consistent yoga routine, Kassandra has a full 30-day series of 10-minute Yoga sessions to start your day.”

How long? Ten minutes.

10 min Morning Yoga To Kick Start Your Day – Day #28 (MORNING YOGA FOR ENERGY) - YouTube Watch On

2. Full body Vinyasa

What? A heart-opening, full-body flow session, including some more challenging moves and inversions.

Why? “This flow feels like a 45-minute class condensed into ten minutes; there’s a real mix of everything, including some fun, dynamic options,” explains Haynes.

How long? Ten minutes.

10 Minute FULL BODY Vinyasa | *One of my favorite, fun, quick flows!* - YouTube Watch On

3. Beginner-friendly morning yoga

What? A beginner-friendly routine focusing on tension relief for the muscles and joints.

Why? “Fun, accessible and easy to follow, this follow is a great entry into the world of yoga,” Haynes adds.

How long? Ten minutes.

The BEST way to start your day! | 10-Minute Morning Yoga - YouTube Watch On

4. Full body yoga activation

What? An energising and challenging workout, full of backbends and plenty of twists.

Why? Haynes recommends this as a fiery workout, perfect for waking up and challenging the body. “Maybe a touch strong for total beginners, but great for bringing energy into the body”, she adds.

How long? Ten minutes.

10 Minute Full Body Yoga Activation Practice - YouTube Watch On

5. Peaceful Yoga Nidra

What? Healing and restorative, this is a meditative practice for when you need a moment of stillness.

Why? There’s no movement involved in Yoga Nidra, but Haynes recommends it for body, brain and recovery, helping to support sleep, stress reduction and relaxation.

How long? Ten minutes.

Yoga Nidra for Sleep & Physical Healing | 15 Minute Body Scan - YouTube Watch On

