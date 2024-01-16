If you’re struggling to channel your inner zen after the festive frazzle that was last month (let’s not mention the C word for at least another ten months), we might have the solution for you: yoga for relaxation.

Bear with us – we know that suggesting yoga as a great way to bring some much-needed January zen to your life might not sound revolutionary, but if, like us, you’ve never really given much thought as to why yoga is such a go-to for cultivating some chill, then you might just want to read on.

According to research, almost 500,000 of us practice yoga regularly in the UK, with many of us choosing January to start or revisit our practice. And with good reason – yoga is a great workout for relaxation.

“Yoga is a fantastic way to develop the mind-body connection, something that can deliver huge mental and physical benefits,” explains yoga instructor and psychotherapist Eloise Skinner. “Many people might be looking to get into yoga as a way of reducing stress or maintaining wellbeing at the start of a new year. It can be great for relaxation: it encourages a slow, steady breath and a consistent focus on the present moment. Over time, the practice can help us find a sense of internal calm, stability and focus.”

Given its wide range of benefits, it’s not surprising that yoga has been the go-to celebrity workout for decades, with stars including Jennifer Aniston, Victoria Beckham and Hailey Bieber all known to be fans of the practice. Studies show that yoga can improve flexibility, boost energy, and help us to cultivate gratitude, among other benefits. (Like the sound of that? Our guides to yoga for flexibility and yoga for energy, at the ready).

Pretty impressive stuff, then - and remember, with so many different types of yoga to choose from, you’re sure to find one that suits you – plus, if you’ll be opting for yoga for beginners, know that it's a great workout to opt for, with lots of online classes to guide you. Accessible, free and guaranteed to improve your mental and physical health – what’s not to love?

If you still need some convincing, you might want to check out our guides to the benefits of yoga and the many perks of morning yoga, too. You'll be in downward dog in no time.

Yoga for relaxation: your expert guide

What is yoga for relaxation?

While the clue is in the name here, yoga for relaxation spans a couple of things, share our experts.

"It could be adopting a particular style of practice (perhaps one with a stronger focus on the breath, or a slower flow), or simply practising your regular yoga class with the intention of relaxation," clarifies Skinner.

While all yoga classes will have elements of relaxation practices to them (think a meditation, or resting in Savasana at the end of your class), you'll likely notice that in a relaxation class, you'll hold the poses for longer, deepening into stretches and allowing time and space for introversion. And the best bit? It's suitable for absolutely everyone, from beginners to experienced yogis alike.

"Relaxation yoga is slow and calm, it's about being in your body as you are and not trying to force or push yourself too hard," stresses yoga instructor Tara Lee Oakley at East of Eden. "As such, there is a focus on breathwork, meditation and inner calm, with more reliance on props such as bolsters, blocks and blankets to do some of the work for you. The postures are often simple and supported with breathwork and meditation which allows you to totally let go and be at peace."

Sounds blissful, doesn't it?

What type of yoga is best for relaxation?

When it comes to relaxation, we're looking at Hatha yoga, Yin yoga, and restorative practices as opposed to more dynamic styles of yoga such as Bikram - no extreme temperatures here, thank you.

"Yin yoga might be the practice that comes to mind for most people when they're considering yoga for relaxation," agrees Skinner. "These classes embrace slower poses with a strong focus on breath and present-moment awareness. Yoga nidra is also a great practice for relaxation - translating to "yogic sleep," this practice allows a guided meditation to ease the student into a state of deep relaxation."

If one of your resolutions for 2024 is to rest more - yoga has you covered.

What are the benefits of yoga for relaxation?

Honestly? There's a lot. For the uninitiated, yoga has a myriad of benefits - and they're scientifically proven, too.

Numerous studies show that yoga lowers stress levels and stress, improves mental health, supports sleep hygeine and enhances mobility and flexibility.

"Yoga promotes so many mental and physical benefits," agrees Skinner. "You may notice a calmer state of being, a more relaxed physical body (perhaps releasing tension from shoulders, back and hips), and an increased sense of connection to yourself and the present moment, encouraging a more mindful approach to life."

And the benefits don't end when you roll up your yoga mat, either. "Yoga for relaxation can also equip you with the energy and endurance to head back into a busy everyday schedule," says Skinner.

Yoga for relaxation: 8 yogi-approved flows to try yourself

Keen to give yoga for relaxation a go? We asked Skinner and Oakley for their go-to yoga flows for guaranteed calm, no matter how stressful your day might get. Here are their fail-safe flows.

Don't fancy any of the below? Team MC UK are big fans of Yoga with Adriene, too.

1. 5 minute cat-cow flow

What? This short morning cat cow flow is perfect for waking up the spine and easing into your day.

Why? This flow is super relaxing, says Skinner. "You can close your eyes as you move your spine through these two positions, bringing your attention to your breath. Take a few rounds, synchronising your breath with your movement, to harness the full benefits," she tells MC UK.

How long for? 5 minutes.

2. Anytime relaxing flow

What? This relaxing flow incorporates child's pose and thread the needle - perfect for gently encouraging spine, shoulder and back mobility.

Why? If you don't have at least some back or neck niggles, who even are you? We can all benefit from this super-speedy, easy flow.

How long for? Again, around 5 minutes.

3. 5 minute rolling cobra flow

What?

Why? A firm favourite of Skinner, this flow allows you to go slow and check in with your back. "Repeat a few times, synchronising with your breath - breathing in as you reach up, and out as you lower down," she advises.

How long for? Only 5 minutes of your day.

4. 10 minute Yin sequence

What? A 10 minute yin sequence for tight hips.

Why? "This flow would be helpful for someone who does a desk job or is seated a lot," says Oakley. "In yin yoga the postures are inspired by yoga but have different names and are held for 2-5 minutes.

How long for? 10 minutes.

5. 20 minute slow flow

What? A mindful and gentle 20 minute slow flow.

Why? "A full body stretch done slowly and mindfully with breath is so restorative," advises Oakley. "As you flow you will start to feel amazingly fluid and at ease with life."

How long for? A blissful 20 minutes.

6. 30 minute restorative flow sequence

What? A 30 minute restorative flow sequence

Why? "This flow is for people who are really tired and need total relaxation," advises Oakley. "The postures are supported by blocks, bolters and blankets for a restorative practice."

How long for? Around half an hour.

7. 30 minute pain relief flow

What? 30 minute pain relieving flow sequence.

Why? "So many people struggle with back pain, but there's no need to forgo your yoga practice," explains Oakley. "This flow can help to relieve back and shoulder pain and tension."

How long for? Half an hour.

8. 45-minute total body deep stretch flow

What? You can't go far wrong with a yoga flow with Adriene - millions of subscribers can't be wrong!

Why? A deep stretch flow such as this one will encourage you to hold those poses, deepening into the stretches and focussing on the breath for total body relaxation.

How long for? 45 minutes.

