Move Over, Gym Sessions: 5 10-Minute Arm Workouts That'll Actually Boost Muscle and Tone Your Arms from Home

Working on your upper body strength doesn’t have to start and end with a swanky gym membership or rows (upon rows) of weights. In fact, the best 10-minute arm workouts, which can be done at home (or away), prove otherwise.

“10-minute arm workouts are a great type of workout for those who are entry-level or a beginner," says Anna Hamilton, who is a PT and assistant general manager at PureGym Craigavon . "They’re long enough to get great stimulus to the muscles, but are also short enough that they’re not too overwhelming for those who may be less comfortable with either the environment or moves and equipment. Repeating these types of workouts will enable beginners to build their confidence while also improving consistency in their routines, as they require a low level of time commitment," Hamilton adds.

You might be sceptical as to whether ten minutes is really enough time to fit in an effective workout. But according to research, it is. In one study , published in the European Heart Journal, just two minutes of exercise can lower your risk of heart disease, cancer, and even early death. In comparison, a 2022 study found that a few minutes of high-intensity activity (be it a HIIT-inspired arm workout or just lifting your shopping from the boot of your car into your cupboards) can be a benefit to health and longevity.

Sounds pretty good, right? Well, to help you get your fix, we asked PTs to share the best arm workouts to do from home and in just 10 minutes. For more ways to strengthen your upper body, do read up on the best arm workouts for women , how to get toned arms, and best bicep workouts , tricep exercises . Only got a band at home? Don't skip the best advanced resistance band arm workouts , here.

On the hunt for the best 10-minute arm workouts to try at home? Look no further

What is a 10-minute arm workout?

A 10-minute arm workout is exactly what it says on the tin: an arm workout that lasts for 10 minutes.

“A 10-minute arm workout is ideal for beginners because it’s short enough to feel manageable but yet still be very effective,” explains women’s personal trainer, Sarah Campus , who is also a nutrition coach, wellness expert and the founder of holistic wellness platform LDN MUMS FITNESS . “These short workouts will help beginners build confidence and motivation and build a consistent workout habit without it being too overwhelming for their body or schedule.”

What are the benefits of doing 10-minute arm workouts?

1. They are speedy

At the risk of stating the obvious, one of the top things about 10-minute arm workouts is that they are super speedy, which makes them ideal for those who are time poor.

Due to this benefit, Campus says, “ This makes them easy to fit into a busy schedule, so you’re more likely to get it done as it doesn’t take too long.”

2. They can help you ace your technique

If you’re new to weight training and resistance training , it can be hard to know where to start. But once you’ve learned from an expert how to do each move - whether it’s a bicep curl or chest press - throwing in a couple of 10-minute arm workouts a week can help you master your form and technique.

“Little and often is where it’s at," Campus says.

3. They can help reduce risk of injury

No one wants to fall foul of injury. But according to Campus: “These quick sessions will reduce the risk of injury as they will let you focus on proper form, and let you gradually build strength." It's a win-win.

4. Arm workouts will strengthen your muscles

“Even short workouts can lead to great results,” notes Hamilton. “Consistently completing 10-minute arm workouts will help to strengthen key muscles such as the biceps and triceps, leading to improved muscle definition and stability over time."

5. They will build consistency

Another plus? 10-minute arm workouts can help you build consistency in your training, as they are long enough to still feel the many benefits carving out a stronger top half can bring, yet short enough not to eat into your busy day.

In most instances, you won’t even have to learn how to motivate yourself to want to workout , as before you’ve had time to convince yourself otherwise, the workout will be in the bank.

6. You're more likely to come back for more

“These short workouts also allow more experimentation with different exercises and exercise styles, allowing people to find out what they enjoy doing and what works best for their body,” Hamilton adds.

And as we know, the more you enjoy your workouts, the more likely you’re going to stick with them.

Do 10-minute arm workouts really work?

Good news: 10-minute arm workouts can really work; however, Campus says whether or not you feel and see results is down to a couple of things.

“They work so long as you do them consistently, follow a structured plan, and a plan that has progressive overload ,” the PT says. This phrase is the name given to the fundamental principle in weight training where you gradually increase the challenge of your training over time to continually stimulate the body’s muscles and systems. You can do this by upping your sets, increasing the weight or switching up the difficulty of the move.

“If you are doing a random workout and don’t do it consistently, then you will get random results,” Campus explains. “You want to be able to log/track what you are doing.”

5 of the best arm workouts, all chosen by PTs

1. 10 minute dumbbell arm workout

What? You’ll need a set of light-to-medium dumbbells for this standing workout devised by Campus, which will hit your biceps, triceps, back and core.

Why? “This 10-minute upper body workout is easy to follow and focuses on arms but also the upper body to support posture, as well as arms,” Campus says. “It’s part of a structured workout plan.”

How long? 10 minutes.

Sept Upper 4 - YouTube Watch On

2. Bodyweight arm workout

What? Certified personal trainer Chloe Ting has created a low-impact standing arm workout that uses just your bodyweight as resistance.

Why? “This upper body workout is really good, as it's just body weight, so no equipment needed, and it's easy to follow,” Campus says.

How long? 10 minutes.

10 Mins Toned Arms Workout | No Equipment - YouTube Watch On

3. No equipment arm workout

What? As evidenced by the previous video, you don’t require rows of weights or machines to build stronger arms. And this no-equipment arm workout is another brilliant example. Using just your bodyweight, workout instructor Maddie Lymburner takes you through a 10-minute toned arm circuit.

Why? “This is a quick no-equipment workout, which can be completed anywhere and anytime, so it will be particularly good for those who find sticking to a routine tricky, or are very time poor,” Hamilton says.

How long? 10 minutes.

TONE YOUR ARMS WORKOUT (10 mins, No Equipment) - YouTube Watch On

4. Standing dumbbell workout

What? Using just a pair of dumbbells, fitness instructor Mikala, of Fit By Mik, guides you through a speedy standing arm workout.

Why? “This simple dumbbell-only workout is perfect for those who are trying to feel more comfortable in a gym setting, but are still a little overwhelmed by all of the equipment available,” Hamilton says.

How long? 10 minutes.

10 min STANDING ARM WORKOUT | With Dumbbells | Biceps, Triceps and Shoulders | Zero Pushups - YouTube Watch On

5. Pilates arm workout with light weights

What? Completed from a kneeling position, this workout has a Pilates-inspired twist and uses a set of 1kg dumbbells. But if you haven’t got any to hand, some of the best wrist weights would just as well.

Why? “As Pilates is hugely popular at the moment, I’ve chosen a Pilates-style workout,” says Hamilton. “All of these workouts are solid workouts that can be done three times a week to help build your arm muscles.”

How long? 13 minutes.

💪 13 min Pilates Arm Workout with Light Weights | Kneeling Edition 🔥 - YouTube Watch On

Shop Marie Claire UK's go-to arm day exercise kit: