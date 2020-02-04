Mint Maltesers Buttons are on their way to the UK and we are so ready

From the epic Krispy Kreme Valentine’s Day doughnuts to the almighty Creme Egg chocolate cake bar, the sweet treats of 2020 are going down very well.

Snickers was recently voted as the nation’s favourite chocolate bar (yes, really), but what about our favourite chocolate bites? Who doesn’t enjoy a packet of Smarties, or a roll of Rolos? And then there’s the classic Munchies, and the school lunchbox favourite Milky Way Magic Stars.

But we can guarantee that no matter your chocolate preference, you love a Malteser.

So how would you feel if the Malteser Buttons got a minty makeover?

Mars Wrigley UK have announced that the cool combo will be hitting shelves on 9th March following the success of the Malteser Buttons.

It promises to be a ‘new treat providing a delicious combination of the Maltesers trademark crunch alongside a fresh minty flavour’.

Delish.

Laura Boothroyd, Maltesers Senior Brand Manager said: ‘We’re incredibly excited to be launching Mint Maltesers Buttons into the UK this year.

‘Mint is increasingly popular and coupled with the UK’s existing love of Maltesers Buttons we’re sure this new product will be a hit with Maltesers fans across the country!’

The new chocs will be available as a single bag (32g) for 66p, a treat bag (68g) for £1.19, a treat bag extra free (85g) for £1.19, and a pouch (102g) for £2.09.

So stick the date in your diary and make sure you pick up a packet this weekend.