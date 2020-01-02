Creme Egg chocolate cake bars exist and we’re drooling

This Christmas, we were absolutely spoilt with delicious sweet treats – from the Christmas Colin the Caterpillar cake to the Mr Kipling Christmas cakes.

Now that the holidays are over and everyone is heading back to work (sigh), we’ll no longer be able to sit on the sofa working our way through a tub of Celebrations and catching up on the new series of You. Sob.

However, if you’re looking for the perfect snack to bring into the office to satisfy the 3pm sugar craving, fear not – there’s something very special on offer at the moment and it’s going to be your new favourite.

Enter the mouth-watering Creme Egg chocolate cake bars.

These delights hit shelves in ASDA this week, and the Newfoodsuk Instagram page shared the good news with shoppers.

They wrote: ‘Christmas is officially over… you can now purchase Creme Egg Choc Cake bars! A great chocolate cake topped with Creme Egg fondant! Highly recommend these if you love a Creme Egg!’

The new bars come in a pack of six and they sounds dreamy – think chocolate sponge topped with the nation’s favourite gooey fondant.