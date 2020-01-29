Krispy Kreme launches Valentine’s Day flavours and we’re so in

We want to try everything

Whether you love it or loathe it, there’s no escaping the fact that Valentine’s Day is approaching and everything is getting a romantic makeover. From Lush Valentine’s Day bath bombs (which should never be used as sex toys, FYI) to Ben and Jerry’s Valentine’s Day flavour, there are things out there that we can all enjoy – singletons and loved-up couples alike.

And as the most ro/bromantic day of the year edges ever closer, we’ve got another nugget of happiness to share with you – Krispy Kreme doughnuts are getting a huge Valentine’s Day makeover on February 13th and 14th.

For two days only, Krispy Kreme is turning its entire doughnut range into hearts and hugs. Everything will be ring or heart shaped, so if you’re stuck for ideas then a dozen tray of these will go down a treat.

And that’s not all. There will also be limited edition flavours for you to try with your pals or partner.

First up there’s the Nutty Chocolatta Heart, filled with Nutella, dipped in a rich chocolate icing and decorated with hazelnut pieces.

Then there’s the White Chocolate Berry Heart, a strawberry and white chocolate filling, hand dipped with white chocolate flavoured coating and berry pieces.

If you want something rich, there’s a Dark Chocolate Mint Heart, covered in dark chocolate icing and mint sugar nibs with an oozy mint chocolate filling.

Last but not least, they’re offering the cute Smiley Heart, dipped in strawberry icing with a sticky strawberry filling and strawberry flavoured Kreme.

All the newbies will set you back £2.20 individually and will be available from 3rd February, and there’s a buy one get one free offer on single doughnuts on 5th February.

So there’s no excuse not to pop to your nearest Krispy Kreme counter.

What better way to spend a romantic night in with your S.O. or a chilled-out Galentine’s than downing doughnuts.