Snickers announced as the nation’s favourite chocolate bar (yes, really)

When it comes to that 3pm sugar craving, we all reach for something different – some people will opt for a Creme Egg chocolate cake bar, others will pick up a pink ruby chocolate Magnum on their lunchtime dash to Tesco (even when it’s absolutely freezing outside).

But the latest research into the nation’s favourite chocolate bar has thrown up some rather questionable and controversial results.

The British Heart Foundation surveyed 2,000 British adults and found that our top chocolate bar is, in fact, a Snickers.

Surprised? Well, same.

The nutty confectionary narrowly beat the Cadbury’s Dairy Milk, followed by the iconic Galaxy. HOW?!

However, fourth place also went to a controversial contender: everyone’s least favourite Celebration, the Bounty.

That’s right, the coconut choc that’s always left in the tin after Christmas somehow beat KitKat, Twix, Twirl and Wispa, proving that people involved in this survey had no idea what they were talking about.

The top ten was complete with Mars and Flake.

UK’s favourite chocolate bars

Snickers

Cadbury’s Dairy Milk

Galaxy

Bounty

KitKat

Twix

Twirl

Wispa

Mars

Flake

The data also showed that more than two fifths of Brits would call themselves chocaholics, and the average person in the UK consumes 7,560 chocolate bars in their lifetime.

The BFH is encouraging people to ditch chocolate as part of a Dechox challenge in March to raise money for research into heart and circulatory diseases.

Jo Pullin, Dechox Campaign Manager at the British Heart Foundation, said: ‘We know that chocolate isn’t an essential part of a healthy diet but is a much-loved indulgence in the UK.

‘Whether it’s in cakes, biscuits, a tasty dessert or a chocolate bar, there are so many options available it’s easy to lose track of how much chocolate we’re consuming.

‘It can be difficult to break our chocolate habits but Dechox is the perfect way to help cut your chocolate cravings whilst raising money for a good cause.’

Will you give it a go?