This top-rated English Sparkling Wine is refreshingly affordable — and also has an enticing low-ABV option in the range

The English Sparkling Wine scene is booming. Warmer temperatures across the UK and a high demand for homegrown fizz have contributed toward the thriving market — and standing out from the crowd can be challenging.

But there are a few reasons English Sparkling Wine fans should take note of Britpop, a highly acclaimed bubbles range at an accessible price point.

Firstly, it's fronted by former Blur bassist Alex James (very in keeping with its name). The musician now lives on a farm in Dorset with his family and, as well as being a sparkling wine connoisseur, is also a master cheesemaker — all the ingredients for a top-tier dinner party.

Alex James enjoying a glass of Britpop Brut (Image credit: Britpop/Alex James)

Secondly, it's highly rated. The Sunday Times Wine Club awarded the Britpop Brut 5/5, calling it 'creamy, long and toasty'. The reviews from the Marie Claire team were also glowing, with many commenting that the wine matched their favourite mid-price champagnes and was 'fresh and light with a genuine depth of flavour.' The expert reviewers on the Laithwaites website concur concluding that the Brut was 'better than some champagne twice the price'.

The Britpop trio of Brut, Rosé and Elderflower Fizz

Alex teamed up with the prestigious Furleigh Estate, home to some of the UK's top sparkling wines, and former UK Winemaker of the Year Ian Edwards to bring his vision to life. The hero product from the range, Britpop Brut, is the sum of their efforts. This delicious fizz blends 40% Chardonnay, 40% Pinot Noir, and 20% Pinot Meunier with an ABV of 12%.

“My first English fizz is a versatile companion," says Alex. "Try it with fish and chips on the beach or to toast the Christmas turkey, and great on its own, anytime. Give it some ice when the weather demands it!”

We can testify that this versatile fizz was a winner. In addition to the Britpop Brut, the range includes a fizzy rosé and a low-alcohol elderflower fizz made from blossoms foraged from British hedgerows, natural spring water, and effervescing Champagne yeasts.

(Image credit: Britpop)

“This spritz is a perfect low-alcohol alternative for toasting - it’s fresh, it’s light and delicious,” adds Alex. “Muddle with fresh herbs, berries and ice or lengthen with a sparkling water. Garnish and go! Perfect in a trifle.”

Meanwhile, the Britpop Rosé blends 49% Chardonnay, 37% Pinot Noir and 14% Pinot Meunier, with an ABV of 12%.

“Having a Britpop Sparkling Rosé made perfect sense to me,” Alex explains. "Finding a halfway decent sparkling pink outside of France is quite the challenge, but with this rosé, I think we’ve absolutely smashed it.

Alex added: "With floral, red berry and brioche-y notes, it’s perfect paired with supper or breakfast and is a magic stable mate to our white. And for Christmas, we love it as a palette cleanser.”

(Image credit: Britpop)

Plus, it's an affordable option. English sparkling wines usually retail for upwards of £30 — with prices rising to over £200 for some vintages. The Britpop Brut is a very affordable £25, while the Rosé costs £28. The Elderflower Fizz retails at £12.99 — a bargain price point for when you want a bottle of something extra special.

Alex said of the price difference between English Sparkling Wine and champagne: “The French have invested massive fortunes in marketing," he told The Grocer.

"Every bottle of champagne you buy, you’re paying for all those centuries of investment. It [English sparkling wine] is an easy thing for me to market given the festival and associations to British food.”

For Alex, launching Britpop is a lifelong ambition realised. ‘A glass of Champagne was a great prop in the '90s," he told Great British Life.

He continued: "And it’s something I’ve always wanted – a sparkling wine with my name on it, more so than I've ever wanted a Brit award with my name on it."

Britpop by Alex James range is available exclusively from laithwaites.co.uk