Why Beauty Insiders Are Turning to Doughnut Applicator Lip Balms This Winter
Sign us up for this sensorial experience
If there's one thing you need for the upcoming cold weather season, it's a great lip balm. As a chronically dry lip girlie, I am always on the lookout for amazing new formulas that boost hydration levels, while also being easy (and even a little fun?) to apply. And my latest obsession? Doughnut applicators, which not only make putting your lip balm on a total breeze, but also make it more of a sensorial experience. In other words, the applicator is yet another reason to continuously reach for your trusted balm.
A post shared by LANEIGE UK (@laneige_uk)
A photo posted by on
Doughnut applicators are exactly as their name suggests: a round, pillowy ring with a hole in the middle through which the product is dispensed. They are usually made from a soft, squishy silicone and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) material, which makes them bouncy and pleasant to use. Think of these as the lip balm equivalent of a cushion foundation. The packaging is, in a way, just as important as the product itself for the overall experience. It cushions the lips and has a real sensorial experience, blending beauty with wellness and self-care.
The design itself has been percolating in K-beauty circles for several years, where applicator innovation is as important as the formula inside. Early cushion-style lip products laid the groundwork, with brands like Dr Dennis Gross, for example, houses its hydrating lip balm plumper in a cushion style applicator, allowing users to feel somewhat comforted while using it. Similarly, Laneige's Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serum is a new favourite on TikTok for the same reason. Others that use the ring shape applicators but with slightly less flexible materials include Milk Makeup, Refy and Naturium.
Doughnut applicator lip balms were labelled one of Cosmetics Business' top five makeup trends of 2025 in their recent report, suggesting this rise in popularity is only the beginning. Here's how to get your fix:
The best doughnut applicator lip balms
My personal favourite, the soft, squishy material used in Dr Dennis Gross' offering means applying product becomes a whole experience – and one that I reach for all the time. It's a plumping lip balm so will feel tingly, but is super effective.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.