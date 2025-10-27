Why Beauty Insiders Are Turning to Doughnut Applicator Lip Balms This Winter

If there's one thing you need for the upcoming cold weather season, it's a great lip balm. As a chronically dry lip girlie, I am always on the lookout for amazing new formulas that boost hydration levels, while also being easy (and even a little fun?) to apply. And my latest obsession? Doughnut applicators, which not only make putting your lip balm on a total breeze, but also make it more of a sensorial experience. In other words, the applicator is yet another reason to continuously reach for your trusted balm.

Doughnut applicators are exactly as their name suggests: a round, pillowy ring with a hole in the middle through which the product is dispensed. They are usually made from a soft, squishy silicone and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) material, which makes them bouncy and pleasant to use. Think of these as the lip balm equivalent of a cushion foundation. The packaging is, in a way, just as important as the product itself for the overall experience. It cushions the lips and has a real sensorial experience, blending beauty with wellness and self-care.

The design itself has been percolating in K-beauty circles for several years, where applicator innovation is as important as the formula inside. Early cushion-style lip products laid the groundwork, with brands like Dr Dennis Gross, for example, houses its hydrating lip balm plumper in a cushion style applicator, allowing users to feel somewhat comforted while using it. Similarly, Laneige's Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serum is a new favourite on TikTok for the same reason. Others that use the ring shape applicators but with slightly less flexible materials include Milk Makeup, Refy and Naturium.

Doughnut applicator lip balms were labelled one of Cosmetics Business' top five makeup trends of 2025 in their recent report, suggesting this rise in popularity is only the beginning. Here's how to get your fix:

The best doughnut applicator lip balms

Laneige Glaze Craze Tinted Lip Serum, Chocolate Frosting £14.80 at John Lewis Laneige's balm offers the ultimate celebration of sensory-activating beauty with its soft, bouncy applicators. It comes in a number of beautiful shades, all inspired by the gourmand. Naturium Phyto-Glow Lip Balm £9.60 at Space NK Naturium's lip balm is brilliant at reviving ultra-dry lips that need rescuing, and the shades available are so pretty and flattering. There are actually nine to choose from, meaning something for everyone! The Outset Lip Oasis Glossy Treatment Clear £22 at Cult Beauty Described as a 'cushioning' lip balm, Scarlett Johansson knew exactly what she was doing when she created this product. You can buy the hydrating formula in four shades, but the clear option is always a winner for all seasons. Milk Balmade Electrolyte Lip Balm £14.40 at Space NK Powered by a unique 'electrolyte-rich' trio of ingredients (magnesium, copper, zinc), Milk's lip balm is like a tall glass of water for your pout. There are seven shades, most of which are bright, vibrant colours (but still sheer enough to wear daily). Dr Dennis Gross Skincare DermInfusions Plump + Repair Lip Treatment £25 at Cult Beauty My personal favourite, the soft, squishy material used in Dr Dennis Gross' offering means applying product becomes a whole experience – and one that I reach for all the time. It's a plumping lip balm so will feel tingly, but is super effective. Rimmel Oh My Gloss! Butter Me Up Lip Butter Balm £7.99 at LookFantastic Rimmel describes these as having a 'lip hugging applicator,' which is exactly what we all want! It's a great purse-friendly option, with six hues to choose from.