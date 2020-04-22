Buckingham Palace shares their royal cupcakes recipe and they look incredible

The Queen celebrated her 94th birthday this week, and she reportedly marked the occasion with a virtual birthday party attended by members of the royal family.

She cancelled the traditional birthday gun salutes which usually take place across London as she didn’t feel it was ‘appropriate in the current circumstances’.

However, that hasn’t stopped royal fans from wishing the monarch well on social media, and to celebrate her day the Royal Pasty Chefs have shared the recipe for a chocolate birthday cake – and, quelle surprise, we’re drooling.

However, the Queen doesn’t tuck in to a Bruce Bogtrotter style number. Instead, the pros create some very elegant and absolutely beautiful individual cupcakes for Her Majesty.

Of course, they are iced to perfection and look absolutely flawless, but if you find yourself looking for more baking ideas during lockdown these will be well worth a go.

The recipe was shared on the Queen and Royal Family’s official website and offers two options: a buttercream topping or Royal icing.

The recipe reads: ‘To celebrate The Queen’s birthday we are sharing a chocolate cupcake recipe from The Royal Pastry Chefs.

‘If you or a loved one are celebrating a special occasion during isolation why not treat yourself to some Royal Bakes? Remember to share your creations with us by tagging us on social media and using the #royalbakes.’

So if you want to try your hand at a very regal cupcake, here’s what you need:

Royal cupcakes recipe

Ingredients

Cake sponges – (serves approximately 15):

15g vinegar

300ml milk

50ml vegetable oil

60g butter (melted and cool)

2 eggs

5ml of vanilla essence

250g of self-raising flour

75 of cocoa powder

300g caster sugar

10g bicarbonate of soda

100g white chocolate chips

cupcake cases

Buttercream Topping:

90g of high percentage dark chocolate

100g butter

125g icing sugar

Option to also use Royal icing, instead of buttercream:

Royal icing available pre made in shops

Add food colouring to create different colours

Method

Cake sponge method:

– Preheat the oven to 150C

– Combine the flour, sugar, cocoa powder and bicarbonate of soda into a mixing bowl

– Whisk the eggs in a separate jug, with the vanilla essence, melted butter, oil, milk and vinegar

– Slowly add the wet mixture into the dry mixture, little by little

– Ensure the batter is smooth with no lumps

– Finally add the chocolate chips (alternatives could be nuts, dried fruit)

– Lay the cupcake cases onto a tray

– Use a metal spoon to equally divide the mixture into the cases

– Bake for around 15-18 minutes, take out of the oven when golden and springy on touch

– Leave to cool

Buttercream icing method:

– Cream the sugar and butter together, until light and creamy

– Add in the warm melted chocolate

– If you have a piping bag to hand, pipe the icing on the top of cakes for decoration (otherwise gently use a teaspoon or small spatula to ice)

Royal icing method:

– If decorating with royal icing, roll the icing out and cut into circular disks

– Lay the disc over the cupcake and mould to required shape

Eat and enjoy!

Well that’s our weekend baking sorted.