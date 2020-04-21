Here’s how the Queen will be celebrating her 94th birthday today

This is lovely.

The Queen turns 94-years-old today, with 21 April being one of the monarch’s two birthdays. Her official birthday is celebrated on the second Saturday of June in order to get good weather for the Birthday Parade (AKA Trooping the Colour).

While June is a public celebration of the Queen’s birthday, she tends to spend her April birthday privately with close family members, and marks the day with a gun salute.

This year however, the Queen joins many people across the globe who are celebrating birthdays in isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic. And as you’d expect, she’s having to do things differently.

For the first time in 68 years, the Queen will not be marking the big day with a traditional royal gun salute due to it not being appropriate. And seeing as she is isolated to her home with her husband Prince Philip and tended to a skeleton team of just eight staff, it looks like it may be a smaller celebration than usual in terms of people.

It is thought instead that the Queen will be marking the day with a virtual birthday party, with the royal family thought to be taking part in a group video call to celebrate with HRH.

Happy birthday Queen Elizabeth!