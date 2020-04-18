The Queen cancels her traditional birthday gun salutes as it would be ‘inappropriate’

The Queen is currently self isolating at Windsor Castle with her husband, Prince Philip, amid the coronavirus outbreak. She is unable to see her close family right now, with a source explaining: ‘Obviously, the fewer people are in contact with each other, the better. No chances can be taken with the Queen’s safety in view of her and the Duke’s ages. But it’s also for the benefit of everyone who works at the Castle.’

Earlier this week, her grandson Prince William revealed that he is ‘worried’ about the monarch, admitting in a BBC interview: ‘Obviously I think very carefully about my grandparents – who are the age they’re at, we’re doing everything we can to make sure that they’re isolated away and protected from this. But it does worry me.’

It also means that the Queen will be unable to spend her upcoming birthday with the rest of the royal family. She will turn 94 on Tuesday 21st April, but has requested that this year the usual traditions to mark the occasion are cancelled.

The monarch has asked for no gun salutes for the first time during her 68 year reign because she doesn’t feel it would be appropriate during the coronavirus crisis. Blank rounds are usually fired across London as a way of celebrating royal birthdays and anniversaries.

She has also said government buildings will be exempt from flying flags if it creates a problem.

A source said: ‘Her Majesty was keen that no special measures were put in place to allow gun salutes as she did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances.’

Instead, she will celebrate her birthday privately with the Duke of Edinburgh.