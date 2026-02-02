I've just come back from my first ever Copenhagen Fashion Week, and I'm officially convinced that no one does winter style quite like the city's crowd of cool girls. Having endured many a sub-zero temperature in their time, they're veritable pros at putting together outfits that are as warm and practical as they are effortlessly chic—and they know that often, it's the smallest details that make the biggest impact.

From statement coats and high-neck details to the clever use of knitted accessories, I spotted a few of the same nifty styling tricks cropping up again and again in the street style on display between shows. So, after days of people-watching, I've narrowed it down to four standout ideas that are refreshingly easy to recreate, and well worth copying as Britain faces its own batch of Baltic weather.

The One-and-Done Coat

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Sure, a coat is a necessary evil when you're facing freezing temperatures, but the Scandis know it can double up as a statement-making piece in itself, too. In fact, if chosen well, it can be the whole outfit—giving you free reign to layer all manner of unsightly thermals beneath. Brightly coloured Mongolian shearling coats were a street style favourite for obvious reasons, alongside animal-print, boldly patterned, oversize faux-fur and sculptural styles.

Knitted Accessories

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

In Copenhagen, knitted accessories aren't simply a means to a cosy end—they provide an opportunity to add an extra layer of interest to a winter look. Enter: colour-pop scarves, patterned gloves, contrast tabards over coats, and snoods, bonnets, collars, bandanas and balaclavas aplenty. Knitted triangle scarves were especially ubiquitous, whether worn draped over the shoulders, knotted at the neck, or tied around the head.

The Funnel-Neck Detail

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Funnel-neck jackets and coats have been quietly trending for a good few months now, and Copenhagen's fashion folk have wholeheartedly embraced them—but not just for the style points. Beyond looking incredibly chic, funnel silhouettes effectively shield the neck from icy gusts of wind, which makes them genuinely practical. They look particularly cool when styled with hair tucked in, too.

Pillbox Hats

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Everyone knows that a significant amount of heat escapes from the head, so in order to battle the coldest climates, a hat is non-negotiable. Copenhagen's most stylish women, however, are well-versed in turning necessity into a fashion moment—and this season, they all chose to do so by way of a sculpted wool pillbox-style hat. I genuinely lost count of how many I spotted during my time in the city, so I'm certain this is a micro-trend worth taking note of (and adopting ASAP).

