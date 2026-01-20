2025 will go down as the year of the great fashion industry switch-up, with creative directors hopping between luxury houses at an unruly pace. As a result, 2026 is the year we, the consumers, finally get to reap the rewards. Think of it less as shopping and more as investing in a moment of fashion history—one that’s likely to hold its value, and perhaps even grow, in the decades to come.

A first-edition Chanel Blazy bag, Pierpaolo Piccioli–era Balenciaga sunglasses, or really anything straight off Louise Trotter’s Bottega Veneta runway are just a handful of pieces fashion fans will be scrambling to secure. But if locking down a specific designer item already feels competitive, this Spring/Summer season is set to raise the stakes even further. You’ll need to be firmly on your A-game to get close to shopping anything—which is where I come in.

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta)

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about each debut creative director drop: the pieces worth targeting, expected price points and—crucially—the dates they land, so you can be first in line when they do. Consider me your personal shopper.

One final note: some collections have dropped early, meaning they’re already available online now. While I’m rarely one to encourage impulse buys, in this case speed really is of the essence.

Dior

(Image credit: Dior)

While Jonathan Anderson may be turning to tarot readers to glimpse his future, I can almost guarantee his debut Dior designs are destined for success—and they’re already available to shop now. To mark the occasion, the house has taken over the Corner Shop at Selfridges until 27 February, with the bow bags and book totes emerging as the most talked-about pieces.

Both Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence have already been spotted carrying the latter, catapulting the Dracula design into pole position as the season’s most sought-after accessory.

Gucci

(Image credit: Gucci)

I’ve spoken at length about Demna’s Gucci in recent months, hailing it as one of the most compelling debut collections of the season, and I’m far from alone in that assessment. Whether it’s the vintage-inflected mood, the return of iconic motifs, or the undeniable Demi Moore effect is up for debate. What isn’t, however, is the speed at which it’s set to sell out. In fact, it already is.

Demna’s reworking of the iconic Jackie bag, alongside the revived monogram print and romantic floral designs, are the pieces to have firmly on your radar—and they’re already available to shop now.

Celine

(Image credit: Celine)

While the new-versus-old Celine debate needs no stoking, Michael Rider’s designs are chic enough to make a compelling case for the former. Old-school charm bracelets, the return of the Phantom bag and a renewed focus on silk scarves come together to create an accessories offering worthy of any serious collection. Better still, it’s another drop that’s available to shop now.

Jil Sander

(Image credit: Jil Sander)

Simone Bellotti’s debut collection for Jil Sander will begin rolling out at the end of January and into February, meaning there’s very little time to wait before getting your hands on the label’s signature pared-back, polished pieces. Highlights include the Pivot bag, the Hood shoe—yes, the trend is back—and the File bag. Mark your calendars.

Balenciaga

(Image credit: Balenciaga)

Alongside welcoming the fresh collections from new creative directors, we're also witnessing final editors from the previous cohort, which are just as covetable. Right now, Balenciaga is saying a final farewell to Demna with the Spring 26 collection currently on the site, and Pierpaolo Piccioli's predicted to drop from February to March. As the house turns its focus back towards Cristòbal Balenciaga's original designs, expect the feathered hem dress, Rodeo Bag, and Phantom sunglasses to take centre stage.

Chanel

(Image credit: Chanel)

Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel was arguably the most highly anticipated debut of the season — and it seems we still have a little while to wait before welcoming it into our own wardrobes, with the Chanel website confirming a March launch. Our Fashion Director, Lily Russo-Bah, notes that the newly lived-in take on the 2.55 bag is an instant hero piece, as are the shirts crafted in collaboration with French shirtmaker Charvet.

Bottega Veneta

(Image credit: Bottega Veneta)

While debut collections aren’t exactly something you can win at, an overwhelming number of fashion fans would argue that Louise Trotter’s Bottega is the one they’re most excited to invest in. I’m predicting it will land in stores around March, with the studded mules, box heels and leather trench coat shaping up to be among the most in-demand pieces.