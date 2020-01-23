This cult brand is launching affordable wedding dresses

As you know, if you can’t afford a designer wedding dress (cost per wear and all that), there are so many high street wedding dress options that if anything, there is too much choice.

Which is why KITRI’s new bridal line will either make things much easier, or much harder for you, depending on how you look at it. The cult London brand, known for its flattering dress, great tailoring and cool coats, has just launched a line of wedding dresses that you’ll want to wear, whether you’re getting married or not.

The nine- piece capsule collection caters to the modern bride, and puts a romantic twist on some of the styles we’ve come to love. There is the jacquard wrap dress in a luxe cream pattern, the fontana dress in lace, and two gorgeous jumpsuits. It basically caters to every bride’s needs; from the engagement party to the rehearsal dinner.

Founder Haeni Kim tells me, ‘We received a lot of requests for playful, wearable and affordable bridalwear from our customers since the launch of the brand, so I’m very excited about our capsule bridal collection. We have designed a collection of dresses and jumpsuits that will be perfect for many occasions surrounding a modern wedding. It is such an honour to be a part of someone’s wedding and can’t wait to see how our customers will wear them.’

The styles are all available online now, ranging from £195 to £245, an excellent excuse to buy more than one. I’ve already got my eye on the smocked ‘He Loves Me’ daisy print frock.