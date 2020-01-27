The high street has some exquisite style finds to offer any blushing bride.

High street wedding dresses just keep getting better and better. Stylish brides on a budget now have their pick of an ever-expanding selection of high street wedding dresses – and we’ve got them all here for you to admire.

From floor-length gowns to sleek lace minis and everything in between including some rather gorgeous beaded boho dresses – there’s something for every style.

And for the spring/summer wedding season, there has never been a better selection. With Ted Baker, Whistles, French Connection, ASOS, and Self-Portrait now offering bridal collections, the price-conscious brides-to-be have never had it better. Net-A-Porter’s bridal section is also great for the bride looking for a modern cut. And quite frankly, when you se this amazing array of dresses you’ll wonder why anyone would ever go over a £1,000 budget.

Traditional high street wedding dresses

For the traditional brides, there’s gorgeous fishtails and caped sleeves gowns from the likes of Whistles and Monsoon. While for the vintage lovers and soon-to-be boho brides, Monsoon and ASOS have all your embellished and floaty lace dreams covered.

Alternative high street wedding dresses

And for something altogether more contemporary then some of our favourite high street stores, French Connection and Whistles, have launched lust-worthy collections to make you stand out on the aisle. Think off-the-shoulder lace, asymmetric necklines, on-trend midi dresses and minimalist silk slips, which are exactly what the modern stylish bride needs for the new season.

We’re also loving cult London label KITRI’s first foray into bridalwear, including a super chic lace jumpsuit. If you’re getting married at the registry office, why not try a mini dress? It adds a retro touch to proceedings and you’ll be able to wear it again.

High street wedding dresses for every shape

As well as all of these, we’ve found dresses to suit all shapes and heights – from Twenties bias-cut to full-skirted prim variations. Not keen on your arms? There are some great long-sleeved wedding gowns that will solve your bridal dilemmas. Want your waist to stand out? Try a cinched style with an embellished belt. Petite figures will suit all the lovely ruffle dresses that are so in at the moment too.

So with that in mind, it’s time to pick your dream dress from the best high street wedding dresses available now…