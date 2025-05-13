Pearl jewellery is back — but not as you know it

Pearl jewellery dates back to 420 BC and remains a timeless investment to this day. But for 2025, forget the classic strings passed down from your grandmother — pearl jewellery has been given a fresh new lease of life, making its way onto the biggest catwalks of the Spring/Summer 2025 season and solidifying its status as one of the year's most prominent jewellery trends.

Once viewed strictly as a status symbol in their perfectly rounded forms, pearls are now being reimagined in contemporary designs featuring imperfect, whimsical, and oversized shapes that celebrate their natural beauty.

At the forefront of this modern revival is British label Completedworks, known for its extensive use of baroque pearls sourced from sustainable freshwater farms. Since its launch in 2013, pearls have been central to the brand's identity and success.

In the label's SS25 runway show, model Lily Cole was seen wearing layered, intertwined pearl necklaces, paired with extra-large clustered pearl earrings and matching hair accessories — a bold testament to the versatility of this enduring gemstone.

Lily Cole performing at the Completedworks SS25 show

Completedworks Spring/Summer 2025

(Image credit: Completedworks)

Other runway shows highlighting pearl jewellery this season include Chanel, Valentino, Balmain, Ahluwalia, and Rokh. Each brand embraced its own approach to styling the gemstone — from Chanel’s delicate use of small pearls in single-drop earrings and necklaces, to Balmain and Ahluwalia’s bold application of pearls as embellishments, whether draped as body chains or integrated into ready-to-wear garments.

Model wearing pearl jewellery at Chanel SS25

Chanel Spring/Summer 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Easy to style, pearls provide a perfect foundation for any layered look as they complement all metals. You can effortlessly elevate any everyday summer outfit with a pair of pearl earrings and your daily jewellery stack, or wear them on their own as a focal point.

Ready to update your current jewellery collection? Below, we have rounded up the best pearl jewellery pieces to shop now. Whether you're looking to invest in a classic pearl string piece or a lusciously oversized and baroque option, we've got you covered.

Shop pearl jewellery

Square Pearl Statement Earrings | 18ct Gold Plated/pearl
Missoma
Square Pearl Statement Earrings

Gold-Plated, Pearl and Cubic Zirconia Necklace
COMPLETEDWORKS
Gold-Plated, Pearl and Cubic Zirconia Necklace

Freshwater Pearl Chain Bracelet
COS
Freshwater Pearl Chain Bracelet

Trio Pearl Hoops
Otiumberg
Trio Pearl Hoops

Host Baroque Freshwater-Pearl Bracelet
GOHAR WORLD
Host Baroque Freshwater-Pearl Bracelet

Pearl Harness Pearl/gold
Bluebella
Pearl Harness Pearl/gold

Thia Earrings - Silver With Pearl
BY ALONA
Thia Earrings - Silver With Pearl

Mother of Pearl Cocktail Ring in Silver
Astrid & Miyu
Mother of Pearl Cocktail Ring in Silver

Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearl & Beads Bracelet
Pandora
Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearl & Beads Bracelet

Pearl and Lab Diamond Wishbone Ring in 9k Yellow Gold
The Diamond Store
Pearl and Lab Diamond Wishbone Ring in 9k Yellow Gold

Pearl Necklace
Phase Eight
Pearl Necklace

Moss Gold-Plated Pearl Earrings
PACHAREE
Moss Gold-Plated Pearl Earrings

Iris Gold-Tone Faux Pearl Earrings
JENNIFER BEHR
Iris Gold-Tone Faux Pearl Earrings

Prado Gold-Plated Pearl Ring
PACHAREE
Prado Gold-Plated Pearl Ring

Tiffany Signature® Pearls Pendant
Tiffany & Co.
Tiffany Signature® Pearls Pendant

Women's Cassandre Pearl and Ball Ring in Metal in Aged Brass Gold and Cream
YSL
Pearl and Ball Ring in Metal in Aged Brass Gold and Cream

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.

Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.

When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.

