Pearl jewellery dates back to 420 BC and remains a timeless investment to this day. But for 2025, forget the classic strings passed down from your grandmother — pearl jewellery has been given a fresh new lease of life, making its way onto the biggest catwalks of the Spring/Summer 2025 season and solidifying its status as one of the year's most prominent jewellery trends.

Once viewed strictly as a status symbol in their perfectly rounded forms, pearls are now being reimagined in contemporary designs featuring imperfect, whimsical, and oversized shapes that celebrate their natural beauty.

At the forefront of this modern revival is British label Completedworks, known for its extensive use of baroque pearls sourced from sustainable freshwater farms. Since its launch in 2013, pearls have been central to the brand's identity and success.

In the label's SS25 runway show, model Lily Cole was seen wearing layered, intertwined pearl necklaces, paired with extra-large clustered pearl earrings and matching hair accessories — a bold testament to the versatility of this enduring gemstone.

Completedworks Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Completedworks)

Other runway shows highlighting pearl jewellery this season include Chanel, Valentino, Balmain, Ahluwalia, and Rokh. Each brand embraced its own approach to styling the gemstone — from Chanel’s delicate use of small pearls in single-drop earrings and necklaces, to Balmain and Ahluwalia’s bold application of pearls as embellishments, whether draped as body chains or integrated into ready-to-wear garments.

Chanel Spring/Summer 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Easy to style, pearls provide a perfect foundation for any layered look as they complement all metals. You can effortlessly elevate any everyday summer outfit with a pair of pearl earrings and your daily jewellery stack, or wear them on their own as a focal point.

Ready to update your current jewellery collection? Below, we have rounded up the best pearl jewellery pieces to shop now. Whether you're looking to invest in a classic pearl string piece or a lusciously oversized and baroque option, we've got you covered.

Shop pearl jewellery

Missoma Square Pearl Statement Earrings £159 at Missoma

COMPLETEDWORKS Gold-Plated, Pearl and Cubic Zirconia Necklace £365 at Net-A-Porter

COS Freshwater Pearl Chain Bracelet £40 at COS

GOHAR WORLD Host Baroque Freshwater-Pearl Bracelet £200 at Selfridges

BY ALONA Thia Earrings - Silver With Pearl £140 at By Alona

Astrid & Miyu Mother of Pearl Cocktail Ring in Silver £85 at Astrid and Miyu

Pandora Treated Freshwater Cultured Pearl & Beads Bracelet £95 at Pandora

The Diamond Store Pearl and Lab Diamond Wishbone Ring in 9k Yellow Gold £349 at The Diamond Store

JENNIFER BEHR Iris Gold-Tone Faux Pearl Earrings £130 at Net-A-Porter