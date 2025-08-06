Shay Mitchell on Her 58-Step Skincare Routine, ‘Pretty Little Liars’ and Prioritising Hair Health on Set

Shay Mitchell has a storied life in beauty. From the wise words she received from her mother (lipstick, always) to the enduring tricks learnt on the set of her breakout television show, Pretty Little Liars—beauty has always been an integral part of the actress's self-care routine. Below, we dig into it.

On keeping her hair in tip-top condition

Honestly, it’s the funniest thing—before my partnership with OGX, my hairstylist actually used their Bond Protein Repair & Protect Smoothing 3-In-1 Oil Mist on me. When she first sprayed it, I was like, “What perfume is that?” I genuinely thought it was a fragrance because I loved the scent so much. Little did I know, it was a heat protectant for hair! Ever since then, my glam team always keeps it in their kit. I won’t let a hot tool near my hair without it. It just gives me peace of mind, whether I’m on a shoot, on set, or getting my hair done.

On her infamous 58-step skincare routine

People still bring that up! But I was kind of joking in that video [for Vogue]. I had so many products in my bathroom and thought, 'Why not just use them all?' I had the time—my kids weren’t around—so I went all in. My routine is definitely not 58 steps anymore. I just don’t have the time. Now, I’ve cut it down and become really particular about the products I use. I have my go-to lineup for hair, body, and skin, it’s become a well-oiled machine. But I do still use some things, like sheet masks. I love mixing it up—I don’t stick to one brand. I’ll pick a self-care day, usually a Sunday, and turn it into a spa moment. I’ll open the drawer, find a new sheet mask, and go for it. It’s like the 'everything shower' trend on TikTok—I do all the things at once. I try to indulge like that every few weeks.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On her current beauty routine

For hair, especially when I do a slicked-back look, I always use a repair serum. OGX's 3-in-1 oil mist, which I mentioned before, is my go-to, especially in summer or while travelling. I’ll braid my hair, tie it into a bun, and slick it back. It gives a polished look without using gel, and it repairs at the same time. So, yes—slicked-back buns equals conditioning time. I’m all about multitasking. On Sundays, I do skincare, body care... Simple stuff. I love coconut oil. It’s affordable, effective, and my kids use it too. It's a multipurpose staple.

On her enduring love for beauty

My mom and grandma never left the house without lipstick. They’d always say, 'Just a little colour!' That’s been ingrained in me. Starting young in the industry, I worked with amazing makeup artists. I was so curious—always asking questions like, 'Why do you layer that?' or 'What’s that product for?' Because of that, beauty became something really fun for me.

On her wellness essentials

Honestly? Working out. I know it’s cliché, but a good sweat gives me a natural glow. If I have a red carpet or big event coming up, I’ll try to get in a sauna session or a workout the day before. It gets everything circulating, and I swear that makeup goes on better. Plus, I just feel more energised.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On her desert island essentials

Head-to-toe essentials? Definitely OGX's Bond Protein Repair 230°c Heat Protect Spray & Leave-In Conditioning Mist Multi-Tasker Spray—whether it’s heat, humidity, or styling, I always have it with me. I also love their repair oil. And of course, coconut oil, it’s cheap. Make-up-wise, I’m obsessed with the Maybelline Sky High mascara; I have five tubes floating around. I’d also grab a really hydrating face mask because all I think about when I hear 'desert' is dry. Maybe a speaker too. I know it’s not a beauty product, but we need music!

What's always in your handbag?

Hand lotion, dry hands are a no for me, especially when travelling. Breath mints, always—I never want to worry about bad breath. A phone charger (because mum life), and a spicy snack... oh, and hot sauce. Always hot sauce.

On her favourite tips and tricks

Tie your hair back before bed. My hairstylist told me this—your hair rubs against your pillow all night. Even if you don’t bring a silk pillowcase while travelling, just loosely braid your hair and use a serum, like the OGX oil mist. I do it every night now, and it makes such a difference.

On Pretty Little Liars

So much make-up! My eyebrows went through it—super thick, then thin, then thick again. It’s funny to look back. At the time, I felt amazing, but now I’m definitely more minimal. Still, it’s cute to see those old clips pop up. It was such a learning experience.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What are you always recommending to friends?

Heat protectant, no question. I tell all my friends to use one. For make-up, a good mascara and lip liner. For skin, a dry brush. I dry brush before every shower. It helps circulation and supports lymphatic drainage. And it’s affordable—you don’t even need a product. And if you forget, hang it next to your shower! Now, because it’s right there, I just take 60 seconds and do it before hopping in.

How has motherhood changed your relationship with beauty?

My daughters watch me the way I watched my mom. They ask about everything—'What’s that for?' or 'Can I try that?' I try to explain things simply, like why we wear deodorant or use lotion. They love watching me get glammed up, and now they even want to sit in the glam chair first! They play with sparkles and colours—it’s adorable. I fully support them experimenting. It’s fun, and I did the same. Beauty should be fun and never too serious. Chop your hair, wear a wig, follow a trend—or don’t! Do what makes you feel good. That’s all that matters.