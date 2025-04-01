Gucci launches The Art of Silk celebrating it's rich legacy of timeless silk scarves

Gucci has launched Keep It Gucci: The Art of Silk, a campaign honouring its rich heritage in silk craftsmanship - captured by renowned photographer Steven Meisel, and featuring actress Julia Garner.

Gucci’s legacy in silk craftsmanship began in the 1950s followed by a pivotal moment in 1958 when Gucci partnered with a prestigious silk producer from Como, Italy, to create Tolda di Nave, a nautical-themed scarf that marked the start of its innovation in silk.

The 1960s saw a transformation in Gucci’s silk designs, thanks to a collaboration with illustrator Vittorio Accornero de Testa. His intricate and vibrant artwork elevated Gucci scarves to iconic status, with nearly 80 unique designs produced between 1960 and 1981. These scarves featured a diverse range of themes, including florals, animals, nautical and equestrian motifs, as well as the GG monogram and Gucci script - cementing silk as a defining element of the brand.

(Image credit: Gucci)

By 1969, Gucci expanded its silk designs beyond accessories to clothing, incorporating scarf prints into shirts and dresses. This evolution continues today, with silk patterns remaining a key element in the brand's ready-to-wear collections. At the heart of the campaign is Gucci’s iconic Flora motif, originally designed in 1966 by Italian illustrator Vittorio Accornero de Testa. This signature floral pattern is synonymous with the brand and has been reimagined for this campaign and showcased on the catwalk for the Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

As part of The Art of Silk initiative, Gucci has also launched a limited edition collection called the 90x90 Project. Named after the iconic silk twill scarf's dimensions (90cm x 90cm), Gucci has invited nine contemporary artists to reinterpret five recurring prints that define the brand’s history. Each of the nine artists bring their own unique style and artistic voice, reinterpreting Gucci’s signature motifs into visually striking works of art.

(Image credit: Gucci)

Featuring the flora, fauna, nautical, equestrian, and GG Monogram prints, silk scarves are transformed into artistic canvases, celebrating Gucci’s 104-year heritage and reinforcing how timeless and versatile the brand's iconic scarves are.

Highlights include conceptual artist Robert Barry who transforms language into a visual medium, turning scarves into poetic expressions of space and movement whilst cartoonist Everett Glenn blends comics and painting to craft emotionally charged narratives. Sara Leghissa incorporates urban aesthetics and public space activism, using her designs to challenge social norms and abstract artist Jonny Niesche experiments with light, space, and smooth gradient colour, creating hypnotic, minimalist compositions. Illustrator Gio Pastori known for his paper-cut technique that merges traditional craftsmanship with modern design has reworked some of his most iconic artworks.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Gucci)

Each scarf is a wearable canvas that embodies the intersection of art and fashion, honouring Gucci’s heritage while creating a piece of fashion history. To celebrate, the collection will also feature in a soon to launch book GUCCI: The Art of Silk: The Story of Gucci Scarves, chronicling the evolution of the house's scarves, showcasing their significance for the brand over the years. Curated by Jo-Ann Furniss, the book delves into the rich heritage of Gucci’s silk foulards and is elegantly wrapped in a silk slipcover featuring the iconic Gucci Flora motif.

The Art Of Silk and 90x90 project are available in-store at Gucci, 144-146, New Bond St, London W1S 2PF and online at Gucci.com.

Shop our Gucci spring/summer 2025 favourites

Gucci Gucci Blondie Cut-Out Hoop Earrings £490 at Gucci

Gucci Belt With Bamboo Detail Buckle £480 at Gucci

Gucci Gucci 73 Mini Bucket Bag £1,660 at Gucci

Gucci Gg Stretch Jersey Bikini £580 at Gucci

Gucci Gg Canvas Dress With Horsebit £2,600

Gucci Interlocking G Slide Sandal £400 at Gucci

Gucci Gucci Horsebit 1955 Soft Medium Shoulder Bag £2,790 at Gucci

Gucci Gg Denim Bucket Hat £430 at Gucci